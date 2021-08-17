 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Texas requests several mortuary trailers in anticipation of Abbott-19 deaths   (nbcnews.com) divider line
19
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Who knew, Texas does know the meaning of proactive.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Impeach him.  Now.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Chariset: Impeach him.  Now.


The only way we get rid of shiatty governors is when they run for president.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
🎶 Come on and join our convoy, ain't nothin' gonna get in our way!♫

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Too bad Biden is too nice to deny this and then give a speech on how un-Republican it is to be asking for handouts from the federal government and how Texas made their own problem and he won't step in to a states' rights matter since the GQP hates the fedgov so much.
 
netizencain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Whatever happened to State's Rights and keeping Washington out of Texas' business?
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Texas, fiercely independent except when anything goes wrong
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can't they just dump the bodies into the Gulf? It's not like Galveston is going to smell any worse.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Everything is bigger in Texas. In this case, it's a good thing.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Send them ones that only run on wind and solar power.
 
HempHead
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's August, if those chillers on the trucks fail...
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

null: Too bad Biden is too nice to deny this and then give a speech on how un-Republican it is to be asking for handouts from the federal government and how Texas made their own problem and he won't step in to a states' rights matter since the GQP hates the fedgov so much.


He should give them the trailers, but also give a speech about how it goes against everything Republicans stand for to even ask for them, let alone receive them.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No, thank you :) Your request has been received and filed in the circular drawer
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No.

Wrap em in a sheet and stack them like cordwood in plain view.

People need the reality reinforced and confirmed in every way possible until we break their ignorance-conditioning.

I gotta think the smell of bloated rotting corpses in the Texas heat might chance a handful of minds.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MurphyMurphy: No.

Wrap em in a sheet and stack them like cordwood in plain view.

People need the reality reinforced and confirmed in every way possible until we break their ignorance-conditioning.

I gotta think the smell of bloated rotting corpses in the Texas heat might chance a handful of minds.


All those rotting corpses will just give Abbott an erection.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ less than a minute ago  

urger: Texas, fiercely independent except when anything goes wrong


Beat me to it.

They HATE socialism in Texas....until they need it.
 
robodog
‘’ less than a minute ago  

foo monkey: Send them ones that only run on wind and solar power.


Well, since Texas is #1 in percentage of wind power in the US and on their way there for solar as well that wouldn't be a problem. Texas has a LOT of problems, but adoption of cheap energy sources (ie renewables) has not been one of them.
 
