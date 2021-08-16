 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   Vanilla ISIS loves the Taliban   (vice.com) divider line
93
    More: Stupid, Al-Qaeda, Taliban, Osama bin Laden, swift Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, United States, Federal government of the United States, right internet hordes, Taliban's resistance  
•       •       •

2637 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 16 Aug 2021 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



93 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
It's the same picture
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody tell them they're Mooslims.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really, really bad for lots of brown people, so yeah.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: Somebody tell them they're Mooslims.


Oh, they know. But they're just so dreamy!

"I think Islam is poisonous," posted an account linked to a former Proud Boys network on Telegram, an encrypted app widely used by the far right. "BUT, these farmers and minimally trained men fought to take their nation back from [world governments]. They took back their national religion as law, and executed dissenters. Hard not to respect that."
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  "I think Islam is poisonous," posted an account linked to a former Proud Boys network on Telegram, an encrypted app widely used by the far right. "BUT, these farmers and minimally trained men fought to take their nation back from [world governments]. They took back their national religion as law, and executed dissenters. Hard not to respect that."

They respect that because that is exactly what they want to do to the US.

They want to establish Evangelical Christianity as law and they definitely want to execute any dissenters.

Goddamn Nazis.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They took back their national religion as law, and executed dissenters. Hard not to respect that."

Maybe I'm just naturally gifted but I didn't find it so hard not to respect that.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: "They took back their national religion as law, and executed dissenters. Hard not to respect that."

Maybe I'm just naturally gifted but I didn't find it so hard not to respect that.


Probably because you're not a Neo Nazi.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On fark they pretend to care about Afghanistan.

Which is weird because they don't even believe non white people in America should have the same rights as white people. But suddenly they're deeply concerned about the humanitarian plight of Afghanistan, for the first time in 20 farking years.

I'm saying that right wingers are farking shiat people and should be ignored and denigrated, but never seriously listened to or given any kind of credence at all.
 
Coder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The American Taliban - The Newsroom - HBO
Youtube 4WVn2ubwIVM
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Jesus McSordid: Somebody tell them they're Mooslims.

Oh, they know. But they're just so dreamy!

"I think Islam is poisonous," posted an account linked to a former Proud Boys network on Telegram, an encrypted app widely used by the far right. "BUT, these farmers and minimally trained men fought to take their nation back from [world governments]. They took back their national religion as law, and executed dissenters. Hard not to respect that."


That dude is on at terrorist watch list, right? Right?!?

/JFC
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They want the same things.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never taken a political science class, but this doesn't seem that hard to understand. I mean, I'm glad "Vice" (LOL) and other outlets are pointing it out, but zealots of all kinds differ just on the details, which "god" they supposedly believe in and what groups of people they think are inferior (surprise, surprise, they ALL think women are inferior to men).

The rest is virtually identical. The same kind of unhinged language, the same assholishness, the same unreasonable bullshiat that they think the rest of us should be OK with, etc.

Zealots and nutjobs are always in agreement on the methodology.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's surprised?

Here's something from the archives.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
firefly212
‘’ 1 hour ago  

punishmentforshoplifting: hissatsu: Jesus McSordid: Somebody tell them they're Mooslims.

Oh, they know. But they're just so dreamy!

"I think Islam is poisonous," posted an account linked to a former Proud Boys network on Telegram, an encrypted app widely used by the far right. "BUT, these farmers and minimally trained men fought to take their nation back from [world governments]. They took back their national religion as law, and executed dissenters. Hard not to respect that."

That dude is on at terrorist watch list, right? Right?!?

/JFC


The answer is white in front of you.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't just about everyone on this site call this over the last few days?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is why the Democrats should be leaning into this.  Show America how these fascist assholes are the same as the terrorists we're supposed to be hating.  Show how Republicans are cheering on terrorists.  Do it.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are the same.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well duh.

Also, did you know that Andrew Breivik, the norwegian white supremacist that murdered 77 people in 2010, published a manifesto before going on his killing spree... and guess what, 10 years later, its basically point for point the GOP political platform.

Fark user imageView Full Size


If the guy had waited 10 more years before doing his stuff, he could have been invited on Fox News and published his manifesto in a book promoted by Trump.

/seriously at some point we'll have to deal with the american taliban once and for all
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I celebrate every time the [the U.S. government] is embarrassed. You should too."

I finally understand why these people worship the last president.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If white men in the West had the same courage as the Taliban, we would not be ruled by Jews currently," said the same Proud Boys-linked post, viewed close to 2,500 times.

Then do it already p*ssy. Just like our resident upstater that threatened to vote from the rooftops. Just do it already. Bring some war zone on yourself and just go out in the blaze of "glory" you always wanted.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course they do - the Taliban is that society's contingent of people who our society calls "conservatives". They're the same sort of people.

