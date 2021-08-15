 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Never let your girlfriend post a video of her driving your D train   (nypost.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interim Transit President Craig Cipriano said Harris will be disciplined. The 32-year-old, 11th-year MTA employee earned $117,486 in 2020, according to SeeThroughNY

That pussy better give ENDLESS orgasms you dumb f*ck.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the train was on schedule, then the MTA should hire her.
 
TWX
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh NY Post, she wasn't 'caught' driving the D-train, she published that she did it.

/idiot
//am I referring to the writer, the editor, or either of the subjects of the story?
///YES.
 
nanim [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Anyone else think something else was also going on in that cab?
Fire him if you care about the safety of your passengers.
 
Pert
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
davethepirate
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Much better headline:
https://www.trains.com/trn/news-revie​w​s/news-wire/new-york-subway-operator-i​n-trouble-after-allowing-woman-to-run-​train/
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She's cute
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's a helluva way to lose a paycheck!
 
TWX
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm still surprised that most mass-transit systems rely on human operators.  We keep talking about self-driving cars, but wouldn't it make sense to start with self-driving trains?  After all, they're on limited-access rights-of-way, there should be no unknown traffic, and both the vehicle and the right-of-way could be fairly easily equipped with sensors and other equipment to help detect anything that requires an emergency stop.

In exchange, salaries could be applied to security staff onboard the trains or on the platforms.
 
Abox
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Footage of the transit-loving temptress driving the motorman wild went viral among MTA workers

Never go MTA
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TWX: We keep talking about self-driving cars, but wouldn't it make sense to start with self-driving trains?


Why? It isn't a cost savings. It isn't a performance enhancement either.
 
Abox
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Abox: Footage of the transit-loving temptress driving the motorman wild went viral among MTA workers

Never Always go MTA
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
wa this in the empty lot where the ladies play blindman's bluff with the key chain?And the all-night girls they whisper of escapades out on the "D" train?/obscure?
 
comrade
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I guess this explains all the times the train doesn't stop in time and is halfway in the tunnel. Or the times it misses it's track and ends up on a completely different line. Or the ghost trains.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why aren't those automated. We dont need people to drive a vehicle that runs on rails and has the exact same path and same stops every day.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm sure the 6-figure supervisors and managers are very concerned about safety showing people that the job they oversee can be done with 2 minutes of teaching a stranger how to use the controls.
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: That's a helluva way to lose a paycheck!


If he's making nearly $120,000 per year that's one hell of a paycheck to lose too, especially for a job that likely doesn't have a lot of prerequisites and relies on on-the-job training.
 
Bungles
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

puffy999: Interim Transit President Craig Cipriano said Harris will be disciplined. The 32-year-old, 11th-year MTA employee earned $117,486 in 2020, according to SeeThroughNY

That pussy better give ENDLESS orgasms you dumb f*ck.



The pay of many underground/mass transit drivers in most major cities looks obscene, and people often scream "Unions!!!!".

But there's a pretty solid reason - in a major metropolis, the statistics of a suicide bursting inches from your face are chilling - between every 18 months and every few years. It requires people to do a very simple job - basically pushing a button every 30 seconds in a modern system - with pinpoint accuracy, hour after hour, year after year, with the knowledge the ultimate jump-scare is about to scar you sooner or later.

It's a very niche, weird job. It's not like being a normal "driver".
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A buddy of mine has a picture of his 9 year old self literally flying a727.  His dad was a pilot for Delta and let him fly it for a bit - ferry flight, no passengers.  He said "It was crazy trying to keep the two needles where they needed to stay"
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TWX: I'm still surprised that most mass-transit systems rely on human operators.  We keep talking about self-driving cars, but wouldn't it make sense to start with self-driving trains?


They should at least put a mannequin in the front to give people the illusion of someone sitting there. Science Fiction has made people skittish about automated machines.
 
TWX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I'm sure the 6-figure supervisors and managers are very concerned about safety showing people that the job they oversee can be done with 2 minutes of teaching a stranger how to use the controls.


You don't train for the part of the job where things are going smoothly and according to plan.

You train for the part of the job where something goes wrong and your decisions may affect the lives of the passengers and the infrastructure that has been entrusted to you.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TWX: In exchange, salaries could be applied to security staff onboard the trains or on the platforms.


