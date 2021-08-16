 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   La Niña predicted to return Albert Hammond to stardom   (ktla.com) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It means, "the Niña".
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ghastly: It means, "the Niña".


Nu-uh. Nina don't spell her name with all that junk on the letters.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
More free electric bands?
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Look at me I'm a train on the track I'm a train I'm a train I'm a chookatrain, yeah

Yes it has been a haaard day
Yes it has been a haaard day
Yes it has

I'm a train I'm a train I'm a chookatrain
I'm a train I'm a train I'm a chookatrain
I'm a train I'm a train I'm a chookatraiiiiiinnnnn yeah.

I'm a music video.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Junior or Senior, subby?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No comment from Pinta or Santa Maria?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This, along with the unusually long winter we've had, means we might just get another really good rain season this year.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm 80% sure that if we destroy this "D'Heureux" person everything will be fine.
 
