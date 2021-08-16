 Skip to content
Blood test can tell whether patients will suffer from "long COVID,"study finds. Subby assumes anyone with "long COVID" will suffer. Where's my grant?
    News, Immune system, Antibody, long COVID, one-fourth of patients, White blood cell, Immunology, Blood, formof long COVID  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They've been trying to figure out what long Covid is for a while, so this is very good news. If they have a test for it, then they at least have an idea of what causes it.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: They've been trying to figure out what long Covid is for a while, so this is very good news. If they have a test for it, then they at least have an idea of what causes it.


Covid, presumably...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if long COVID will end up being the new fibromyalgia?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blood test can tell whether patients will be mysteriously dropped from their insurance.
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Long COVID" is the name of my all-harmonica Drop kick Murphys cover band.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister caught it before the vaccines came out (she was in phys rehab) and has never recovered fully from it.   She has since been vaxxed and will be getting a booster next month.   Like any other cold virus, there is still no cure.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man with the Red Eyes: "Long COVID" is the name of my all-harmonica Drop kick Murphys cover band.


It's the name of my penis
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I wonder if long COVID will end up being the new fibromyalgia?


A thing made up by depressed middle aged woman to cover for their depression?
 
MrPoopyPants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I'm hungry for pork, long pork.

/with a side of fava beans
//undecided on the wine pairing
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: fragMasterFlash: I wonder if long COVID will end up being the new fibromyalgia?

A thing made up by depressed middle aged woman to cover for their depression?


😠
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Blood test can tell whether patients will be mysteriously dropped from their insurance.


Don't be so cynical. They'll just deny legitimate claims for reasons and some such and so forth.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They also talked about something called the "bradykinin storm." I don't know if this panned out or not.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I wonder if long COVID will end up being the new fibromyalgia?


Nope, it's the new Morgellon's.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It would be nice to have a test some day to see if you ever had covid. I'm sure some of you are curious if that cold you had months ago was it or not.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well its fun to know but its like saying theres now a test for stage 4 cancer.... you know you're screwed but theres nothing to help you.
 
Abox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lsherm: They've been trying to figure out what long Covid is for a while, so this is very good news. If they have a test for it, then they at least have an idea of what causes it.


I didn't get from the article that this test suggests a cause, more that it identifies a fingerprint they can use for diagnosis and to potentially test a treatment.
 
ThePea
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: fragMasterFlash: I wonder if long COVID will end up being the new fibromyalgia?

A thing made up by depressed middle aged woman to cover for their depression?


Treating fibromyalgia typically means also treating depression, so you're talking out your ass. I'm sorry your wife/mom doesn't want to have sex w/ you & has to come up w/ an excuse to get away.
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: Man with the Red Eyes: "Long COVID" is the name of my all-harmonica Drop kick Murphys cover band.

It's the name of my penis


You will be hearing from our lawyer, sir.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Don't worry, subby. We'll take you for granted.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MrPoopyPants: Now I'm hungry for pork, long pork.

/with a side of fava beans
//undecided on the wine pairing


Came here for long pig. Leaving to get worcestershire.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Madman drummers bummers:Nope, it's the new Morgellon's.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ solid reference
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: fragMasterFlash: I wonder if long COVID will end up being the new fibromyalgia?

Nope, it's the new Morgellon's.


Morgellon doesnt exist. COVID does. So no
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
HairBolus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Newspapers are republishing  stories from crappy science site StudyFinds,org?

https://www.studyfinds.org/long-covid​-​blood-test/

here is the 22 July 2021 story they ripped off and mangled in the rewrite.
https://www.cambridgeindependent.co.u​k​/news/diagnosing-long-covid-have-cambr​idge-researchers-found-the-9208127/
 
skybird659
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: Man with the Red Eyes: "Long COVID" is the name of my all-harmonica Drop kick Murphys cover band.

It's the name of my penis


Put enough dic pics out there and of course yours went 'viral'.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: fragMasterFlash: I wonder if long COVID will end up being the new fibromyalgia?

A thing made up by depressed middle aged woman to cover for their depression?


Mmmm. Because middle aged women have no medical issues other than those wacky hormones and depression. They shouldn't be listened to about their own symptoms, because they have no idea about their own bodies  Nothing that a good old hysterectomy and some valium can't cure.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Found a picture of subby:

illgetdrivethru.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: fragMasterFlash: I wonder if long COVID will end up being the new fibromyalgia?

A thing made up by depressed middle aged woman to cover for their depression?


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
pushthelimits
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Karma Chameleon: fragMasterFlash: I wonder if long COVID will end up being the new fibromyalgia?

A thing made up by depressed middle aged woman to cover for their depression?

Mmmm. Because middle aged women have no medical issues other than those wacky hormones and depression. They shouldn't be listened to about their own symptoms, because they have no idea about their own bodies  Nothing that a good old hysterectomy and some valium can't cure.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lsherm: They've been trying to figure out what long Covid is for a while, so this is very good news. If they have a test for it, then they at least have an idea of what causes it.


ehhh - this is media science.  So they tested 85 patients and those had a "relatively" larger cytokine response.  Now testing the levels of cytokine response is a start (See:  Cytokine Storm).

But one of the first tests was the Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR).  It was observed it was usually elevated in pregnant patients.  It is not a reliable pregnancy test.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
the wife said she is waiting for the long willy so i am out of here.....!.
 
