 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 12 Westchester)   The pandemic may be raging, but at least you can still eat clams on Long Island   (longisland.news12.com) divider line
16
    More: Strange, Nassau County, New York, Family Guy, community 'cause, Peter's Bar Clam Eating Contest, good cause, first responders, Merrick Fire Department, Nassau County Fire Department Pipes  
•       •       •

427 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2021 at 4:05 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Subby's mom joke kind of writes itself on this one.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
firehouses and all the first responders helped us get back on our feet

Translation: These guys get f*cking sh*thoused every night they're. We love 'em!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Was hoping that was a euphemism. Disappointed.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You can eat clams anywhere provided subbys mom has at least two drinks.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why go to Long Island when there is a university with a Sorority right here?
 
bigdanc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
is this headline a euphemism?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sound like they have a cunning plan to lick their COVID losses
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



ex-Long Islander here.

Subby...how dare you submit a NEWS 12 link....

I left in 2020...is Elisa still tilting her head when she tries to be "cute"?

I wrote to her telling her that tilting her head like that was something teens did. Not tv newscasters. It's not professional.

so glad I moved away...so glad...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"The pandemic may be raging, but at least you can still eat clams on Long Island"

But why risk getting oral herpes?
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hell yeah...oh wait they talking about seafood, nm.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Has anyone made a vagina joke yet?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Come for the clams, stay for the Coney Island Whitefish.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 533x224]


ex-Long Islander here.

Subby...how dare you submit a NEWS 12 link....

I left in 2020...is Elisa still tilting her head when she tries to be "cute"?

I wrote to her telling her that tilting her head like that was something teens did. Not tv newscasters. It's not professional.

so glad I moved away...so glad...


Why would you do something so mean? Isn't she suffering enough being a newscaster on Long Island?
Bad Stelko.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I enjoy clams, but the thought of entering a glutton-contest and the odds of tasting them again on the way out holds no attraction for me whatsoever.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: I enjoy clams, but the thought of entering a glutton-contest and the odds of tasting them again on the way out holds no attraction for me whatsoever.



Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe try something else...
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.