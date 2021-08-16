 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Farked around and found out   (cbc.ca) divider line
19
    More: Obvious, Infectious disease, Infection, number of syphilis infections, Medicine, Epidemiology, Dr. Ameeta Singh, Cases of the disease, health care  
•       •       •

888 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2021 at 7:23 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Anyone still claiming to have a Canadian girlfriend?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Methed around ...
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You get a clap from me, Subby
 
jim32rr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TWX: Anyone still claiming to have a Canadian girlfriend?


Everyone shares the same Canadian girlfriend  .... Hmm
 
starsrift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Methed around ...


That'd be funnier if either AB or the liberal bastion of Edmonton had a reputation for meth.

Instead they have a reputation for being rednecks who ignore general health as a concept. Even the Edmontonians. Which is the actual demonym, yes.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Slow clap.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What do you expect from the Texas of Canada? Belief in science and condoms? HAHAHAHA
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What about the

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

starsrift: thealgorerhythm: Methed around ...

That'd be funnier if either AB or the liberal bastion of Edmonton had a reputation for meth.

Instead they have a reputation for being rednecks who ignore general health as a concept. Even the Edmontonians. Which is the actual demonym, yes.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I know not reading the article is a point of pride but FFS.

Alberta is only considered liberal when compared against Saskatchewan
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This does explain why they voted for Jason Kenney.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is there a lot of drilling in that area?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How many retirement homes do they have there, anyway?
 
gbv23
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I got the clap.....in Kalamazoo"

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How does this break down along sexuality lines?  Where I am, syphilis is a much bigger problem in the queer community than it is among the straights.  I usually have to request a specific syphilis test because they don't seem to automatically do one.

Get tested people.  And drugs are bad, mkay.

/at least the ones like meth and heroin
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gbv23: "I got the clap.....in Kalamazoo"

[i.imgur.com image 220x279]


Usually have to pay extra for that ...
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You guys are just jealous that us Albertans get laid more.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Salmon: You guys are just jealous that us Albertans get laid more.


Doesn't matter, had sex.
 
starsrift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: starsrift: thealgorerhythm: Methed around ...

That'd be funnier if either AB or the liberal bastion of Edmonton had a reputation for meth.

Instead they have a reputation for being rednecks who ignore general health as a concept. Even the Edmontonians. Which is the actual demonym, yes.

[Fark user image 425x356]
I know not reading the article is a point of pride but FFS.

Alberta is only considered liberal when compared against Saskatchewan


I grant you the facts but maintain that neither AB or Edmonton has the rep.

Wait ten years. Then the rep will be in play.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Joshudan: You get a clap from me, Subby


I Tuskegee what you did there.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.