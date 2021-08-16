 Skip to content
(Fox 5 San Diego)   WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday by skydiving onto beach. Gets new watch to replace the one he lost on D-Day   (fox5sandiego.com) divider line
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rice said for his 101st birthday, he wants to parachute out of the sky again, but at an even higher altitude.

I think this should be an Olympic event.

Tossing old people out of airplanes.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Rice said for his 101st birthday, he wants to parachute out of the sky again, but at an even higher altitude.

I think this should be an Olympic event.

Tossing old people out of airplanes.


I was wondering if it was now a requirement for WWII vets to skydive on their birthday.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He lost his watch?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
For the proper effect, do it at night and give everyone laser pointers.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dothemath: Rice said for his 101st birthday, he wants to parachute out of the sky again, but at an even higher altitude.

I think this should be an Olympic event.

Tossing old people out of airplanes.


An old guy like that might fight you. Let's make it PPV.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: dothemath: Rice said for his 101st birthday, he wants to parachute out of the sky again, but at an even higher altitude.

I think this should be an Olympic event.

Tossing old people out of airplanes.

An old guy like that might fight you. Let's make it PPV.


An old guy like that would win.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I mean, it's an old guy doing stuff at Coronado beach, that's like old people in Florida.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: dothemath: Rice said for his 101st birthday, he wants to parachute out of the sky again, but at an even higher altitude.

I think this should be an Olympic event.

Tossing old people out of airplanes.

An old guy like that might fight you. Let's make it PPV.


Or see who can bounce a baby the highest on a trampoline.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: Gyrfalcon: dothemath: Rice said for his 101st birthday, he wants to parachute out of the sky again, but at an even higher altitude.

I think this should be an Olympic event.

Tossing old people out of airplanes.

An old guy like that might fight you. Let's make it PPV.

Or see who can bounce a baby the highest on a trampoline.


From a plane?  That's a hard shot.  How many babies do we get?
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So I guess on my 100th birthday I should jump out of a helicopter into the ocean.

(Former Navy helicopter rescue swimmer)

(Who am I kidding I'll never make it to 100)
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
To the gentleman in TFA and with no snark whatsoever: rock on, sir.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: dothemath: Rice said for his 101st birthday, he wants to parachute out of the sky again, but at an even higher altitude.

I think this should be an Olympic event.

Tossing old people out of airplanes.

I was wondering if it was now a requirement for WWII vets to skydive on their birthday.


It's required that if they do it must be covered by at least two news outlets
 
oldfool
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Happy birthday dude!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
101 year old German:  "Just want to go down to der beach und shoot un machinegun until I run out of ammo."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
For my 100th birthday, you can fling my urn in to a volcano.  You can fling my wife in too.  Whether she's in an urn or not, eh, MIss Joanie Live-a-Lot.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: So I guess on my 100th birthday I should jump out of a helicopter into the ocean.

(Former Navy helicopter rescue swimmer)

(Who am I kidding I'll never make it to 100)


Chiefs don't die, I just assumed you all moved to Thailand eventually.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cheeseaholic: dothemath: Gyrfalcon: dothemath: Rice said for his 101st birthday, he wants to parachute out of the sky again, but at an even higher altitude.

I think this should be an Olympic event.

Tossing old people out of airplanes.

An old guy like that might fight you. Let's make it PPV.

Or see who can bounce a baby the highest on a trampoline.

From a plane?  That's a hard shot.  How many babies do we get?


How many wives and mistresses can you handle being pregnant at the same time?
 
