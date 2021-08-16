 Skip to content
 
(WLTX Columbia)   "It was at this time that I observed a full-size quarter horse standing in the middle of the bedroom"   (wltx.com) divider line
35
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually...it's a buck and a quarter, quarter horse. But I'm not telling him that!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Electric Monk nowhere to be found.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which quarter was it?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he didn't half a$$ his observation.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Actually...it's a buck and a quarter, quarter horse. But I'm not telling him that!

Came here to make that same joke, leaving disgruntled.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where were the other three-quarters of the horse?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully it didn't ask for $3.50.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another repeat.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a Horse In The Hospital John Mulaney
Youtube INhx291FFlM
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: Combustion: Actually...it's a buck and a quarter, quarter horse. But I'm not telling him that!
Came here to make that same joke, leaving disgruntled.


At least you didn't show up as late as I did.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quarter-horse none the richer
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any relation?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As for the suspect, authorities said he was wanted on additional charges. Other reports provided by the sheriff's office list burglary, petit larceny, trespassing, and at least one case where the suspect was seen throwing a mandolin into a longtime neighbor's pasture.

That's probably more strange than having a horse inside a house.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Electric Monk nowhere to be found.


I will believe that if that is what you want me to believe.

/instructions unclear: couch stuck in stairwell.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100% this guy was headed for sexy time.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: As for the suspect, authorities said he was wanted on additional charges. Other reports provided by the sheriff's office list burglary, petit larceny, trespassing, and at least one case where the suspect was seen throwing a mandolin into a longtime neighbor's pasture.

That's probably more strange than having a horse inside a house.


Maybe it was pangolin?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't a quarter-size full horse.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horse feces. That's a new one.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One time over the line, you fool?

Wait till you see the quarter horse
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: As for the suspect, authorities said he was wanted on additional charges. Other reports provided by the sheriff's office list burglary, petit larceny, trespassing, and at least one case where the suspect was seen throwing a mandolin into a longtime neighbor's pasture.

That's probably more strange than having a horse inside a house.


Depends- was the mandolin a musical instrument or a handy kitchen device for prepping veggies?

Because the kitchen doohickey is a pain in a$$ so I might understand just chucking it out the window and it oops landed in neighbors back forty.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ealasaid.comView Full Size

"I swear, officer, the horse invited me home! This isn't my place!"
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Animal House references? That's what came to mind with an image of a large equine creature in a small, unusual space.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, wait, that's the horse in the window, isn't it? Never mind.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we're gonna do this, let's freaking go ALL OUT!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Combustion: If we're gonna do this, let's freaking go ALL OUT!!!

[Fark user image image 320x320]


I miss college.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Combustion: If we're gonna do this, let's freaking go ALL OUT!!!

[Fark user image image 320x320]

I miss college.


Honestly, if it was not for that horse I would not have spent that year in college.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did it answer to Rex?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why yes, there's an Airplane! reference available.

groovyhistory.comView Full Size
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Combustion: Actually...it's a buck and a quarter, quarter horse. But I'm not telling him that!


Nah.  One-trick pony.
 
