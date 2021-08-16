 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TaxProf)   Americans with PhDs are the most anti-vaccine among all educational groups   (taxprof.typepad.com) divider line
101
    More: Interesting, Carnegie Mellon University, Google Scholar, Carnegie Mellon, University of Pittsburgh, Oakland, Daily Mail, Large-Scale National Survey, online survey  
•       •       •

1171 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2021 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



101 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not me.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Myths that need to be debunked:

Not all cops/military members are heroes.

Not everyone with a PhD is intelligent beyond their own field of study.

I speak English.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mad Scientist: Not me.


Yeah, but.... you're mad.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Saw this bit over the weekend, too: "The Young And Secular Are Least Vaccinated, Not Evangelicals"

It doesn't match my personal experience - or expectations. And if you read the comments there, it's not clear the model was constructed well. But it does give me pause - if I'm going to ask people to respond to actual data, I should probably do the same myself.
 
netizencain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd like to see a breakdown of their fields of study.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sorceror: Saw this bit over the weekend, too: "The Young And Secular Are Least Vaccinated, Not Evangelicals"

It doesn't match my personal experience - or expectations. And if you read the comments there, it's not clear the model was constructed well. But it does give me pause - if I'm going to ask people to respond to actual data, I should probably do the same myself.


Well, my first problem is they point to the wrong study (They talking about a study from May '21, pointing to a study from April '20), so I can't look at the raw data or how the question was phrased.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

netizencain: I'd like to see a breakdown of their fields of study.


Percentage of US PhD's conferred in STEM fields: 17.

https://nces.ed.gov/programs/coe/indi​c​ator/ctb

For comparison, 21% of US bachelor's degrees are in STEM fields.

https://nces.ed.gov/programs/coe/indi​c​ator/cta
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either that, or a bunch of anti-vaxxers lie about having a PhD when taking an Internet survey.

If you're sending out an Internet survey to gauge how many people are whack-jobs and crackpots---people who actively spread misinformation---are you really supposed to take their demographic information at face value?
 
netizencain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: netizencain: I'd like to see a breakdown of their fields of study.

Percentage of US PhD's conferred in STEM fields: 17.

https://nces.ed.gov/programs/coe/indic​ator/ctb

For comparison, 21% of US bachelor's degrees are in STEM fields.

https://nces.ed.gov/programs/coe/indic​ator/cta


I found a list of the most popular PhD programs...  'Education', 'Management', 'Psychology, and 'Literature'. are included in the top 25.   Just because you have a PhD doesn't mean you have critical thinking skills.  But I still would have thought the anti-vax stupidity wouldn't be as prevalent with people seeking knowledge.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

netizencain: I'd like to see a breakdown of their fields of study.


Indeed.  I[m willing to bet a close to 100% unvaccinated rate among PhDs from "Bible Colleges" and so forth.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every group has a subgroup of idiots.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I told you not to give that jerk a green card.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

netizencain: I'd like to see a breakdown of their fields of study.


There are quiet a few "doctors" I know whose doctorate is in theology.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, do you think it could be an active measure targeting specifically people with PHDs to discredit American higher education?

This is a no farking DUH, Sherlock, situation!
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Natural selection has never been a test of intelligence. It is a test of adaptability.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Player hater's degree.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An article that cites a Daily Mail article?  Really?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Researchers surveyed just over five million US adults in an online survey

Why do people keep accepting data collected this way? It's complete garbage science from the outset.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Self reported.  They read PhD as being educated to a Philosophically Disabled level.  Which is why they have to spend so much time doing their own "research."
 
KaneTheMediocre
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti-vax americans are the most likely to hold a fake degree or lie about having one.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullishiat
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunately I only have a master's so I got the vaccine.
 
netizencain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: netizencain: I'd like to see a breakdown of their fields of study.

There are quiet a few "doctors" I know whose doctorate is in theology.


Ya... I didn't even consider those.  Good point.
 
Queensowntalia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh. I'm curious - if this article/survey had revealed that the lowest-vaxxed groups were Trump-supporting NRA members, would anyone be questioning its legitimacy?

Not arguing, I just kind of laugh when people only question results they dislike.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found out my mom's SO's 19-year-old son is refusing to get vaccinated. He had COVID last year, and it was a nasty case that had him in bed for a couple of weeks. He used the whole "I already had it" excuse for not getting vaccinated for a while, but has since slipped into the tried and brilliant "I don't know what's in it" line.

Yes, you don't know what's in it. Same as every other vaccine you've had, dumbass.

His mother is a Trump supporter, so it's not too surprising the kid would have support in his idiocy. His brother and dad, though, both got the vaccine.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... after digging through the supplementary materials. I wouldn't run too far with these results.

- The survey was administered on Facebook, advertised in users newsfeeds. It was presented to 66 million users, of which 529 thousand filled out enough information to be included in the study. The people that would respond to this type of survey seem like an non-representative set. For instance, 42.1% of their sample "Does not Work for Pay."

