(KRTV Great Falls)   Welcome to the Scales and Tails/visitor interactive alligator experience   (krtv.com) divider line
gatorhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Obviously the gator was unhappy being a captive in a Utah reptile farm. Wouldn't you?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jesus christ in hell people! So maybe DON'T keep an adult gator locked in a tiny cement pool barely longer than it's body length, and 2 feet deep, with no enrichment (things in the habitat to let it "amuse" itself or micic wild behaviors), in farking utah, and then expect it to act "tame"?

These are reptiles with primitive brains and strong drives to seek prey. And that enclosure (even IF it was only a display "show" area) is simply cruel.

Containment/captivity psychosis is a real thing for zoo animals, and that ain't some high quality zoo, it's an empty tank.

To imagine what this might be like, imagine a german shepard locked in an empty, small closet, for life, and people only opening the door to offer food.

The dog would grow crazy.

Poor lady. But it's criminal to do that to a gator.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No hero tag for the guests that dove in to save them? That takes some serious guts, I don't know if I could have done it myself.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That West Valley water does weird stuff to people. And to gators too.

Do you know how to tell a crocodile from an alligator?
Pay attention to whether you see it later, or in a while.
 
