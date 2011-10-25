 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   What happened to all the tax money we spent on Afghanistan? Apparently some is sitting on the airport runway since the ex-president couldn't fit it all in his escape helicopter   (independent.co.uk) divider line
43
    More: Obvious, Afghanistan, Taliban, Taliban fighters, Vladimir Putin, Mr Ghani's government, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, International Security Assistance Force, United States  
•       •       •

1423 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2021 at 3:39 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that I necessarily doubt that this could well have happened, but I wouldn't trust intel coming from Russia, either.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Not that I necessarily doubt that this could well have happened, but I wouldn't trust intel coming from Russia, either.


THIS.  On both counts.  Honestly, I'm inclined to believe it's true to a point - that Ghani definitely took a shiat-ton of cash with him, along with all sorts of ill-gotten gains in untraceable accounts in the dodgiest of dodgy locations.  But pallets of cash being loaded into his cars and helicopter?  Yeah, that's a little over the top.

Neither of them should be trusted as far as we can see them, though.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's totally plausible... but I think that info should still be taken with a big grain of salt because of the two words from TFA's headline that subby left out, "claims Russia".
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a lot of it was gifted 2nd hand to the taliban in the form of tanks and other ordnance.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What else was in that bag...?

His phone charger.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have put it in Etherium.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't I see this scene in a James Bond movie?
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Third-world shiathole leaders gonna do what they do.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not clear on this; 45 or the one in Afghanistan, or maybe both?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to fire up my email spam machine.

Hello Sir my name is ex Afghani president Ghani, I have 100 One Hundred Million Dollars stuck in customs and will split it with you if you can help me pay the fees!
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think of all the doge coin you could buy with a copter full of cash. It's gotta be like at least one doge coin, maybe more.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Claims Russia.

2. Even if true, should he just have left all that cash for the Taliban?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlippityBleep: [Fark user image 425x240]


I'm not sure if I'm ashamed or proud that I came here to post that.  Nice one
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"claims Russia".

Sure, Yan.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Desperate Afghanis are literally clinging to the wings and falling out of the wheelwells of transport planes taking off, and all this POS is thinking of is how many Benjamins can he fit up his asscrack after the cars are full.

These clowns were more parasites than allies!
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: BlippityBleep: [Fark user image 425x240]

I'm not sure if I'm ashamed or proud that I came here to post that.  Nice one


Ha! Definitely both.

/2 aisle seats now
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: It's totally plausible... but I think that info should still be taken with a big grain of salt because of the two words from TFA's headline that subby left out, "claims Russia".


Soon to be claimed by "Republicans."
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Psychopusher: Not that I necessarily doubt that this could well have happened, but I wouldn't trust intel coming from Russia, either.

THIS.  On both counts.  Honestly, I'm inclined to believe it's true to a point - that Ghani definitely took a shiat-ton of cash with him, along with all sorts of ill-gotten gains in untraceable accounts in the dodgiest of dodgy locations.  But pallets of cash being loaded into his cars and helicopter?  Yeah, that's a little over the top.


Why?

fm.cnbc.comView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Desperate Afghanis are literally clinging to the wings and falling out of the wheelwells of transport planes taking off, and all this POS is thinking of is how many Benjamins can he fit up his asscrack after the cars are full.

These clowns were more parasites than allies!


Counter-point: The deal with the Americans the whole time was split with as much as you can carry if sh*t goes south as your payment for putting your balls on the line every morning you wake up as the US installed president of a country where 95% of the population wants you dead. Yes. Take the money. You earned it. Good, bad or indifferent.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Desperate Afghanis are literally clinging to the wings and falling out of the wheelwells of transport planes taking off, and all this POS is thinking of is how many Benjamins can he fit up his asscrack after the cars are full.


Afghans. Afghani is the currency.
 
lurkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If the B52s had just bombed them with cash to begin with, we wouldn't be here now.
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thehobbes: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Desperate Afghanis are literally clinging to the wings and falling out of the wheelwells of transport planes taking off, and all this POS is thinking of is how many Benjamins can he fit up his asscrack after the cars are full.

Afghans. Afghani is the currency.


