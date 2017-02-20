 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Okay, but what does this have to do with Yahoo sports?
59
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yahoo is complete shiat. I'm convinced it is totally written by bots and there isn't a human in charge anywhere.
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cutting-edge viral marketing for the National Cockroach Eating Federation, with all their events LIVE on Yahoo Sports and available next day on masking tape.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bug-eating is the kind of "sport" in which you'd find a bunch of yahoos on Tik-Tok, YouTube, whatever, daring each other in "challenges..."

Yeah, I got nuthin', either.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 she allegedly found a "slightly moist" cigarette in a Taco Bell meal she bought for her 1-year-old daughter.


Whats she complaining about? My Taco Bell cigarette butts are usually dry as a bone.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woman vows to 'never eat at Chipotle again' after allegedly eating live bug

It's Chipotle. That's called flavoring.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby clearly has never competed in the 100 meter runs after eating Chipotle
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: It's cutting-edge viral marketing for the National Cockroach Eating Federation, with all their events LIVE on Yahoo Sports and available next day on masking tape.


I keep seeing a cockroach sitting next to a boll weevil providing commentary on The Ocho, exclaiming, "it's a bold strategy, cotton - let's see if it pays off for 'em."
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BFD...you eat far worse shiat on a daily basis.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby - it's because the aftereffects of eating at Chipotle involve a certain amount of intestinal fortitude.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Mr. Coffee Nerves: It's cutting-edge viral marketing for the National Cockroach Eating Federation, with all their events LIVE on Yahoo Sports and available next day on masking tape.

I keep seeing a cockroach sitting next to a boll weevil providing commentary on The Ocho, exclaiming, "it's a bold strategy, cotton - let's see if it pays off for 'em."


That's a way funnier visual than it has any right to be
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel bad for people for whom Chipotle is their best/closest Mexican food option.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Subby - it's because the aftereffects of eating at Chipotle involve a certain amount of intestinal fortitude.


Never had an issue. Maybe your intestines are the problem, not the food.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay-but-what-does-this-have-to-do-wi​t​h-Yahoo-sports

It's a contest of wills...
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A TikTokker..."

Is this like a "lawyer" or a "doctor" now?
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a reason it's called "Yahoo"...
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once accidentally ate a live bug. I'm pretty sure it was one of those pinky-nail-sized brown beetles. ~45 years ago. I'm still here. It was funny at the time.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: she allegedly found a "slightly moist" cigarette in a Taco Bell meal she bought for her 1-year-old daughter.


Whats she complaining about? My Taco Bell cigarette butts are usually dry as a bone.


Colorado Rockies have a taco deal where if they score 7 runs, we get tacos!  mostly butts, but hey, they're cheap!
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And? Anyone that eats processed or restaurant food is surely eating things they aren't aware of. She's willing to eat a chicken that was shoved into a cage, soaked in its own excrement, processed in a factory undoubtedly inhabited by rodents, then cooked by some sweaty dude that probably masturbated and didn't wash his hands on a filthy grill that hasn't been cleaned in 6 months - but, oh! A Bug!
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's become a league sport.

Japanese Girls Try to Blow a Cockroach Into Others Mouth Japanese Game Show
Youtube naDcDJWQwfI



/spoiler: the cute one wins
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Placing it in Sports took some serious mental gymnastics and therefore made it a self fulfilling prophecy.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ma'am, this isn't an airport.

You don't need to announce your departure.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eating bugs in chipotle burritos does seem like a sport yahoo's might play.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: [Fark user image 425x239] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: And? Anyone that eats processed or restaurant food is surely eating things they aren't aware of. She's willing to eat a chicken that was shoved into a cage, soaked in its own excrement, processed in a factory undoubtedly inhabited by rodents, then cooked by some sweaty dude that probably masturbated and didn't wash his hands on a filthy grill that hasn't been cleaned in 6 months - but, oh! A Bug!


That's a very specific fetish, but with a little Sweet Baby Ray's Chicken Sauce for lube & flavor, I could make that work...
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: she allegedly found a "slightly moist" cigarette in a Taco Bell meal she bought for her 1-year-old daughter.


Whats she complaining about? My Taco Bell cigarette butts are usually dry as a bone.


at least you can let it dry out and get a free smoke.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: I feel bad for people for whom Chipotle is their best/closest Mexican food option.


Chipotle isn't too bad. It's decent fast food Mexican. Like they do that sous vide thing apparently. And there's that test kitchen place in Manhattan that apparently is actually good.

It certainly isn't as bad as the refried dog puke Taco Bell craps onto your plate. I try to avoid chain crapeterias in general. But when either drunk or traveling or both. Sometimes you take what's closest and probably safeish.

Then again I've eaten the clam strips at White Castle, sea cucumbers, fried jellyfish, for real haggis, Jamaican chicken feet soup, venison heart, bear steak. The worst were WC clam strips and bear steak.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Yahoo is complete shiat. I'm convinced it is totally written by bots and there isn't a human in charge anywhere.


You're thinking of mobile game ads.  You're not wrong in that Yahoo is garbage though.  It's the TMZ of internet news.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Sometimes you take what's closest and probably safeish.


A few years ago Chipotle restaurants were notorious for disastrous gastrointestinal episodes. Someone pointed out that Chipotle's supply strategy almost guaranteed those kind of results. The episodes haven't recurred so much in recent years so maybe the restaurant fixed their supply issues.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: she allegedly found a "slightly moist" cigarette in a Taco Bell meal she bought for her 1-year-old daughter.


Whats she complaining about? My Taco Bell cigarette butts are usually dry as a bone.


