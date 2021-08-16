 Skip to content
"Explosion and fire destroys boat on Huyck Lake"
    Kinderhook Township, Michigan, Branch County, Michigan  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.com
 
Insain2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Watch it w/those Matches Bub..........!!!!
 
invictus2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Branch County Sheriff's Department reports the incident took place as 34-year-old Zachariah Young of Middle Point, Ohio was starting his boat near the access on Huyck Lake.




Fark user image


Doland Duck should beat the buckeye with his corkscrew dong
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not much of this article makes sense to me.

A $2500 boat has a blower?  And he tried to splash water on it?

Did this all happen in a bathtub with one of Simon's drawrings?
 
bughunter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Huyck it up, fuzzball."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.com
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Salmon: A $2500 boat has a blower?


When you bring aboard subby's mom, it does.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
An old guy I used to work for referred to these types of freak accidents as Jewish Lightning.

(He was Jewish)
 
casual disregard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This thread makes me dislike old welcomes I used to like.
 
starsrift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Does money work differently in MI? Because if a boat is destroyed and it only cost 2.5k, I'm having trouble imagining something bigger than a dinghy with an outboard. But outboards don't have blowers or engine compartments...
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Salmon: A $2500 boat has a blower?

When you bring aboard subby's mom, it does.


yer on the ball today, that gave me a sensible chuckle.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I hope its not Finnegan's Game Over boat.
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Salmon: Not much of this article makes sense to me.

A $2500 boat has a blower?  And he tried to splash water on it?

Did this all happen in a bathtub with one of Simon's drawrings?


Maybe those midwestern ladies have low standards.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did somebody yell a high pitched "aaaah hoo hoo hoooey!!!" as they flew off?
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Did somebody yell a high pitched "aaaah hoo hoo hoooey!!!" as they flew off?


Goofy Yell
Youtube MUL5w91dzbo
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [pbs.twimg.com image 350x427]


images-cdn.9gag.com
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Too bad there was nothing to put it out with.
 
NDP2 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: An old guy I used to work for referred to these types of freak accidents as Jewish Lightning.

(He was Jewish)


Anything like Greek Lightning?
 
invictus2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Did somebody yell a high pitched "aaaah hoo hoo hoooey!!!" as they flew off?


In
Her
VAGINA
!!!!!!


DUN DUN DUUUUN!!! (Dramatic Sound Effect)
Youtube cphNpqKpKc4
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
