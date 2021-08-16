 Skip to content
(UPI)   Police in South Korea said they are investigating after a man bought a used kimchi fridge online and found $130,000 cash taped to the bottom. Subby bought a used fridge and only found a dead mouse   (upi.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It must be me, but I wouldn't report this.  Now the only problem might be if the money shows up as something being tracked.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No i would probably not report it either if i was certain the seller didn't know enough about me to lead others to me.  I would report it if I knew he did or I wasn't sure.  The last thing I need is some mobster or drug dealer after his/her money and I've already spent it.

Of course it could just be some old guy's life savings stash he didn't tell the kids about.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, free mouse!
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you want a fridge for used kimchi?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they saying that they make special fridges just for kimchi in SK? Not that there would be anything wrong with that.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When $2-2lbs-2days was a selling point for FedEx my friend got a package for a guy who lives in his house for a month the summer before.

It was tossed on the top of the fridge to give to the guy if he showed up and was forgotten about.

Couple of month later it was found during a party and we shrugged and opened it.

It wasn't the best weed I've ever had, but it was the most we had ever had for free.

Hide the money good, instal fridge and watch your search history.

You weren't rich a two years ago......but you can be rich two years from now if you show some patients.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


You sold the fridge?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I've been burying mine in the ground like tool.

That ferret faced Frank Burns had EOD dig it up.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That explains why it was gotten rid of, the compressor and coils wouldn't work for shiat with all that paper stuffed in there.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you report free money?
 
Ketchuponsteak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: It must be me, but I wouldn't report this.  Now the only problem might be if the money shows up as something being tracked.


I'd be slightly worried if it was drug money, and the dudes came around.

I wouldn't report it in SK either. I'm a bad person I guess. I assume someone's parent died, without mentioning the money.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: It must be me, but I wouldn't report this.  Now the only problem might be if the money shows up as something being tracked.


Always report it. Here is why:

Option 1: it belongs to a weirdo who either liquified cash for some important reason or is paranoid about banks or something. Then you are stealing what could be their life savings. Don't steal people's savings. Not cool.

Option 2: it is illicit money of some kind.

2a. The person you steal it from may not be the evil person you assume they are, and those they work for might hurt them or an innocent family member to recover the lost money.

2b. The person you stole it from was indeed deserving of losing that money, because they are an asshole criminal.  If you turn the money in to the cops the criminal is unlikely to chase you down - that money is gone. If you keep the money, the criminal is going to want it back, and make sure your choice to keep it doesn't pay off.
 
SpaceBison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but where did he bury the maid's body?
img.cinemablend.comView Full Size
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: It must be me, but I wouldn't report this.  Now the only problem might be if the money shows up as something being tracked.


I cannot believe the number of people who find something of Great value and then cheerfully tell everyone.

The first rule of finding valuable things is to shut up.

The second rule is to shut up about shutting up.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: It must be me, but I wouldn't report this.  Now the only problem might be if the money shows up as something being tracked.


It's not just you.  I'd probably throw it in my closet in an easily retrievable ,"in case of fire" shoe box and basically act like it never happened for a few years just in case someone came looking but contacting the police would be the furthest thing from my mind.
/Finders v. Keepers
 
Ketchuponsteak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Are they saying that they make special fridges just for kimchi in SK? Not that there would be anything wrong with that.


Maybe kimchi stinks everything else up, so it needs its own fridge?

Though, it is probably something to do with special storage conditions.

Luxury fridges ought to have a kimchi department if so.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Are they saying that they make special fridges just for kimchi in SK? Not that there would be anything wrong with that.


I guess the smell of kimchi stinks everything else in the fridge up. Not that Koreans would notice.
Mrs. Smalls keeps fermented fish paste, jackfruit, durian and kimchi in our fridge in tightly sealed jars.
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Are they saying that they make special fridges just for kimchi in SK? Not that there would be anything wrong with that.


Indeed they do. As much as they like kimchi, they don't want all their food to smell like it.
 
SpeedyBB
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Too-Tall: No i would probably not report it either if i was certain the seller didn't know enough about me to lead others to me.  I would report it if I knew he did or I wasn't sure.  The last thing I need is some mobster or drug dealer after his/her money and I've already spent it.

Of course it could just be some old guy's life savings stash he didn't tell the kids about.


Opens up manifold corridors to a compelling frictional treatment. Let the matter cool down a few months. Take an extended sick leave to parts unknown.  Find a way to 《ahem》"launder" the loot. Be cool.

Like Charley Varrick.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The report said an average kimchi fridge can hold up to $895,200 cash.

How big are these fridges?
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: The report said an average kimchi fridge can hold up to $895,200 cash.

