(Metro)   As provincial capitals fell one after another an idiot decides it was time to visit Afghanistan on holiday. He's obviously not superstitious, despite being religious, because he flew out on the Friday the 13th   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    Miles Routlege, Afghanistan, Taliban  
posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2021 at 2:05 PM



65 Comments
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Real Darwin award candidate here.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like Lowbrow University.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Student".
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That he is clean shaven makes it seem more suicidal
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lemmy's Warts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an absolute belltard. Leave him there ffs.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said: 'I like risk; I'm a banker'

Said no banker ever.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody dies trying to rescue him, he ought to be responsible for final expenses. He voluntarily put himself in that position, only three days ago, when he's had plenty of time to watch the news and know what was happening.

I've met adrenaline junkies before but he is either a whole other level or so freaking oblivious he shouldn't be allowed to be without adult supervision.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a useless leech with hereditary wealth whose intended fake job to pretend he's contributing to society in some unconvincing way is one of the bank employees that doesn't actually do any banking.

Maybe they'll execute him on camera just to make sure we can't say the Taliban never did anything good for the world?  He seems to be actively volunteering so it'd be a victimless crime at worst.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4channer, and an intern at an investment bank?

Well, bye.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry lord nobody, you're on your own.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This trip has been a test of God. I'm very religious so I believe I'll be looked after.
LOL
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tranceam.orgView Full Size
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Post your story on the internet. Good way to lay low dumbass.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: He said: 'I like risk; I'm a banker'

Said no banker ever.


And he interned for a wealth management company. Very rich people do not want their funds at risk.
 
whenIsayGO
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: This trip has been a test of God. I'm very religious so I believe I'll be looked after.
LOL


At least he has "religious nutjob" in common with his new Taliban overlords.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: This trip has been a test of God. I'm very religious so I believe I'll be looked after.
LOL


I wonder what Allah would say about this?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easily the funniest thing I've read all day. Thanks, subby!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said: 'I like risk; I'm a banker, so it makes sense. I hate lying around on a beach so I wanted to do something a little bit different

Uh.... I don't think a summer internship makes you a "banker", Lord Numbnuts.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EL EM: More like Lowbrow University.


We have standards.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Before I left I wrote a letter to my friends saying that if I died, not to feel guilty, that I would die happy and religious and proud.'

Well alright then!

Moving on.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wisdom of the strongly religious on show here. The logical next step is giving the convert to Jesus sell when he falls into their hands. Should go well for him.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also hopes his American Express card, which gives his names as 'Lord Miles Routledge', might help keep him safe.

Yeah. If they think you're an important person or have money, that will surely keep you safe. Kidnappers from around the world are known for leaving those people alone.

If you ever get to Colombia and get stopped by FARC, be sure to tell them you're a billionaire so they'll let you go.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disaster tourist.

He'll be fine, in spite of his unwarranted self-importance the Taliban doesn't place a lot of value on foreign hostages at the moment.  Local crime gangs on the other hand...
 
Al!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: He said: 'I like risk; I'm a banker'

Said no banker ever.


At just 21 years old, he hasn't had the chance to experience what risk-loving bankers can do to a global economy. If he's any indication, the next generation will know quite well why most bankers hate undue risk.

Also, the article did not need pictures for me to know this was a story about a white male.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: He said: 'I like risk; I'm a banker'

Said no banker ever.


He's probably an investment banker, who likes risking other people's money.

When it comes to his or his bank's money... well lets just say lending standards have not been relaxed.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chris Porter - Iraq Iranian Border
Youtube eZ7DN3rT9eI
 
tom baker's scarf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my day had been absolute, weapons grade crap. and then this story and the plunger-sparkler tit video popped up and i can't stop laughing.

thank you fark for being you.

\even if old fark was better.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does religion have to do with Friday the 13th?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, anyone who can set themself up as a warlord is gonna have themselves a rockin' good time the next few years.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone know what 4chan board he's been posting to? I'd like to read for the lulz.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: He said: 'I like risk; I'm a banker'

Said no banker ever.


Were you in a coma in 2008 and 2009?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: [Fark user image 582x524]


I don't get it. Are you saying that liberals are to blame for this? Or are you saying that the Taliban and MAGAs are basically the same?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: my day had been absolute, weapons grade crap. and then this story and the plunger-sparkler tit video popped up and i can't stop laughing.

thank you fark for being you.

\even if old fark was better.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He said: 'I was fully prepared for death, I accepted it. This trip has been a test of God. I'm very religious so I believe I'll be looked after.

I believe the Taliban soldier who slits your throat will no doubt have the exact same belief.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kB7O​R​161-U
 
thisispete
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If this guy has an entry in Debrett's I'll eat my hat.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He also hopes his American Express card, which gives his names as 'Lord Miles Routledge', might help keep him safe

This entire article is really one big goldmine of jokes.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He said: 'I was fully prepared for death, I accepted it. This trip has been a test of God. I'm very religious so I believe I'll be looked after.

Well then lets send the televangelists to Afghanistan, we all know god protects em all.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Religion is superstition plus rituals.
 
nucal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe he was in the mood for some golf

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTFA: He said: 'I was fully prepared for death, I accepted it. This trip has been a test of God. I'm very religious so I believe I'll be looked after.

He's not worried about this, I'M certainly not worried about this... so what are we talking about this for?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: He also hopes his American Express card, which gives his names as 'Lord Miles Routledge', might help keep him safe.

Yeah. If they think you're an important person or have money, that will surely keep you safe. Kidnappers from around the world are known for leaving those people alone.

If you ever get to Colombia and get stopped by FARC, be sure to tell them you're a billionaire so they'll let you go.


I assume he just requested that with the web form for an additional card holder? They don't seem to verify that the additional name is a real person.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: abhorrent1: He also hopes his American Express card, which gives his names as 'Lord Miles Routledge', might help keep him safe.

Yeah. If they think you're an important person or have money, that will surely keep you safe. Kidnappers from around the world are known for leaving those people alone.

If you ever get to Colombia and get stopped by FARC, be sure to tell them you're a billionaire so they'll let you go.

I assume he just requested that with the web form for an additional card holder? They don't seem to verify that the additional name is a real person.


Most likely when he applied for the card there was a dropdown box with titles like "Mr" and "Dr," etc.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Anybody dies trying to rescue him, he ought to be responsible for final expenses. He voluntarily put himself in that position, only three days ago, when he's had plenty of time to watch the news and know what was happening.

I've met adrenaline junkies before but he is either a whole other level or so freaking oblivious he shouldn't be allowed to be without adult supervision.


why should anyone spend resources or lives rescuing him?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If I could, I'd put a price on his head just to watch him run.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size


Is he a vet? Or does the UK have nutters like the US?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: [Fark user image 582x524]


I am sure they loved the Pride flag
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Miles, whose ambition is to visit some of the world's most dangerous places..."

"He also hopes his American Express card, which gives his names as 'Lord Miles Routledge', might help keep him safe."

He's doing it so he can use the linthto pick up women in bars.

if he wants to go someplace truly dangerous (assuming he's not vaxxed), he should spend a month bar-hopping in FL right niow.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
