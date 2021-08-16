 Skip to content
(Vice)   Fine, then dump their asses out of the hospital beds and send them to Facebook's offices for some essential oil therapy or prayer likes or whatever   (vice.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While Dr. Meena had thought he broke through to Chandler, she's still one of his many patients who refused to get vaccinated, despite being incredibly sick.  "She was going to advocate for vaccines when she left the hospital," Dr. Meena said. "Over the last two days, she's gone back to her initial vaccine hesitancy."

So you carve a big "S" in these people's foreheads, and release them back into society.  At least then everyone else will have fair warning, assuming they survive.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking to MSNBC on Monday, Dr. Vin Gupta argued why anti-vaccine activists should be denied major medical treatments.

As he explained it, if someone is waiting on the liver transplant list and has a drink of wine in six months, they don't get a liver -- and he wants to apply that same sentiment to other major treatments.
"You should be fully vaccinated if you get ECMO, dialysis, we can go into greater detail, but we need to have that paradigm," he told Joy Reid. "Elective procedures across the country, here in the pacific northwest are being delayed again, and people are tired of that. Also what we're noticing is the rise of other health threats are real and emerging in a big way. Respiratory virus, a big virus that can affect kids, usually December to February is causing children's hospitals to fill up with RSV patients. This is a critical time for us to rethink, how do we think about care rationing."
It's a similar sentiment some have argued in the past several months in opinion columns and letters to the editor. The thought is that if anti-vaxxers refuse to get the vaccine and they end up dying due to astronomical medical bills, that money doesn't disappear, it's passed onto other insured people with high premiums and higher hospital costs.

"Hospitalizations for COVID are almost entirely confined to those who are not vaccinated, often at the cost of tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars," wrote Jonathan Meer. "Who should bear those costs? Under our system of risk-sharing, it's all of us, whether through government programs like Medicare and Medicaid or through private insurers. When someone who refuses to get the vaccine gets seriously ill, their bills currently are paid by taxpayers or others in their insurance group."

Edward-Isaac Dovere similarly wrote in The Atlantic that the refusal of vaccines will ultimately be paid by all of us -- not merely in the way it could impact the virus among the vaccinated, but for those of us paying financially for the mistakes of the unvaccinated.

"Imagine it's 2026. A man shows up in an emergency room, wheezing," wrote Dovere. "He's got pneumonia, and it'shiatting him hard. He tells one of the doctors that he had COVID-19 a few years earlier, in late 2021. He had refused to get vaccinated, and ended up contracting the coronavirus months after most people got their shots. Why did he refuse? Something about politics, or pushing back on government control, or a post he saw on Facebook. He doesn't really remember. His lungs do, though: By the end of the day, he's on a ventilator. You'll pay for that man's decisions. So will I. We all will-in insurance premiums, if he has a plan with your provider, or in tax dollars, if the emergency room he goes to is in a public hospital."Another idea is to increase the health insurance premiums on unvaccinated people to offset their behavior, like those who participate in activities that they deem risky like such as scuba diving and rock climbing.

"The Affordable Care Act allows insurers to charge smokers up to 50 percent more than what nonsmokers pay for some health plans," wrote the Kaiser Health News. "Four-fifths of states follow that protocol, though most employer-based plans do not do so. In 49 states, people caught driving without auto insurance face fines, confiscation of their car, loss of their license and even jail. And reckless drivers pay more for insurance.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FARK: All Ckvid, all the time.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: FARK: All Ckvid, all the time.


Covid even.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
susler
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
For goodness sakes, if they didn't get a vaccine for no good reason, don't even let them in the hospital.  If you do and a vaccinated person needs a vent, unplug the antivax, wheel them into the hallway and let the cards fall where they may.

What a waste of resources to save dangerous wastes of breath.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe they can make castration a requirement for treatment.  Like they do at some vets.  Get those people spayed or neutered.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Chinesenookiefactory: FARK: All Ckvid, all the time.

Covid even.


When your lot stops spreading it, the articles will die down.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can we start sending idiots like this to see Dr. Zoidberg or maybe the doctor from Cannonball Run II instead of having them waste the resources of actual professionals?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Smith tested positive for the virus, and though she's asymptomatic, she had to be separated from her newborn son, Mac. So instead of holding her newborn, she watches him in the NICU from a baby monitor app on her phone.
"He's supposed to be with me, you know. He's been with me the whole time, and now I can't even hold him," Smith said. "So that's definitely hard. I haven't gotten to meet my son yet."
As tears built up around Smith's eyes, her husband leaned over to comfort her. But did being in the hospital, unable to be with her son made her regret not getting the vaccine?
"No, no," she said. "Because even with getting the vaccine, you can still spread it. You can still get it. There simply aren't enough studies for it."

Get out of that bed and get out of the hospital you stupid biatch. And leave your baby, he doesn't need a redacted word like you for a mother. Go drown yourself and do the world a favor.

There are no words left for the abject stupidity of these complete wastes of carbon.
 
emtwo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Chinesenookiefactory: FARK: All Ckvid, all the time.

Covid even.


It must be a slow news week if they keep trotting out that boring ol' rapidly-accelerating global pandemic that's already killed 4.5 million people in the last year, am I right?

What happened to the news? We used to get lots of great, hard-hitting, informative pieces about that guy at a diner with a plate of 12 hard boiled eggs telling us why he hates liberals and black people. Now it's all feel-good fluff pieces about COVID.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can't believe how many people think that sci-fi and super hero movies are real. Yeah, were gonna shrink Raquel Welch and put her in a submarine to battle your antibodies one by one with a laser.
 
