(WTSP)   Hillsborough County just sent 5,915 students and staff to isolate or quarantine. Nobody could have seen this coming, except everybody   (wtsp.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...and the band plays on.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when I was in middle school in the late 70s/ early 80s and was sent home one day because my tetanus booster had been missed.
In Florida.
Tetanus.
Go home and don't come back until you get it.
Tetanus.

Yes, Florida was once OK.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
if you're not in florida, and wondering:

hillsborough country is tampa metro, it's a very purple area of the state, st. pete next door is blue.

not saying it doesn't have idiots, this is florida! (of course we have plenty of idiots!)

and this is the update page of the district in question:

https://www.smore.com/h5pc6-covid-19-​c​ommunity-update

most relevant bits:

luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
each zone in this map gets a board member, plus 2 at large countywide members. probably only 4/7 are total trumper idiots, but i'm not bothering looking them all up:

Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I spent 20 years of my life living in the Tampa/St. Pete area and I am not sure I recognize it anymore.

I don't recognize Florida anymore.

I mean, really, it's true, there was a time long ago when Florida used to be cool.
 
Ganon D. Mire [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Back then, the biggest invasion neighbors were discussing was The 2nd British Invasion...
...and the music was awesomeness, in it's purest form!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_​B​ritish_Invasion

Can we just go rewind to there?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The school just didn't practice enough personal responsibility.  It's all of the individuals who got sick/have had to quarantine's fault.

Everything is an individual's fault.  Systemic problems don't exist.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
2020 presidential election results, by district, for the relevant area:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I'm 63 and am 2nd gen Californian. I feel ya!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
All of your stupid ass parents sending your kids to school without being vaxxed or masked with delta covid should be charged with criminal negligence.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dude, you want to kill everyone, so nobody listens to you anyway.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Not everyone, just degenerate humans.
 
woodjf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Henry "shake" Washington?
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

That's why once I moved to St. Pete I never visited Tampa ever again.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Like the 60s or something?  I haven't been there since the 90s, but it wasn't cool then.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Delta is going to tear through schools like a chainsaw through wet tissue paper in the next few weeks :/

I just hope the people with the power to slow it down are held to account.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FLA has never been "Cool" except parts of Fort Lauderdale and Key West. And sometimes Miami before the drug wars.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Soros is going to go broke paying all those crisis actors!
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I dunno.

I like cocaine, Florida Breaks, warm weather, etc. - sounds like a vacation/ retirement property may be in the works  for me if that part of the planet doesn't succumb to global warming based erosion.

It's interesting watching from afar as your leaders kill off your people.

I tip well though, so I won't be your stereotypical CDN retiree
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The moronic school board in my town is leaving the whole masking/vaccination thing up to 'personal choice'. The board was taken over by wingnuts last year and they aren't doing shiat. I'll be surprised if they do shiat once kids start getting sick. One board member, so annoyed by all the pro-masking emails she's getting from parents inside the district has requested anti-mask/vaccine support from OUTSIDE THE DISTRICT to call and write to the board in favor of her stupid way of thinking. These are not smart people.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

It was never OK.
Tetanus just was never politicized.
If it was, you wouldn't have been allowed to get it.
 