How big are these fridges?


And how often are they used to store cash?
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ya, I wouldn't want this in my fridge either.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I would split the difference and report that I found $10k
 
Ketchuponsteak [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lots of people here keep their money at home, or in some other form.

Banks started charging negative interest. Typically 0.75%. P. A., it annoys people.

I think we have a small inflation as well, so having money in the bank is just loosing money.

This is because the government bank, which all banks must use, charges them a negative interest as well, because they want to keep the Danish Krone on par with the Euro.

Upside is that if you borrow money, for say, a house. You'll have to repay less than you borrowed. And the house/apartment increases in value. It's easy to earn money when you are rich I guess. ;)
 
fmcgalaxie500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cheech and Chong's 'Things are Tough all Over'
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: When $2-2lbs-2days was a selling point for FedEx my friend got a package for a guy who lives in his house for a month the summer before.

It was tossed on the top of the fridge to give to the guy if he showed up and was forgotten about.

Couple of month later it was found during a party and we shrugged and opened it.

It wasn't the best weed I've ever had, but it was the most we had ever had for free.

Hide the money good, instal fridge and watch your search history.

You weren't rich a two years ago......but you can be rich two years from now if you show some patients.


Only doctors have money laundering patients, the rest of have to find our own methods.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why would anybody tape $260,000.00 to the bottom of their refrigerator?
 
khatores
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpeedyBB: Too-Tall: No i would probably not report it either if i was certain the seller didn't know enough about me to lead others to me.  I would report it if I knew he did or I wasn't sure.  The last thing I need is some mobster or drug dealer after his/her money and I've already spent it.

Of course it could just be some old guy's life savings stash he didn't tell the kids about.

Opens up manifold corridors to a compelling frictional treatment. Let the matter cool down a few months. Take an extended sick leave to parts unknown.  Find a way to 《ahem》"launder" the loot. Be cool.

Like Charley Varrick.


I dunno, this sounds like the beginning of a Quentin Tarantino movie.

Anyway, who's to say it didn't start out as $760k...err...$310k...and only became $130k once he decided it was time to call the cops?

That's probably a good way to balance "keeping a lot of money" vs "duct-taped to chair and interrogated by local Yakuza franchise".  It gets on the news, so it's public...the guy who sold the fridge gets the heat and they assume he kept the rest and lost $130k. You're off the hook and quietly move away.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Merltech: It must be me, but I wouldn't report this.  Now the only problem might be if the money shows up as something being tracked.

Always report it. Here is why:

Option 1: it belongs to a weirdo who either liquified cash for some important reason or is paranoid about banks or something. Then you are stealing what could be their life savings. Don't steal people's savings. Not cool.

Option 2: it is illicit money of some kind.

2a. The person you steal it from may not be the evil person you assume they are, and those they work for might hurt them or an innocent family member to recover the lost money.

2b. The person you stole it from was indeed deserving of losing that money, because they are an asshole criminal.  If you turn the money in to the cops the criminal is unlikely to chase you down - that money is gone. If you keep the money, the criminal is going to want it back, and make sure your choice to keep it doesn't pay off.


1. Just because the money isn't illicit doesn't mean they deserve the money back. Would you return money to Joel Osteen? What if the person you got the fridge from wasn't the original owner? You're just giving the money to someone else who doesn't deserve it

2a. The person or their family would still get hurt for losing the money to the cops if you turned it in, and by turning it in you guarantee you can't give it back and save them.

2b. You tell the criminal you turned it in to the cops. Are they going to ask the police for their money back?

3. By spending the money you reintroduce it into the economy, creating jobs and helping the poor who need it most, like the hardworking guys who make 37ft sailboats. Think of the children of custom sailboat makers.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

khatores: SpeedyBB: Too-Tall: No i would probably not report it either if i was certain the seller didn't know enough about me to lead others to me.  I would report it if I knew he did or I wasn't sure.  The last thing I need is some mobster or drug dealer after his/her money and I've already spent it.

Of course it could just be some old guy's life savings stash he didn't tell the kids about.

Opens up manifold corridors to a compelling frictional treatment. Let the matter cool down a few months. Take an extended sick leave to parts unknown.  Find a way to 《ahem》"launder" the loot. Be cool.

Like Charley Varrick.

I dunno, this sounds like the beginning of a Quentin Tarantino movie.

Anyway, who's to say it didn't start out as $760k...err...$310k...and only became $130k once he decided it was time to call the cops?

That's probably a good way to balance "keeping a lot of money" vs "duct-taped to chair and interrogated by local Yakuza franchise".  It gets on the news, so it's public...the guy who sold the fridge gets the heat and they assume he kept the rest and lost $130k. You're off the hook and quietly move away.