Afghani is the weed strain if I remember correctly.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Benevolent Misanthrope: Psychopusher: Not that I necessarily doubt that this could well have happened, but I wouldn't trust intel coming from Russia, either.

THIS.  On both counts.  Honestly, I'm inclined to believe it's true to a point - that Ghani definitely took a shiat-ton of cash with him, along with all sorts of ill-gotten gains in untraceable accounts in the dodgiest of dodgy locations.  But pallets of cash being loaded into his cars and helicopter?  Yeah, that's a little over the top.

Why?

[fm.cnbc.com image 530x298]


That's incoming.  Outgoing is a different thing entirely.  When you're getting your ass out of Dodge, you don't arrange for all that cash to be piled back onto pallets, you grab and go.  Unless, of course, there were pallets of cash still sitting on the tarmac when he got there, which I find incredibly unlikely.  But having him load up cars and a helicopter full of bills?  It's like something out of a f*cking cartoon.  Might as well have pictures of them in black-and-white-horizontal-striped shirts with black masks and black berets, loading in white bags with a huge $ on them.

But again - he definitely took everything he could get his hands on.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Not that I necessarily doubt that this could well have happened, but I wouldn't trust intel coming from Russia, either.


Wouldn't surprise me at all. Didn't they find pallets of money hidden all over Iraq?
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thehobbes: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Desperate Afghanis are literally clinging to the wings and falling out of the wheelwells of transport planes taking off, and all this POS is thinking of is how many Benjamins can he fit up his asscrack after the cars are full.

Afghans. Afghani is the currency.


....still works.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Psychopusher: Not that I necessarily doubt that this could well have happened, but I wouldn't trust intel coming from Russia, either.

Wouldn't surprise me at all. Didn't they find pallets of money hidden all over Iraq?


No they didn't. That camo covering is really good stuff.
 
Vern
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You know, when I was looking at the pictures of the Taliban taking control of the Capitol building in Kabul, I couldn't help but notice that the vast majority of rifles in the room were American.

Sure there were a few AKMs and AK74s here and there. But most of them were of the ARmalite pattern. And I saw some M249s in these pictures as well. We have armed the Taliban well for decades. The Russians don't even need to send rifles to them, we've been doing it for 20 damn years.

To catch one man, who wasn't even in Afghanistan. What an absolute waste of human life.
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: BafflerMeal: Benevolent Misanthrope: Psychopusher: Not that I necessarily doubt that this could well have happened, but I wouldn't trust intel coming from Russia, either.

THIS.  On both counts.  Honestly, I'm inclined to believe it's true to a point - that Ghani definitely took a shiat-ton of cash with him, along with all sorts of ill-gotten gains in untraceable accounts in the dodgiest of dodgy locations.  But pallets of cash being loaded into his cars and helicopter?  Yeah, that's a little over the top.

Why?

[fm.cnbc.com image 530x298]

That's incoming.  Outgoing is a different thing entirely.  When you're getting your ass out of Dodge, you don't arrange for all that cash to be piled back onto pallets, you grab and go.  Unless, of course, there were pallets of cash still sitting on the tarmac when he got there, which I find incredibly unlikely.  But having him load up cars and a helicopter full of bills?  It's like something out of a f*cking cartoon.  Might as well have pictures of them in black-and-white-horizontal-striped shirts with black masks and black berets, loading in white bags with a huge $ on them.

But again - he definitely took everything he could get his hands on.


I'm sure he had more than a minute to prepare.  It's not like he woke up that morning and it was the first he heard about this Taliban group filling the void after the US withdrawal.
 
Trik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: Think of all the doge coin you could buy with a copter full of cash. It's gotta be like at least one doge coin, maybe more.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How long before the US Government tells the Afghans they are $1+trillion in debt and ask for their money back?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Vern: You know, when I was looking at the pictures of the Taliban taking control of the Capitol building in Kabul, I couldn't help but notice that the vast majority of rifles in the room were American.

Sure there were a few AKMs and AK74s here and there. But most of them were of the ARmalite pattern. And I saw some M249s in these pictures as well. We have armed the Taliban well for decades. The Russians don't even need to send rifles to them, we've been doing it for 20 damn years.