- Despite what the paper itself presents, their survey doesn't ask about PhDs specifically. The survey includes among other options, "Professional degree (e.g. MD, JD, DVM)" and "Doctorate". So, while I'm assuming they intended "Doctorate" to be PhD, but I'm sure a wider set identifies as holding a Doctorate (DO, DC, come to mind in particular)

- Their Doctorate/PhD category is interesting in another way. The survey ran for 5 months, and when plotting vaccine hesitancy by month, all groups saw a decrease in hesitancy except Doctorate/PhD and Professional Degree respondents. As a result Doctorate/PhD is only the most hesitant in the last timepoint as hesitancy falls in other groups. The tallied results are only the results from May.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Researchers surveyed just over five million US adults in an online survey

Why do people keep accepting data collected this way? It's complete garbage science from the outset.


No one lies on the internet, dude.  Now if you excuse me, gotta go pick up some extra large condoms.  Condoms for my magnum dong.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not counting millions of others who aren't stupid enough to take internet surveys.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a master's and couldn't wait to get the vaccine. That graph is kinda freaking me out.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure that PhD from ThE SchooL oF HaRd KNocks hyuk hyuk counts as an actual PhD.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An expert is someone who knows more and more about less and less until they know absolutely everything about nothing.

/Piled High and Deep
 
severedtoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how many of those phd's are in divinity or some other superstitious nonsense?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sorceror: Saw this bit over the weekend, too: "The Young And Secular Are Least Vaccinated, Not Evangelicals"

It doesn't match my personal experience - or expectations. And if you read the comments there, it's not clear the model was constructed well. But it does give me pause - if I'm going to ask people to respond to actual data, I should probably do the same myself.


This. The odd duck thing is while anecdotes aren't evidence, I've not encountered many highly educated (or secular) individuals who avoid vaccination. In fact they were the people tapping their fingers waiting for the "you must have a medical condition" or "you must have certain job" to get the vaccine.

The people I mett who claim they will never be getting vaccinated are the uber conservative religious wackjobs.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can have a PHD and have mental illness or know nothing about politics and buying into Qanon.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Piled higher...and Deeper
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, duh.

P.izza
h.ut
D.elivery
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

netizencain: I'd like to see a breakdown of their fields of study.


I posted a longer breakdown in the thread, but the TLDR is that while the article says "PhD", the survey question was whether the individual held a "Doctorate."  I'm sure there is a very wide number of fields included here.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having "Dr." in front of your name does not usually mean it's "of medicine". Someone might be incredibly knowledgeable in history and making valuable contributions to our records of it... but that doesn't mean they know more about diseases, vaccines, and pandemic protocol than the average person, just that they're an expert in their field.
 
SmithHiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, they know how to study it out.
 
Nordolio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting the news from some guy's blog? Check.
Non-peer-reviewed? Check.
Oh, its an online survey? Check.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bajtaur: "Does not Work for Pay." = Liberal Arts Phd's...
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my PhD program in 2018, 3 students were openly, casually, anti-vax.

2 of them have graduated, the other is a darling of the faculty. :(
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Queensowntalia: Heh. I'm curious - if this article/survey had revealed that the lowest-vaxxed groups were Trump-supporting NRA members, would anyone be questioning its legitimacy?

Not arguing, I just kind of laugh when people only question results they dislike.


How often do you use Facebook polls?
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: An article that cites a Daily Mail article?  Really?


Came here to point his out.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So of a group that is 0.2% of the sample, of those reporting, there is a 23.9% reporting vax laxness.  That would be 2390 of 5 million actual, not counting double or tripple docs, or honorary degrees, or degrees from Bob Jones/Donald Trump/Duke University.  JD Powers has to gin up more detail to sell its findings.  They probably would include income levels, specialty occupations, and number of cats.  Third standard deviation for a sample of 5,000,000 would be beyond that number.

I'm more concerned about the fully vaccinated professor of documentary film making or the active liberal lawyer who both were practically goners, even though fully vaccinated.  The Regeneron protocol for one took three five hour sessions to begin to recover.  The other underwent pneumonia treatment.  I'm more concerned about CBS network today claiming that breakthrough near death experiences are so rare as to not exist.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: LL316: An article that cites a Daily Mail article?  Really?

Came here to point his out.


Also, FTFA:

Researchers surveyed just over five million US adults in an online survey, with 10,000 reporting that they were educated to PhD level.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
D's get degrees. Just look at Ben Carson.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sorceror: Saw this bit over the weekend, too: "The Young And Secular Are Least Vaccinated, Not Evangelicals"

It doesn't match my personal experience - or expectations. And if you read the comments there, it's not clear the model was constructed well. But it does give me pause - if I'm going to ask people to respond to actual data, I should probably do the same myself.


Anecdotal evidence follows:

I know a lot of PhDs across a variety of disciplines. All of them are vaccinated. I live in a very red state. My observations and those of my public health employed wife is that non-vaccination vs. vaccination is very rapidly modeling social class distributions, at least where we live and among those we know.
 
Displayed 50 of 101 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.