 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bay News 9)   Ford Motor Company foreman is a big hit at ComicCon for some reason   (baynews9.com) divider line
29
    More: Spiffy, Comic book, Stan Lee, Marvel Comics, Roy Thomas, Fantastic Four, Jack Kirby, Convention, Mask  
•       •       •

2224 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 16 Aug 2021 at 9:33 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's awesome.

I have an unusual frequency of being told I look like Mel Gibson. It's happened out of the blue, stranger and friend alike, at least a half-dozen to a dozen times. It's always "has anyone ever told you...?" I've gotten it at the freaking airport.

Unfortunately it's current, old-cuckoo-racist Mel and not Mel in his prime. Sigh. Doubt there's money to be made there.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: That's awesome.

I have an unusual frequency of being told I look like Mel Gibson. It's happened out of the blue, stranger and friend alike, at least a half-dozen to a dozen times. It's always "has anyone ever told you...?" I've gotten it at the freaking airport.

Unfortunately it's current, old-cuckoo-racist Mel and not Mel in his prime. Sigh. Doubt there's money to be made there.


Maybe shave and grow yourself a mullet?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


I mean, he's an old guy with glasses and a mustache so.... I guess so.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I bet he was up to his sock garters in weird pussy.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: That's awesome.

I have an unusual frequency of being told I look like Mel Gibson. It's happened out of the blue, stranger and friend alike, at least a half-dozen to a dozen times. It's always "has anyone ever told you...?" I've gotten it at the freaking airport.

Unfortunately it's current, old-cuckoo-racist Mel and not Mel in his prime. Sigh. Doubt there's money to be made there.


I used to get Matthew Broderick all the time in my teens and twenties. Not so much these days as his his fame has waned and my age has progressed. Would get people shouting 'hey Matthew ' from across the street in New York.
 
Ketchuponsteak [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: [Fark user image image 388x275]

[Fark user image image 480x320]

I mean, he's an old guy with glasses and a mustache so.... I guess so.


He ought to dye his hair slightly. And mustache.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There was a time when I had an uncanny resemblance to Stephen King, to the point that I once used one of his book jacket photos as my corporate ID photo and no one ever noticed.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Comic con? More like Covid Con
 
fsbilly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: That's awesome.

I have an unusual frequency of being told I look like Mel Gibson. It's happened out of the blue, stranger and friend alike, at least a half-dozen to a dozen times. It's always "has anyone ever told you...?" I've gotten it at the freaking airport.

Unfortunately it's current, old-cuckoo-racist Mel and not Mel in his prime. Sigh. Doubt there's money to be made there.


You should reply, "Hear it all the time, sugar-tits."
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fsbilly: GregInIndy: That's awesome.

I have an unusual frequency of being told I look like Mel Gibson. It's happened out of the blue, stranger and friend alike, at least a half-dozen to a dozen times. It's always "has anyone ever told you...?" I've gotten it at the freaking airport.

Unfortunately it's current, old-cuckoo-racist Mel and not Mel in his prime. Sigh. Doubt there's money to be made there.

You should reply, "Hear it all the time, sugar-tits."


This has definitely been tempting.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I used to hear I looked like John Lennon from my dog walking days for Yoko.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Watcher Informant Stan Lee: [the Watchers leave] "Hey, fellas. Hey, wait, where you going? Hey, you were supposed to be my lift home. How will I get outta here? Hey! Aw, gee. I've got so many more stories to tell. Aw, guys. Oh, gee."
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Let there be dust in here
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
People used to tell me that I looked like a traffic accident.

Once they got to know me, though, they generally agreed that train wreck was closer to the mark.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A bunch of older men & women cosplaying famous Comic Book artists etc - Kirby, Lee, Ditko, Severin, etc would be awesome.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not even close.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I used to look like Christian Slater for a 10 year period in my mid-twenties to mid-thirties. It turns out for every fan Mr. Slater has, there's someone who absolutely hates his guts. I'd get "Hey, are you Christian Slater? Let me tell you something, man..."

I would explain that I wasn't Christian Slater and then they would STILL proceed to tell me what a smarmy, untalented jagoff they thought he was. It was bizarre.
 
Pert
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: [Fark user image image 388x275]

[Fark user image image 480x320]

I mean, he's an old guy with glasses and a mustache so.... I guess so.


His moustache is too wide and styled wrong, too.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When I had hair and grew it long, I was told I looked like Steve Perry from Journey. Now I look like a fat Scott Ian

/Order up!
//Bring the fries!
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I used to look like Christian Slater for a 10 year period in my mid-twenties to mid-thirties. It turns out for every fan Mr. Slater has, there's someone who absolutely hates his guts. I'd get "Hey, are you Christian Slater? Let me tell you something, man..."

I would explain that I wasn't Christian Slater and then they would STILL proceed to tell me what a smarmy, untalented jagoff they thought he was. It was bizarre.


For the infinteeth time, it's just Slater.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've been told I look like Chris Hemsworth would look like if he was handsome.
 
Fissile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: That's awesome.

I have an unusual frequency of being told I look like Mel Gibson. It's happened out of the blue, stranger and friend alike, at least a half-dozen to a dozen times. It's always "has anyone ever told you...?" I've gotten it at the freaking airport.

Unfortunately it's current, old-cuckoo-racist Mel and not Mel in his prime. Sigh. Doubt there's money to be made there.


You're still luckier than I am.  In high and college I had people tell me I looked like John Belushi with blond hair.  The exception was one black girl from high school who thought I looked like Benny Hill.   She'd see me walking down the hall and say, "Damn!  It's Benny!", then she'd smack me on the back of the head like Benny used to smack that little old guy.
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not as bad as being told as a teenage boy that you look like Barbara Streisand.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When I was younger, I had wire frame glasses and got told quite a few times I looked like Harold Ramis from his Ghostbusters days. I took it as a compliment.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A girl told me once she had sex with me because I look like Quentin Tarantino. I look nothing like him, but I'm not stupid...
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I used to be told I looked like Sam Elliott when I kept my hair a bit longer and had a mustache. About 2 months ago my stepdaughter told me I look like the old guy from the show The Ranch. I ended up finding pictures of me younger to compare the to old pics of Sam. She was absolutely floored.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: [Fark user image 388x275]

[Fark user image 480x320]

I mean, he's an old guy with glasses and a mustache so.... I guess so.


So am I and nobody took my picture.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In the midwest, there's a group of cosplayers who call themselves the Iron Brothers of Topeka (IBOT for short).  They specialize in armored outfits (the Iron Man spectrum of course, but they have a good old school Cylon as well).  They also got their dad (I think?) involved... Seen here pictured with Stan Lee, and more of the crew in the background.  I believe these were taken at Planet Comicon in KC several years ago (which is incidentally running this upcoming weekend).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh please.   You couldn't even change into Bill Bixby.
 
WheezerTheGeezer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've been told that I resemble George Carlin.

I guess I'm OK with that.

/Wish I had his biting wit.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.