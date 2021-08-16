 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   Slow-moving hero tours the UK all the way from ***** to ****** (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to Twatt. September 2019...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?

https://www.fark.com/comments/1168455​2​/As-UK-slowly-returns-to-something-app​roaching-normality-it-is-good-to-know-​that-Britains-are-now-free-to-resume-c​haritable-fundraising-activity-Like-an​-1800-mile-moped-ride-taking-in-shiatt​erton-Twatt-Cockpole-Green-Booze#new
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody who rides a moped has ever been in a twat
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Again?

https://www.fark.com/comments/11684552​/As-UK-slowly-returns-to-something-app​roaching-normality-it-is-good-to-know-​that-Britains-are-now-free-to-resume-c​haritable-fundraising-activity-Like-an​-1800-mile-moped-ride-taking-in-shiatt​erton-Twatt-Cockpole-Green-Booze#new


barely a few stories down.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he doesn't go tits up somewhere along the way.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: I've been to Twatt. September 2019...
[Fark user image 708x1500]


Don't feel too bad, a lot of people have had an extended dry-spell once COVID-19 appeared on-scene
 
blandarfleck [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ferry shiatterton to Twatt? Sounds like he's going in the wrong direction. Front to back, man!
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From Land O'Groats to John O'Green, with Stepney do we tread. To see us yellow submarine. We love it.

/sing it, Ringo
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is it repeat day or what?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Who would ever think that two guys would come up with the same epic tour on a moped, fundraising for a cause they believe in!

1800 miles at 28mph if level and flat: must have taken months!

Fark yeah!!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Who would ever think that two guys would come up with the same epic tour on a moped, fundraising for a cause they believe in!

1800 miles at 28mph if level and flat: must have taken months!

Fark yeah!!


But they get 70 miles to the gallon on that hog

/obscure?
 
