(BBC)   As the UK slowly returns to something approaching normality, it is good to know that Britains are now free to resume charitable fundraising activity. Like an 1,800 mile moped ride taking in shiatterton, Twatt, Cockpole Green and Booze   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
walyou.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Taking a moped ride thru shiatterton is definitely not the strangest euphemism I've ever heard for butt stuff, tho it is fairly high on the list.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Stewart Lee - Shilbottle
Youtube TvHlD7Lg5x0
 
thisispete
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds like one of the races organised by The Adventurists

/always kinda wanted to do the Mongol Rally, myself.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He should continue his journey quest across the pond:
Fark user imageView Full Size

then continue to:
Balls Creek, N.S.
Crotch Lake, Ont.
Climax, Sask.
 
Pert
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Got this map for Christmas:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I always get confused because I read moped as moped.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I remember staying in Wadhurst, outside Tunbridge Wells (West Sussex)

Later, I was in Wormwood Scrubs with the Sleaford Mods
 
comrade
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So just putzing around London? At least they were able to avoid the tube.

/ actually is it still unusable now that all the euros left?
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
'Britains'?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
An 1800 mile moped sounds like fun but that's like 6 gallons of gas.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: [walyou.com image 500x375]


For the record, that is not my pic, but I have been to Orkney several times. I've been through Twatt, though there is no reason to stop there. Mostly, people drive past on their way to the Brough of Birsay.

If you ever have a chance to go to the St Magnus festival in Orkney, you should do so. It's worth planning a trip just for that.
 