I'd say keeping half but revealing you have it is the worst of both worlds.

From the ethical-to-return-it side, it is still dishonest.

From the "oh shiat it's mob money" side, they know how much it was. They'll be on your ass for the missing half.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Smackledorfer: Merltech: It must be me, but I wouldn't report this.  Now the only problem might be if the money shows up as something being tracked.

Always report it. Here is why:

Option 1: it belongs to a weirdo who either liquified cash for some important reason or is paranoid about banks or something. Then you are stealing what could be their life savings. Don't steal people's savings. Not cool.

Option 2: it is illicit money of some kind.

2a. The person you steal it from may not be the evil person you assume they are, and those they work for might hurt them or an innocent family member to recover the lost money.

2b. The person you stole it from was indeed deserving of losing that money, because they are an asshole criminal.  If you turn the money in to the cops the criminal is unlikely to chase you down - that money is gone. If you keep the money, the criminal is going to want it back, and make sure your choice to keep it doesn't pay off.

1. Just because the money isn't illicit doesn't mean they deserve the money back. Would you return money to Joel Osteen? What if the person you got the fridge from wasn't the original owner? You're just giving the money to someone else who doesn't deserve it

2a. The person or their family would still get hurt for losing the money to the cops if you turned it in, and by turning it in you guarantee you can't give it back and save them.

2b. You tell the criminal you turned it in to the cops. Are they going to ask the police for their money back?

3. By spending the money you reintroduce it into the economy, creating jobs and helping the poor who need it most, like the hardworking guys who make 37ft sailboats. Think of the children of custom sailboat makers.


Obviously some people earn money unethically but legally. If you can justify stealing from a stranger because the stranger might not deserve it, you do you.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Are they saying that they make special fridges just for kimchi in SK? Not that there would be anything wrong with that.


They do, and they are really expensive too (something about really advanced moisture control, IIRC). Most South Korean kitchens don't have an oven, but they have a kimchi fridge and a regular fridge.
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: The report said an average kimchi fridge can hold up to $895,200 cash.

How big are these fridges?

And how often are they used to store cash?


It's a very interesting statistic.

Almost as useful as how many dishwashers can fit in a sinkhole.
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Merltech: It must be me, but I wouldn't report this.  Now the only problem might be if the money shows up as something being tracked.

Always report it. Here is why:

Option 1: it belongs to a weirdo who either liquified cash for some important reason or is paranoid about banks or something. Then you are stealing what could be their life savings. Don't steal people's savings. Not cool.

Option 2: it is illicit money of some kind.

2a. The person you steal it from may not be the evil person you assume they are, and those they work for might hurt them or an innocent family member to recover the lost money.

2b. The person you stole it from was indeed deserving of losing that money, because they are an asshole criminal.  If you turn the money in to the cops the criminal is unlikely to chase you down - that money is gone. If you keep the money, the criminal is going to want it back, and make sure your choice to keep it doesn't pay off.


You seem to think that receiving this is somehow stealing.

For this to be stealing it would require some kind of designs upon it prior to its acquisition.  Receiving it first, then discovering it is not stealing.  We can of course debate the honesty or lack thereof in keeping it after discovering it, but that's not the same as stealing.
 
mrparks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: 2b. The person you stole it from was indeed deserving of losing that money, because they are an asshole criminal.  If you turn the money in to the cops the criminal is unlikely to chase you down - that money is gone. If you keep the money, the criminal is going to want it back, and make sure your choice to keep it doesn't pay off.


Who can say for certain?

Gotta have personal ethics though. It's like if in No Country For Old Men Llewellyn goes back, gives the guy some water and leaves the money alone. He lives. All the people Chigur kills chasing him live. Llewellyn goes back to his day to day grind.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Hey, free mouse!


Fark user imageView Full Size

"You gonna eat dat?"
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Turn it in. The whole thing.

Kindergarten should have taught you not to take what's not yours.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TWX: Smackledorfer: Merltech: It must be me, but I wouldn't report this.  Now the only problem might be if the money shows up as something being tracked.

Always report it. Here is why:

Option 1: it belongs to a weirdo who either liquified cash for some important reason or is paranoid about banks or something. Then you are stealing what could be their life savings. Don't steal people's savings. Not cool.

Option 2: it is illicit money of some kind.

2a. The person you steal it from may not be the evil person you assume they are, and those they work for might hurt them or an innocent family member to recover the lost money.

2b. The person you stole it from was indeed deserving of losing that money, because they are an asshole criminal.  If you turn the money in to the cops the criminal is unlikely to chase you down - that money is gone. If you keep the money, the criminal is going to want it back, and make sure your choice to keep it doesn't pay off.

