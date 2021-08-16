 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   "New Girl" meets "Weekend at Bernie's"   (wjactv.com) divider line
    dead roommate, Apartment, Nursery, bedroom, parties, accused, house  
posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2021 at 3:50 PM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They got arrested six MONTHS after this happened? What took them so long?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Party's foul.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Who's that corpse? ... IT'S JESS!"
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Hey I was lookin' for the shiiter and I found some dead lady upstairs. I mean you guys party on but you might wanna' get on that. Because of the sanitary and whatnot."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is there a pandering charge or how did the dead roommate pay her part of the rent?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Is there a pandering charge or how did the dead roommate pay her part of the rent?


Ever heard the joke about the dead hooker with the runny nose?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The parties were to die for.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
whew...so much better than Two Broke Girls....
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sounds like a great Golden Girls episode.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Age 62?

Don't you mean Golden Girls not New Girl there subby?
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Sounds like a great Golden Girls episode.


Shakes tiny fist...
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Russ1642: maxandgrinch: Is there a pandering charge or how did the dead roommate pay her part of the rent?

Ever heard the joke about the dead hooker with the runny nose?


No - what about the dead hooker with the runny nose?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Cosmic Cowboy: Russ1642: maxandgrinch: Is there a pandering charge or how did the dead roommate pay her part of the rent?

Ever heard the joke about the dead hooker with the runny nose?

No - what about the dead hooker with the runny nose?


Guess she's full.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Barter's body remained hidden in her room, while her roommates held several parties and gatherings.

WHAT???!!!

There's a pandemic, people!

NO PARTIES.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
JFK!
FDR!

// the floor is lava, and subby's mom is the Bay of Pigs
// just finished a rewatch of New Girl last night
 
lolmao500
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Would make a better sitcom than half the shiat on fox
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Would make a better sitcom than half the shiat on fox


Two Gals, a Body and a Pizza Place
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Frowns on their shenanigans
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Cosmic Cowboy: Russ1642: maxandgrinch: Is there a pandering charge or how did the dead roommate pay her part of the rent?

Ever heard the joke about the dead hooker with the runny nose?

No - what about the dead hooker with the runny nose?

Guess she's full.


blarghhh!
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh, that's cute.

WJAC (Johnstown, PA) is reporting on this (from Johnstown, NY):  "See?  We aren't so bad!"
 
gbv23
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm imagining some wild senior citizen activities.

Billie Jean Dancing Senior Citizens
Youtube t7dl70rktoE
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTA:Police said the two stated that they did not call police because they were afraid officers would possibly uncover other illegal activity.

Seems to me it'd be a lot easier, and less risky legally, to hide the "other illegal activity" rather than hiding the body...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
tribune-reloaded.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
Katwang
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Announcer: "Tonight on a very special episode of the Golden Girls"...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: whew...so much better than Two Broke Girls....


Two girls one corpse.
 
Rusty Trommbone
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
could be the 62 yr olds monthy checks paid the rent. if so, im not shocked, but i should be
 
TWX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: Age 62?

Don't you mean Golden Girls not New Girl there subby?


One of the arrested women is 43 according to another source.

The stupid part of their claim that notifying of the death would lead to the uncovering of illegal activity is after they realized she was dead, they could have taken steps to remove evidence of their own illegal activity from the residence, and possibly even could have removed evidence from the deceased's room if it implicated them.  Just be sure to leave whatever the deceased ODed on so that the police don't have a lot of reason to dig deeper, especially if that really is the reason she died.  The cops aren't likely to spend a lot of resources digging even if the roommates are a little shady unless there are already ongoing investigations into them.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

akya: FTA:Police said the two stated that they did not call police because they were afraid officers would possibly uncover other illegal activity.

Seems to me it'd be a lot easier, and less risky legally, to hide the "other illegal activity" rather than hiding the body...


As long as you didn't kill the person, and no crime was committed to kill them that your actions are helping to obscure, messing with a body is a lot less serious than you'd think.

I'd rather get nicked for interfering with a corpse than a lot of other things a common criminal might be concerned a visiting cop might notice.
 
