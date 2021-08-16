 Skip to content
 
(SoraNews24)   Sure, the seating is great, but the atmosphere is kinda dead   (soranews24.com) divider line
8
    More: Weird, Japan, Prefectures of Japan, Cemetery, Nagasaki cemeteries, Japanese castella cake, Tokugawa shogunate, Japanese holiday season of Obon, Kyūshū  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uhhh....
Visit more cemeteries. Benches are very common in America too.
But visit more cemeteries for the reasons stated in the article. They are just parks after all.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I bet it gets glowing reviews.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cretinbob:
Visit more cemeteries. Benches are very common in America too.
But visit more cemeteries for the reasons stated in the article. They are just parks after all.


Try playing frisbee in one.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Denmark:

cdn.theculturetrip.comView Full Size

transformationalcemeterydesign.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The original idea was they should be parks that just happened to have the dead in them. Why do you think people spent so much time working on tombstone art & clever epitaphs to see & read. People would walk around & comment on them. & Yes, they would bring their children to play with the dead siblings & parents.

My in-Laws decided to have the 6 siblings stump-up for a mausoleum that sleeps a dozen & has room for Family pets. If future generations decide on cremation, it'll be a gift for generations. (The Roman Church says cremation is okay now!)
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs:
Visit more cemeteries. Benches are very common in America too.
But visit more cemeteries for the reasons stated in the article. They are just parks after all.

Try playing frisbee in one.


I have.

Once.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy:
Visit more cemeteries. Benches are very common in America too.
But visit more cemeteries for the reasons stated in the article. They are just parks after all.

Try playing frisbee in one.

I have.

Once.


You fargin icehole!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy:
Visit more cemeteries. Benches are very common in America too.
But visit more cemeteries for the reasons stated in the article. They are just parks after all.

Try playing frisbee in one.

I have.

Once.


My mother played frisbee in a graveyard. Once.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