You seem to think that receiving this is somehow stealing.

For this to be stealing it would require some kind of designs upon it prior to its acquisition.  Receiving it first, then discovering it is not stealing.  We can of course debate the honesty or lack thereof in keeping it after discovering it, but that's not the same as stealing.


Indeed, I should not be charged with "stealing" if I received it when I bought the fridge.
What would you call spending it?
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TWX: You seem to think that receiving this is somehow stealing.

For this to be stealing it would require some kind of designs upon it prior to its acquisition.  Receiving it first, then discovering it is not stealing.  We can of course debate the honesty or lack thereof in keeping it after discovering it, but that's not the same as stealing.


It's stealing. It doesn't belong to you, it wasn't included as part of the purchase of the fridge, and just because the seller wasn't aware it was there doesn't mean it isn't rightfully theirs (wife hid it there, senile elder forgot they hid it there, etc, are more common stories than you'd think).

Obviously receiving it unknowingly and then discovering it is not stealing. Keeping it is where it becomes stealing.
 
khatores
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: khatores: SpeedyBB: Too-Tall: No i would probably not report it either if i was certain the seller didn't know enough about me to lead others to me.  I would report it if I knew he did or I wasn't sure.  The last thing I need is some mobster or drug dealer after his/her money and I've already spent it.

Of course it could just be some old guy's life savings stash he didn't tell the kids about.

Opens up manifold corridors to a compelling frictional treatment. Let the matter cool down a few months. Take an extended sick leave to parts unknown.  Find a way to 《ahem》"launder" the loot. Be cool.

Like Charley Varrick.

I dunno, this sounds like the beginning of a Quentin Tarantino movie.

Anyway, who's to say it didn't start out as $760k...err...$310k...and only became $130k once he decided it was time to call the cops?

That's probably a good way to balance "keeping a lot of money" vs "duct-taped to chair and interrogated by local Yakuza franchise".  It gets on the news, so it's public...the guy who sold the fridge gets the heat and they assume he kept the rest and lost $130k. You're off the hook and quietly move away.

I'd say keeping half but revealing you have it is the worst of both worlds.

From the ethical-to-return-it side, it is still dishonest.

From the "oh shiat it's mob money" side, they know how much it was. They'll be on your ass for the missing half.


If you're a civilian and called the cops, you should probably be fine. They're generally going to take it out of the ass of the person whose job it was to keep track of the money in the first place. Harassing John Q. Public is usually a recipe for disaster, because "taxpayers" generally call the police and cooperate.

Of course, you wouldn't want your face on the news or anything like that.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

khatores: SpeedyBB: Too-Tall: No i would probably not report it either if i was certain the seller didn't know enough about me to lead others to me.  I would report it if I knew he did or I wasn't sure.  The last thing I need is some mobster or drug dealer after his/her money and I've already spent it.

Of course it could just be some old guy's life savings stash he didn't tell the kids about.

Opens up manifold corridors to a compelling frictional treatment. Let the matter cool down a few months. Take an extended sick leave to parts unknown.  Find a way to 《ahem》"launder" the loot. Be cool.

Like Charley Varrick.

I dunno, this sounds like the beginning of a Quentin Tarantino movie.

Anyway, who's to say it didn't start out as $760k...err...$310k...and only became $130k once he decided it was time to call the cops?

That's probably a good way to balance "keeping a lot of money" vs "duct-taped to chair and interrogated by local Yakuza franchise".  It gets on the news, so it's public...the guy who sold the fridge gets the heat and they assume he kept the rest and lost $130k. You're off the hook and quietly move away.


Yeah, this whole thing bears thinking through.  Obviously, if it was some senile guy's life savings you'd want to return it to his kids if he had any.  If it might be criminal proceeds you want to be very careful with it.  In doubt turning it in is the safest course.  Keeping it would be risky no matter what.

I gave the impression earlier I'd keep it more likely that turn it in, but when you evaluate the possibilities turning it in is probably going to be the smart thing to do.
 
nanim [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

khatores: ...this sounds like the beginning of a Quentin Tarantino movie.
---


And you know how everybody ends up in those
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Turn it in. The whole thing.

Kindergarten should have taught you not to take what's not yours.


But it is his. He bought it. The coolant. The insulation. the hinges. The compressor. The case and frame, and whatever stains and other things might be stuck to it.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Resident Muslim: Turn it in. The whole thing.

Kindergarten should have taught you not to take what's not yours.

But it is his. He bought it. The coolant. The insulation. the hinges. The compressor. The case and frame, and whatever stains and other things might be stuck to it.


^^ Not that *I* subscribe to that, but it's the obvious and factual response to "not his".
 