Is this the same grifter, Er, person?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://sports.yahoo.com/clippers-tra​d​e-patrick-beverley-rajon-rondo-grizzli​es-eric-bledsoe-nba-003557361.html

aw damn, missed this one earlier

/good luck, clips, with 'mr disappearing playoff offense'
//*bucks letting him go to get jrue holiday was the best gm move of the past couple years*
 
Zippercole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: she allegedly found a "slightly moist" cigarette in a Taco Bell meal she bought for her 1-year-old daughter.


Whats she complaining about? My Taco Bell cigarette butts are usually dry as a bone.


Who feeds a 1-year-old Taco Bell?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zippercole: dothemath: she allegedly found a "slightly moist" cigarette in a Taco Bell meal she bought for her 1-year-old daughter.


Whats she complaining about? My Taco Bell cigarette butts are usually dry as a bone.

Who feeds a 1-year-old Taco Bell?


A Florida grifter?
 
anfrind
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: "A TikTokker..."

Is this like a "lawyer" or a "doctor" now?


More like an "influencer".
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I hope this is filed under me stating the obvious, but Yahoo! probably runs on a model where its site headers and its content are largely interchangeable. You could probably view the same story under the Finance or Entertainment header with some finagling.

iHeart's sites used to be the same way and might still be (not motivated to check at the moment). You could basically view any story from any of their stations on any other station's website. Want to read a blog about GWAR from one of the rock station's DJs on a religious station's website? Sure, just change the URL. You could create some fun combinations if you tried.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Bug-eating is the kind of "sport" in which you'd find a bunch of yahoos on Tik-Tok, YouTube, whatever, daring each other in "challenges..."

Yeah, I got nuthin', either.


In other words, it's the kind of thing that only a bunch of yahoos would take part in.
 
jimjays
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't want free meals. You have bugs in your food. I want my money back, and maybe more if you don't want me to tell people about it.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've never found a foreign object in my fast food order, but maybe that's because I'm not an insufferable AWing tik-toker.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Serious Post on Serious Thread:

It certainly isn't as bad as the refried dog puke Taco Bell craps onto your plate.

Chipotle is objectively worse than Taco Bell in every conceivable metric. And neither one is very good.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Heamer: I feel bad for people for whom Chipotle is their best/closest Mexican food option.


I shudder to think what the kitchen is like in my real authentic Mexican restaurant down the road.  Food is good but if the front is old and nasty I'm sure the back isn't much better.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
However, the cockroach had shriveled up by then - it didn't even look like a cockroach

I'm not an entomologist but in my experience bugs don't shrivel up when they die. I know this from the dead bugs between my patio door and the screen that haven't cleaned out in years.
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Heamer: I feel bad for people for whom Chipotle is their best/closest Mexican food option.

I shudder to think what the kitchen is like in my real authentic Mexican restaurant down the road.  Food is good but if the front is old and nasty I'm sure the back isn't much better.


Are you talking about a Mexican Restaurant or a Tijuana hooker?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bughunter: The Googles Do Nothing: Heamer: I feel bad for people for whom Chipotle is their best/closest Mexican food option.

I shudder to think what the kitchen is like in my real authentic Mexican restaurant down the road.  Food is good but if the front is old and nasty I'm sure the back isn't much better.

Are you talking about a Mexican Restaurant or a Tijuana hooker?


Something something mouth-feel.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Back in the long-ago, one of my roommates swore he saw his friend bite into a cockroach in a burrito from our favorite burrito place.  Said his friend bit in and there was half a cockroach left in the burrito.  I absolutely believed him.  I know people lie about that shiat all the time but this was our place.  Everyone in the apartment lived for those burritos.  It was like calling his mother a murderer.  He wouldn't say it as a joke.

It was about a week before we went back.
 
jimjays
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: However, the cockroach had shriveled up by then - it didn't even look like a cockroach

I'm not an entomologist but in my experience bugs don't shrivel up when they die. I know this from the dead bugs between my patio door and the screen that haven't cleaned out in years.


I think some of them shrivel away into nothing and you just keep getting new bugs.

(There's no shame in it. Bugs like people nearly as much as dogs do. Or maybe it's the dogs they really like, it's hard to say.)
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Heamer: Serious Post on Serious Thread:

It certainly isn't as bad as the refried dog puke Taco Bell craps onto your plate.

Chipotle is objectively worse than Taco Bell in every conceivable metric. And neither one is very good.


I'm going to need to see your work here, buster. Chipotle is passable for food type things. Taco Bell is about 30%+ 'additives' in the ground 'beef' category.

Like if I'm stuck at an interstate rest stop with a chipotle and hungry, that's fine. I'll do that. If it's a Taco Bell I'll take my chances dumpster diving unless I'm completely wrecked on way to an out of state concert and a friend is driving who doesn't care if I get the squirts in a rental car
 
invictus2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bughunter: Are you talking about a Mexican Restaurant or a Tijuana hooker?
you think a Trumper wants authentic Mexican food? Hell, The marketing( chipotle) towards the  chonkey races should have them around the block .

Fark user imageView Full Size

The Healer touched my Feeler
Youtube jUEP_LfjwW8


/ Hell, The Roaches Are Southern Baptists
/ Blondie, should shuddup!
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jimjays: abhorrent1: However, the cockroach had shriveled up by then - it didn't even look like a cockroach

I'm not an entomologist but in my experience bugs don't shrivel up when they die. I know this from the dead bugs between my patio door and the screen that haven't cleaned out in years.

I think some of them shrivel away into nothing and you just keep getting new bugs.

(There's no shame in it. Bugs like people nearly as much as dogs do. Or maybe it's the dogs they really like, it's hard to say.)


Nah, bugs with exoskeletons don't really shrivel. They'll crumble eventually but not shrivel. Even flies and shiat that I don't think have endoskeletons don't really do anything like desiccating like fleshy things do.
 
