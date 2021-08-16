 Skip to content
(Twitter)   And now... whatever the fark this is   (twitter.com) divider line
59
    More: Strange, shot  
•       •       •

1139 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2021 at 1:20 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am scarred for life.....
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I loled
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm actually impressed how he lights the matches
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
this made my day.  thanks subby.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not exactly his finest work Zoom call moment..

OR IS IT??!?!?!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Not exactly his finest work Zoom call moment..

OR IS IT??!?!?!


More of a MS Teams thing...
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is why we have the internet.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Not exactly his finest work Zoom call moment..

OR IS IT??!?!?!


That background is way too unprofessional for a Zoom call.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Some people are just born with more creativity than others.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Some people are just born with more creativity than others.


stronger breast and nipple tissue, too.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OldRod: I'm actually impressed how he lights the matches


"Dad, why don't they make strike-anywhere matches anymore?"

...
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He has talent. Everyone else is just jealous.
:)
 
special20
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's as if you don't get the point until the music starts.
 
chewd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It looks pretty self explanatory.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mamnificent
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought Fark wasn't supposed to be my personal erotica site.

Are we next to learn that there are actually trolls here?
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The new Japanese anti-air defense network is impressive.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I am so happy right now.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: This is why we have the internet.


Stupid human tricks are timeless.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is it cold in here?
Youtube MG_oa1GK_7g
 
baorao
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is not what I meant when I asked for a "titty bang" for my birthday.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And this guy has accomplished more with this post to make the world a better place than most of us have today.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I believe that children are the future. Teach them well and let them lead the way.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He should have stood up, turned around & farted into one of the lit matches.
It would have made his mum proud instead of prompting her to get her tubes tied.
 
tom baker's scarf [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Katy Perry - Firework (Official Music Video)
Youtube QGJuMBdaqIw
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I want to  be happy for the guy, because he seems so utterly delighted with himself.

But so. many. questions ...
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Easy to mock but is wrong to make fun of someone's culture.  He's clearly completed some ancient and scared rite of passage and deserves some respect.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: [YouTube video: Katy Perry - Firework (Official Music Video)]


Yes. Why not Perry?
 
Mrs.Sharpier
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In all fairness it is a TikTok.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That man is my new hero.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I never doubted your commitment to Sparkle Motion!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
img0.joyreactor.comView Full Size
 
Pew
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark, all twitter all the time.
It's not news. It's posts from my weird uncle's facebook.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: This is why we have the internet.


And why we shouldn't.
 
tom baker's scarf [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: He should have stood up, turned around & farted into one of the lit matches.


genius.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
