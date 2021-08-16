 Skip to content
Irish baker sold $1m worth of scones in 24 hours. She now plans to bake every single one of them without using a commercial kitchen
hubiestubert
53 minutes ago  
When I was at the Iron Horse, I inherited a great Italian bakery to do our burger rolls. I mean, just amazing product. Soft, yet firm, with just the right amount of salt and a touch of sweet. I'd order three times a week, so we always had beautifully fresh bread.

I changed our menu up, and that increased our sales dramatically. For the first time in years, the kitchen saw a profit. And then I got a call from our bakery, asking if they could step down. Because the owner and his wife couldn't keep up. 600-800  burger rolls a week was killing them to keep up. Each one was hand rolled, it was exquisite bread, but like most great things, it took time. And on top of their local business, it was meant getting up at 3am to fill all the orders. I respected the Hell out of the guy because that took a lot of courage, to choose quality of life over the cash. He and his wife and family ran the business, and bringing on someone new was not something they could afford to do, not and keep their space, and even our order wouldn't make that up, not to keep the building and bakery they'd run for three generations. Man knew his limits, and he had them because he chose to live a life with his family, rather than just chase the mad dollar.

This woman is going to need new space, and a lot of help, and I guess the question is can she keep up that pace, and more importantly, keep up the interest in her product? Or is she going to have to suck it up, and tell some of her customers that she just can't fill their order yet, because she lost sight of what is possible to do with her space's limitations.

My current set up? I can do off site catering, but if it's more than a hundred, it cramps things on our line. 200? Possible, but we'd best not have much for a lunch or dinner crowd. 300? Not unless we close for a service. Just the limitations of the space. The Delaney House? As a banquet chef I'd do 200 person events by myself, because we had the space and facilities to do it. You have to know your space's limits, and your own before you take the order. And not be afraid to say, "I can't book that right now." Better someone get turned away early than take an order and then poorly execute it.
 
Gubbo
26 minutes ago  

From know a few people who are chefs, and my sister marrying one soon, I've always known that chefs are a special type of weird, with giving up so many life things to make sure other people get fed.

Never thought that to supply those weird people you probably have to be even a little weirder.
 
Axeofjudgement
17 minutes ago  
That's just dedication and an awesome work ethic. Good for her!
 
baronbloodbath
16 minutes ago  
In a higher fan of scones, with a small dollop of clotted cream.

Apparently the clotted cream available in the US isn't as good as in the UK due to pasteurization or some such.
 
baronbloodbath
15 minutes ago  

*I'm a huge fan

Damn you fat fingers. Maybe I need to lay off the scones
 
WriteInCandidate
15 minutes ago  
This was a Perfect Strangers plot.
Balki's Bibbi Babkas
Youtube Ae0scjRsY-8
 
Russ1642
13 minutes ago  
Irish baker commits fraud.
 
abhorrent1
12 minutes ago  
Now she has to make 260,000 scones? Even if she can make 10 dozen a day, that will take her like 5 years. May be time to look into getting some help.
 
clawsoon
10 minutes ago  
For some reason my brain inserted "cocaine" into the headline.  I think she'll need it.

Also, I've seen this episode:

Fear of a Krabby Patty Full Episode (SpongeBob SquarePants)
Youtube ukttumTpiHU
 
disaster bastard
9 minutes ago  
I could sell $1 million worth of cookies if someone wanted to buy a dozen cookies for $1 million.
 
Madman drummers bummers
8 minutes ago  
Just find a hockey team and take their pucks off their hands. No one will know the difference.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
8 minutes ago  
No big deal. Pay me a million dollars, and I'll make you a scone.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
7 minutes ago  
That's a lotta scones
 
HotWingConspiracy
5 minutes ago  
There's no way. It sounds nice, but it's not happening. She's going to have to hire up and at least rent commercial oven space to even make a dent.
 
SirGunslinger
4 minutes ago  
At least with soda bread scones she doesn't have to worry about yeast so batching them wouldn't be to bad, but even if she had a double oven that would take a couple of months at least.
 
Nick Nostril
less than a minute ago  
Those look pretty damn good.
 