To catch one man, who wasn't even in Afghanistan. What an absolute waste of human life.


Being able to steal/buy 5.56 from NATO countries is easier than stealing 7.62...
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Benevolent Misanthrope: But pallets of cash being loaded into his cars and helicopter?  Yeah, that's a little over the top.

Uh, we're sort of known for pallets of cash.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jtown: Benevolent Misanthrope: BafflerMeal: Benevolent Misanthrope: Psychopusher: Not that I necessarily doubt that this could well have happened, but I wouldn't trust intel coming from Russia, either.

THIS.  On both counts.  Honestly, I'm inclined to believe it's true to a point - that Ghani definitely took a shiat-ton of cash with him, along with all sorts of ill-gotten gains in untraceable accounts in the dodgiest of dodgy locations.  But pallets of cash being loaded into his cars and helicopter?  Yeah, that's a little over the top.

Why?

[fm.cnbc.com image 530x298]

That's incoming.  Outgoing is a different thing entirely.  When you're getting your ass out of Dodge, you don't arrange for all that cash to be piled back onto pallets, you grab and go.  Unless, of course, there were pallets of cash still sitting on the tarmac when he got there, which I find incredibly unlikely.  But having him load up cars and a helicopter full of bills?  It's like something out of a f*cking cartoon.  Might as well have pictures of them in black-and-white-horizontal-striped shirts with black masks and black berets, loading in white bags with a huge $ on them.

But again - he definitely took everything he could get his hands on.

I'm sure he had more than a minute to prepare.  It's not like he woke up that morning and it was the first he heard about this Taliban group filling the void after the US withdrawal.


No doubt - but with all that time to prepare, he wouldn't be taking it in cash, he'd be changing it into more portable assets like god, or pre-sending it out to be converted into deposit notes or bearer bonds or something.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Should have converted it all into Bitcoin.  Had a roomier ride out of Dodge.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Vern:
Sure there were a few AKMs and AK74s here and there. But most of them were of the ARmalite pattern. And I saw some M249s in these pictures as well. We have armed the Taliban well for decades. The Russians don't even need to send rifles to them, we've been doing it for 20 damn years.


Jokes on them. Good luck finding ammo on the shelves!
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did he fly the cars out?
I thought Kabul was surrounded, so the Taliban just let the President drive his cars out?

I find the car part questionable.  If I was hired to drive out a carload of money... I'd be seriously tempted to take the wrong turn.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Benevolent Misanthrope: But pallets of cash being loaded into his cars and helicopter?  Yeah, that's a little over the top.

Uh, we're sort of known for pallets of cash.

[Fark user image 850x589]
[Fark user image 719x520]

[Fark user image 275x183]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: bearer bonds


Those don't exist anymore. It's a thing movies like die hard hyped up.

Art is really your best bet. You can move 100 mil in light suitcase. Why do you think the Saudi's bought a shiat ton of expensive art.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Vern: You know, when I was looking at the pictures of the Taliban taking control of the Capitol building in Kabul, I couldn't help but notice that the vast majority of rifles in the room were American.

Sure there were a few AKMs and AK74s here and there. But most of them were of the ARmalite pattern. And I saw some M249s in these pictures as well. We have armed the Taliban well for decades. The Russians don't even need to send rifles to them, we've been doing it for 20 damn years.

To catch one man, who wasn't even in Afghanistan. What an absolute waste of human life.

Being able to steal/buy 5.56 from NATO countries is easier than stealing 7.62...


The practice of rebels everywhere: You steal your shiat from the alleged government you are fighting in any way you can. Turn those biatches into your logistics arm and your fight is halfway won.

When the people you are fighting have a history of stacking arms in unsupported outposts manned by 'soldiers' utterly lacking morale, initiative or even the most basic esprit de corps corpse core ... it is even easier.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Benevolent Misanthrope: bearer bonds

Those don't exist anymore. It's a thing movies like die hard hyped up.

Art is really your best bet. You can move 100 mil in light suitcase. Why do you think the Saudi's bought a shiat ton of expensive art.


Ah yes.  I've been watching too much Archer.

But you get my meaning - if someone were looking to get assets out of the country, cash is the absolute worst way to do that.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.