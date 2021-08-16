 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   But she was laying on the gurney in a threatening manner. She was thinking of coming right at me   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark the goddamn pig cops.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
ACAB
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Arrest every single armed thug on the scene. None stopped it. Nobody arrested the assailant.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: Arrest every single armed thug on the scene. None stopped it. Nobody arrested the assailant.


Worse yet, they didn't arrest the person who had the audacity to record the brave officer's actions. I would not say that nothing was done, however, The person on the gurney was admonished to "not do that shiat again to any officer." So, there's that.

Take comfort in the knowledge that Officer Suckerpunch probably just earned a week of paid leave and two more on desk duty, which will certainly cause him to show more restraint the next time he finds himself in a similar situation.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I wonder how much that punch will cost the city.  I'm guess at least six figures easy.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have no respect for the police. They are a bunch of goons. They do as little as possible in Denver.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's gonna be two charges for resisting arrest and assaulting an officer, isn't it?
 
theguyyousaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: I wonder how much that punch will cost the city.  I'm guess at least six figures easy.


The cop, however, will pay nothing.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Props to the masked officer who carefully turned the assailant's back to the camera and backed him out of the shot.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah.
No one arrested the assailant.
Wonder whete the cops were.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Big man! What a tough alpha specimen.
 
neongoats
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Until cops purge motherfarkers like this, assume all cops are ok with this. Which makes them farking human shiat.

But aint nothin gonna happen, and shiatheels like this are going to keep coming on fark and actling like defunding his ass is the worst thing humans could do. fark that shiat. Liquidate the pigs and replace them with human beings that will protect and serve like they're supposed to.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
farking Nazi trash.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
From the clip, I see a lawsuit in someones future ..
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's a dude on the gurney subby...
 
Error 482
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How many of those cops should be charged with a crime? At least one.
How many of those cops should be fired? All of them.
How many will face any consequence more severe than paid leave? None.

The LAPD needs to be burned to the ground, the ashes salted, and something new built from scratch in its stead. It would be easier, cheaper, faster, and all around better than trying to reform the complete and total rot that currently exists.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Picklehead: I have no respect for the police. They are a bunch of goons. They do as little as possible in Denver.


About 25 years ago I respected the police. They then went form prevention to enforcement. From black and white cruisers to all undercover cars. From blue uniforms with dress shoes to black uniforms with combat boots.

It may sound stupid, but a simple change of coloration and shoes can completely change the mindset.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What did the guy on the gurney say? "LOL you like the Atlanta Falcons"?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nothing happens until the cop with the pornstache on the right side of the stretcher pushes him away. I'm guessing because after the forearm shiver, the cop started choking or at least grabbed the person by the neck. Anyway, the cop that pushed him away is gonna have a miserable career now.
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The best thing about Twitter threads is the fact that I don't have to click the article because the original is right there in the comments, way less work.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

neongoats: Until cops purge motherfarkers like this, assume all cops are ok with this. Which makes them farking human shiat.


Didn't you see how *concerned* his fellow officers were? That was some tough love they gave their fellow LEO. You're a socialismist!
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
bUt WhAt HaPpEnEd BeFoRe ThE vIdEo?¿?¿
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
LYING, damn it!

She/he was lying. Not laying.

Lying, just like cops 24/7.
 
CCNP
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The person in the video identifies as a she apparently.
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you get worked up that easily, yeah. You're a biatch.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
LAPD? Figures, just last week they were protecting terrorist who were attacking unarmed journalist and peaceful protesters. They're not cops they're goon squads.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: Arrest every single armed thug on the scene. None stopped it. Nobody arrested the assailant.


I have been saying that I will believe all cops are *not* bad when I see one arrest another.  And there you have what in any other circumstance would be immediate cuff and stuff, an aggravated assault charge, and a life long label as a complete moron for doing it right in front of not just three cops, but two EMTs (a.k.a. credible witness) as well.

And yet, the guy that did it somehow wasn't arrested.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Props to the masked officer who carefully turned the assailant's back to the camera and backed him out of the shot.


Damn, I was going to give props to the officer backing another officer off the person... until I read your comment. I had to watch it again and you're right.
Wishful thinking and observing while tired makes for a bad witness, oops.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No NO No... Dude dude  Fark cops.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Again, and again I am surprised at the restraint of the American people, that police officers aren't being lured out with bait calls and gunned down en masse. I can't help but marvel that with prevalent mental illness and easy access to a wide variety of firearms and weaponry, we've still managed to not devolve into these kinds of atrocities. It's quite remarkable.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: bUt WhAt HaPpEnEd BeFoRe ThE vIdEo?¿?¿


https://ktla.com/news/local-news/lapd​-​officer-under-investigation-for-allege​d-excessive-use-of-force/

Alleged, the victim of this alleged assault car jacked and led the alleged police on an alleged car chase.   While being allegedly strapped into the alleged journey, he talked some alleged smack to the alleged cop and then allegedly expectorated in his alleged direction.

Farkin, alleged news, man.   Makes you wonder if anything ever happens, even if its on alleged video.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Error 482: How many of those cops should be charged with a crime? At least one.
How many of those cops should be fired? All of them.
How many will face any consequence more severe than paid leave? None.

The LAPD needs to be burned to the ground, the ashes salted, and something new built from scratch in its stead. It would be easier, cheaper, faster, and all around better than trying to reform the complete and total rot that currently exists.


Just think: we have Darryl Gates to thank for making SWAT a thing in LA, and now every department - no matter the size of the town - has one. Black-suited, masked, likely driving a surplus armored military vehicle, ready to fire tear gas and flash-bangs as they break down the door without warning.

Unless you consider them shooting the dog first a warning.

Meanwhile, MAGAts across the country are whooping and cheering because some PoC mouthed off and found out.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm glad the only cop that was wearing a mask stepped in while the other idiots just stood there.
 
sforce
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't flip out on me, I'm not taking the cops side at all, but I noticed nobody seemed to see the guy on the gurney spitting on the bald cop. Also, the bald one was ready to pepper spray him.
 
CCNP
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: Yeah, that's a dude on the gurney subby...


Did you just assume some one's gender?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Fark the goddamn pig cops.


You could launch a copy of Duke Nukem 3D and blow aa bunch of them away with a chain gun.

writeups.orgView Full Size


COME GET SOME!!
 
keldaria
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What a threatening Gurney might look like.

cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: BunkyBrewman: I wonder how much that punch will cost the city.  I'm guess at least six figures easy.

The cop, however, will pay nothing.


And therein lies the root of the problem.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As all the other Farking cops just stand around and do nothing, then one with half a brain realizes there's a camera. What a farked up institution and culture.  Sure I know a few really nice cops. So There are good cops. But it doesn't matter. To much scumbag and institutional momentum.   There is no reforming this without mass firing, changes to the immunity law, outside oversight, and the dismantling of the police unions.

So. Nothing gonna happen.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: bUt WhAt HaPpEnEd BeFoRe ThE vIdEo?¿?¿


Holy hell! What did they do to her before that she needed to be on that gurney??
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: foo monkey: Props to the masked officer who carefully turned the assailant's back to the camera and backed him out of the shot.

Damn, I was going to give props to the officer backing another officer off the person... until I read your comment. I had to watch it again and you're right.
Wishful thinking and observing while tired makes for a bad witness, oops.


OOOOOOOH.  Linda still sees the gooooood in people.  Linda has positive emotions.  wooooooo.
 
