(The Smoking Gun) Boobies "I can not believe that showing Cody my boobs would get me arrested," Danielle Ferrero told cops   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
    More: Boobies, Misdemeanor, Felony, Danielle Ferrero, Criminal law, inmate Cody Thomas, Sexual intercourse, video visitation, police report  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Breasts are a "sexual organ" now?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


The real one wouldn't post....
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

puffy999: Breasts are a "sexual organ" now?


Anything's a sexual organ if you're brave enough.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ah yes american society : showing murders and serial killers on tv : all good. Boobs : OMG ITS A CRIME!

America was started by the taliban ancestors.
 
OutsmartBullet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thank god we penalize natural, healthy human behavior and not the undue influence of power over your fellow man
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Lol that girl has quite the rap sheet.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wish I had a nice lady in my life who would go the extra mile like that.
 
covfefe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
After Ferrero "mentioned how she repositioned herself and almost had an orgasm," Thomas "asked Ferrero to have one for her and she began to rock back and forth in her chair, appearing to have an orgasm," investigators allege.
Near the session's conclusion, Ferrero exposed her breasts to Thomas, "resulting in the visitation to be cancelled by staff at the visitation center."

So they watched the whole thing and thats when they stopped it. Uh huh.
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Near the session's conclusion, Ferrero exposed her breasts to Thomas, "resulting in the visitation to be cancelled by staff at the visitation center."

I guess all the staff had finished their investigation by then.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Prison staff watched her have phone sex and rub her boobs for the better part of an hour, but drew the line at pulling them out. Seems kinda harsh until you find out that she was on probation for porch pirating, visiting her boyfriend who is doing 30 days for carrying meth.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: I wish I had a nice lady in my life who would go the extra mile like that.


memegenerator.netView Full Size


Have you tried your mother, she does it for me?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Ah yes american society : showing murders and serial killers on tv : all good. Boobs : OMG ITS A CRIME!

America was started by the taliban ancestors.


She's a porch pirate, she can fark right the fark off
 
jayphat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

covfefe: After Ferrero "mentioned how she repositioned herself and almost had an orgasm," Thomas "asked Ferrero to have one for her and she began to rock back and forth in her chair, appearing to have an orgasm," investigators allege.
Near the session's conclusion, Ferrero exposed her breasts to Thomas, "resulting in the visitation to be cancelled by staff at the visitation center."

So they watched the whole thing and thats when they stopped it. Uh huh.


Well ya, the cops had to put their pants back on first....
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Of course I side with the lady here, but if she really put her mind to it it's not the boob being shown to Cody, it's that she hangs out with and uses meth with some people too stupid to be criminals and she's one of them.

Whatever random Chinese characters you have tattooed on you body, lady translates Into I DON'T MAKE WISE LIFE CHOICES,
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Lol that girl has quite the rap sheet.


Yeah.  I don't necessarily agree with the nature of her most recent bust but on the other hand she sounds like an absolutely wonderful individual otherwise.  /sarcasm
 
swankywanky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You know how much money the average j!zz-mopper makes per hour?

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do your thing, Fark. Inquiring minds want to know a better look at the goods.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Combustion: [c.tenor.com image 497x280]

The real one wouldn't post....


...aaannd we're done here
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wasn't this done in the film Midnight Express?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just don't show him your back.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Supadope
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe if she had toilet plungers with sparklers attached to her boobs she might not have been arrested.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Were her breasts that bad?
 
jayphat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

maxandgrinch: Were her breasts that bad?


Asking the real questions.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This thread is..okay without pics.  Sort of want, not really, take it or leave it kind of deal.
 