Every society past, present, and future has always had and will always have some portion of their population who believe they are the only people fit to rule over all others, and dictate how everyone needs to live.

No matter what society those kind of folks always gravitate towards religious extremism for all the same reasons - they're arrogant and insecure people who crave domination. They wish to dominate others and inflict their whims on those others because it makes them feel as important as they've been conditioned from birth to believe they are - that the entire universe was constructed just for THEM. It's the only way they soothe their existential terror, which religious groups will always try to exploit.

American so-called "conservatives" are religious extremists, and they see kindred spirits in the Taliban. They are giddy at the prospects of the oppression the Taliban will dole out because that's "conservatives'" own aspiration for our society here as well. In a "conservative" America first gays don't get rights, then single mothers get them removed as well, minorities, the infirm, then down the list getting ever more extreme and regressive as they endlessly compete to be the "most pious".
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a weird take. Meanwhile right wing media is lambasting Biden over his "failure" in Afghanistan. The cognitive dissonance is (still) at 11.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've said it many times... if the far-right Christian evangelicals and the taliban-level muslims were to figure out they agree on 90+% of things and they just had to get past their opinion on the "religious storybook" aspects they differ on... the rest of us would probably be in pretty big trouble.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20 years ago we had the same echos
/look it up

A zealot is a zealot
no shock
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: This is a weird take. Meanwhile right wing media is lambasting Biden over his "failure" in Afghanistan. The cognitive dissonance is (still) at 11.


Because you can "have it all" when all you care about is saying "those libby libs suck!"... you can be called out on 3 different sides of a coin, they don't care.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: This is a weird take. Meanwhile right wing media is lambasting Biden over his "failure" in Afghanistan. The cognitive dissonance is (still) at 11.


They "respect" that the Taliban "took back their country".   This is not mutually exclusive from the view that "Biden farked up the war".
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kozlo: "If white men in the West had the same courage as the Taliban, we would not be ruled by Jews currently," said the same Proud Boys-linked post, viewed close to 2,500 times.

Then do it already p*ssy. Just like our resident upstater that threatened to vote from the rooftops. Just do it already. Bring some war zone on yourself and just go out in the blaze of "glory" you always wanted.


What it looks like to be "ruled by Jews currently"...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucasLuminaro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kozlo: "If white men in the West had the same courage as the Taliban, we would not be ruled by Jews currently," said the same Proud Boys-linked post, viewed close to 2,500 times.

Then do it already p*ssy. Just like our resident upstater that threatened to vote from the rooftops. Just do it already. Bring some war zone on yourself and just go out in the blaze of "glory" you always wanted.


Meanwhile.. he worships a Jew.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti-colonialism - horseshoe theory edition
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they find Afghanistan on a map?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been telling you guys for years that we'd all regret the day Sen Biden forced Dubya to invade AF.
 
firefly212
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/laurenboebert/sta​t​us/1427275592383205382

Congresswoman Boebert is openly rooting for the Taliban.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Anti-colonialism - horseshoe theory edition


You should probably start moonlighting.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Many of these posts were blatantly antisemitic and celebrated the Taliban's resistance to a global Jewish cabal, a racist and inaccurate trope commonly cited on Telegram."

Shocking revelation.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.esmemes.comView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So the American Taliban approve of the Afghanistan Taliban's philosophy, policy, and methods.

Color me shocked.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


oh thank god they're using the sport models... i hear the base models don't have cigarette lighters or fm radio
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Patriots!
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Anti-colonialism - horseshoe theory edition


Horseshoe theory is like the farking Rosetta stone of politics. If "people will ultimately pursue their own self-interest, even if they don't admit it" doesn't explain it, Horseshoe Theory will.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Somebody tell them they're Mooslims.


They know. They just don't care.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Proud Boys are a terrorist organization.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

foo monkey: It's really, really bad for lots of brown people, so yeah.


Imran Khan disagrees.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Leave it to Vice and Fark to take comments completely out of context.

It is downright impressive how the Taliban so quickly took over Afghanistan but that doesn't mean I don't want them all dead.  I also think Hitler's rise from a nobody to the head of a modern country was impressive but that doesn't mean I don't think he was pure f*cking evil.

But golly, it must mean I'm on their side!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've long maintained that these two groups have more in common than not
 
lolmao500
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Thats some epic doublethink.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Somebody tell them they're Mooslims.


watch it now...
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Can they find Afghanistan on a map?


No
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
#1. Wow. Just ... wow. I did not think things could sink this low.

#2. They shouldn't be complaining about Biden if that's how they feel.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

firefly212: https://twitter.com/laurenboebert/sta​t​us/1427275592383205382

Congresswoman Boebert is openly rooting for the Taliban.


oblig:  https://twitter.com/dril/stat​us/831805​955402776576?lang=en
 
Displayed 50 of 93 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.