Hello, traveller from the early 1900's. I'm afraid to tell you that the robber barons won.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah this idiot is going to end up in a chapter of the new training manual.
 
chewd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: A buddy of mine has a picture of his 9 year old self literally flying a727.  His dad was a pilot for Delta and let him fly it for a bit - ferry flight, no passengers.  He said "It was crazy trying to keep the two needles where they needed to stay"


Yeah IIRC its not illegal.. just be aware of the fact that youre responsible for anything they do at the controls.... youre still the "Pilot in command"

It is very likely against company policy though.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
this is just a BS story.  Guy who took the pics was likely the official driver.  looks like he was there the whole time making sure nothing bad hapoened.  it would be different if they were having sex in the compartment, or if he actually left her alone.

should probably get his hand slapped for posting photos, and that's about it.

since this is the Post, I'm betting the people complaining also protest masks and the vax, which means they are likely far more of a danger to the public than this couple.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bungles: puffy999: Interim Transit President Craig Cipriano said Harris will be disciplined. The 32-year-old, 11th-year MTA employee earned $117,486 in 2020, according to SeeThroughNY

That pussy better give ENDLESS orgasms you dumb f*ck.


The pay of many underground/mass transit drivers in most major cities looks obscene, and people often scream "Unions!!!!".

But there's a pretty solid reason - in a major metropolis, the statistics of a suicide bursting inches from your face are chilling - between every 18 months and every few years. It requires people to do a very simple job - basically pushing a button every 30 seconds in a modern system - with pinpoint accuracy, hour after hour, year after year, with the knowledge the ultimate jump-scare is about to scar you sooner or later.

It's a very niche, weird job. It's not like being a normal "driver".


I mean, it's a train, not a taxi. I wouldn't question that salary in that city, myself. But I guess a lot of people think any job outside of an office building should be minimum wage...
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TWX: I'm still surprised that most mass-transit systems rely on human operators.


Vtimlin: Why aren't those automated. We dont need people to drive a vehicle that runs on rails and has the exact same path


Money. The NYC subway is still using tech from the 1940s for signals and track changes. Also almost every line shares tracks with another line at some point.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

puffy999: Interim Transit President Craig Cipriano said Harris will be disciplined. The 32-year-old, 11th-year MTA employee earned $117,486 in 2020, according to SeeThroughNY

That pussy better give ENDLESS orgasms you dumb f*ck.


A day without trains and with a piece of ass is 10X as good as a day with trains but without pussy
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: TWX: I'm still surprised that most mass-transit systems rely on human operators.  We keep talking about self-driving cars, but wouldn't it make sense to start with self-driving trains?

They should at least put a mannequin in the front to give people the illusion of someone sitting there. Science Fiction has made people skittish about automated machines.


Why?  Hasn't the Disney parks monorail system been entirely automated from day 1?  Airport tram/trolley systems are largely automated too.

I think there's an automated or semi-automated line in the London Underground, one of the lines features gated access from the platforms to the trains to prevent passengers from being exposed to the open platform edge.  This means the trains at least need something to guide them in to stop in the correct place at each station.  If they have that level of automation already there's very little needed to control the train through the rest of the system.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: A buddy of mine has a picture of his 9 year old self literally flying a727.  His dad was a pilot for Delta and let him fly it for a bit - ferry flight, no passengers.  He said "It was crazy trying to keep the two needles where they needed to stay"


Yeah...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aerof​l​ot_Flight_593
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Real video of the D-train incident:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: puffy999: Interim Transit President Craig Cipriano said Harris will be disciplined. The 32-year-old, 11th-year MTA employee earned $117,486 in 2020, according to SeeThroughNY

That pussy better give ENDLESS orgasms you dumb f*ck.

A day without trains and with a piece of ass is 10X as good as a day with trains but without pussy


6 figures can get pussy by itself.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Real video of the D-train incident:

[Fark user image 500x375] [View Full Size image _x_]


Originally the cave bleeds... I guess even that was too much for Fox.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bungles: puffy999: Interim Transit President Craig Cipriano said Harris will be disciplined. The 32-year-old, 11th-year MTA employee earned $117,486 in 2020, according to SeeThroughNY

That pussy better give ENDLESS orgasms you dumb f*ck.


