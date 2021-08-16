 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Monkey see, monkey do at Zoo after visitors brawl in violent clash that makes animals start fighting each other too (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
4
    More: Dumbass, wildlife park, Kick, Beijing Wildlife Park, brutal scrap, ComBat, Chinese social media platform, Kicks, bystander attempts  
•       •       •

316 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2021 at 3:05 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Don't look at me  I stayed in my tree the whole time, publicly masturbating and throwing feces.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It was probably hard to say which bunch of shiat-flinging simians was which.
 
funzyr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Screw their cookies.

I'll just imagine why they started fighting in the first place
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The park said that the situation between the animals soon "got out of control", and that the zookeepers had to show the animals that "fighting is bad, really bad".

I'm curious how the zookeepers showed the animals that fighting is "'bad, really bad.'"

Did they beat them?

/also, bad punctuation is bad
//really bad
///bad humans
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.