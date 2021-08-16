 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Defense lawyer files motion to dismiss prosecutor because prosecutor is wearing murder victim's favorite color. This is what we call in the trade "desperation" and "my client is guilty as fark"   (yahoo.com) divider line
13 Comments     (+0 »)
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the law in on your side, pound on the law. If the facts are on your side, pound on the facts. If you have neither, pound on the table.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: If the law in on your side, pound on the law. If the facts are on your side, pound on the facts. If you have neither, pound on the table.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Pound away Baby.......Pound away......!!!!!!
 
genner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: If the law in on your side, pound on the law. If the facts are on your side, pound on the facts. If you have neither, pound on the table.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Unless it was this. I don't feel great about his chances.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Any lawyer who files such an obviously frivolous motion should be disbarred. It's a complete waste of time, and therefore, taxpayer money.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Americans on their own legal system, when it's not their ass on the line: "It's so idiotic! Why is this a thing?! Completely over the top!"

Americans on their own legal system, when it's their ass on the line: "Freedom! Not enough protections! M'liberty!"
 
spleef420
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Defense attorneys have been trying (and succeeding in some cases) some weird shiat lately.
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's been said if you are over 5 years old, you probably don't need a favorite color.  I guess they argue if you murder, that doesn't apply.
 
Salmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What about your favourite ice cream?
 
aperson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: If the law in on your side, pound on the law. If the facts are on your side, pound on the facts. If you have neither, pound on the table.


True, but at this point many of the facts may be lost to time so even if they were on his side we would never know.  I'm not really a fan of cases that are old enough to vote going to trial.  There is too much room for error especially with no body.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Shut up. Get out. I hope they got Judge Bone from Picket Fences.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