The pay of many underground/mass transit drivers in most major cities looks obscene, and people often scream "Unions!!!!".

But there's a pretty solid reason - in a major metropolis, the statistics of a suicide bursting inches from your face are chilling - between every 18 months and every few years. It requires people to do a very simple job - basically pushing a button every 30 seconds in a modern system - with pinpoint accuracy, hour after hour, year after year, with the knowledge the ultimate jump-scare is about to scar you sooner or later.

It's a very niche, weird job. It's not like being a normal "driver".


Based on my shaky memory from an older article, people working in public transit make a lot of their money from overtime.
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: this is just a BS story.  Guy who took the pics was likely the official driver.  looks like he was there the whole time making sure nothing bad hapoened.  it would be different if they were having sex in the compartment, or if he actually left her alone.

should probably get his hand slapped for posting photos, and that's about it.

since this is the Post, I'm betting the people complaining also protest masks and the vax, which means they are likely far more of a danger to the public than this couple.


I don't know NY laws or federal laws governing such mass transit infrastructure.  I don't know if it's been declared illegal or not.

If he didn't have authorization from the transit system management then I expect him to be fired; regardless of laws this is probably against agency policy.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bungles: puffy999: Interim Transit President Craig Cipriano said Harris will be disciplined. The 32-year-old, 11th-year MTA employee earned $117,486 in 2020, according to SeeThroughNY

That pussy better give ENDLESS orgasms you dumb f*ck.


The pay of many underground/mass transit drivers in most major cities looks obscene, and people often scream "Unions!!!!".

But there's a pretty solid reason - in a major metropolis, the statistics of a suicide bursting inches from your face are chilling - between every 18 months and every few years. It requires people to do a very simple job - basically pushing a button every 30 seconds in a modern system - with pinpoint accuracy, hour after hour, year after year, with the knowledge the ultimate jump-scare is about to scar you sooner or later.

It's a very niche, weird job. It's not like being a normal "driver".


Just like a locomotive engineer, knowing that a minivan full full of kids will try to beat the train at the next crossing.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Would have been better if they just decided to ride the DFLO Shuttle instead


Digital Underground - The DFLO Shuttle
Youtube z9C53nOkqeM


/ yes, that's 2Pac in there
// hope this makes your Monday better
/// RIP Shock G
 
dosver30
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"An internal investigation found that even though the train was full of party people going places, Harris stated that he had nothing to lose and began pissing on the third rail."
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TWX: MelGoesOnTour: That's a helluva way to lose a paycheck!

If he's making nearly $120,000 per year that's one hell of a paycheck to lose too, especially for a job that likely doesn't have a lot of prerequisites and relies on on-the-job training.


Given that he's in a union, I sincerely doubt he's going to face serious repercussions.  See the police.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

puffy999: That pussy better give ENDLESS orgasms you dumb f*ck.


I bet it will. To someone who has a job. Which isn't him any more.
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He'll keep his job and the attention the girl gets now that she's "famous" will keep him laid.

Just until she dumps him to become an Influencer.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: A buddy of mine has a picture of his 9 year old self literally flying a727.


But does he like movies about gladiators?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lord knows I learned my lesson about letting an ex have the D train vids.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: TWX: We keep talking about self-driving cars, but wouldn't it make sense to start with self-driving trains?

Why?


Please refer back to TFA for "why".
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TWX: I'm still surprised that most mass-transit systems rely on human operators.  We keep talking about self-driving cars, but wouldn't it make sense to start with self-driving trains?  After all, they're on limited-access rights-of-way, there should be no unknown traffic, and both the vehicle and the right-of-way could be fairly easily equipped with sensors and other equipment to help detect anything that requires an emergency stop.

In exchange, salaries could be applied to security staff onboard the trains or on the platforms.


I get where you're coming from with this, first walk then sail then emigrate to Mars. Makes sense.

However the cost of failure on a train vs in an automobile are very different. I've never heard of even a multi-car, Dallas-in-winter crash that killed hundreds and made the underlying infrastructure unusable for weeks. With trains that shiat seems par for the course.

Also I assume there are Everest-sized bureaucratic obstacles. FRA, TSA, a couple gazillion others I don't know about, the insurers, the banks, probably the big freight lines, who even knows where this list ends.

It's a grand idea though. We'll get there.
 
