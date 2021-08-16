 Skip to content
 
(Lifehacker)   You're malapropping wrong. But if you narrow your browser window at least you'll be scrolling right   (lifehacker.com) divider line
33
    More: Obvious, Turn, Sentence, Idiom, Phrase, Phrases, degree turn, Word, Meaning  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That might be the most useless site on the internet including the one with the giant red button that doesn't do anything
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
With helpful stock photo of a pretty white girl because.....?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Start slideshow"

You know what, let's not...
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Pin number" and "Vin number" are like daggers in my ears.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bowen: With helpful stock photo of a pretty white girl because.....?


Catering to their intended audience?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This list made me worry for humanity.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My pet peeve is people who pronounce "height" as "heighth." I know it was popular in the really old days, but that pronunciation/spelling fell out of favor like two centuries ago.
 
zez
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
(The cat's out of the bag? Who was keeping a cat in the bag?)

One theory is that refers to a cat o' nine tails, also found in the expression not enough room to swing a cat.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Misusing phrases pales in comparison to sites that use a slideshow format.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wow, a slideshow from Lifehacker.  I can't wait not to click that.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: "Pin number" and "Vin number" are like daggers in my ears.


Network Interface Card or Network Interface Controller(NIC)

"Yeah, so I took the NIC Card and put it in the server..."

Drives me crazy.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They missed "Life Hack".
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: "Pin number" and "Vin number" are like daggers in my ears.


I find myself regularly doing the Pin number, but never do VIN number..... I guess its because I never heard anyone say VIN number and I hear people say PIN Number all the damn time and I've been absorbed.....
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
(F)or all intents and purposes , I could not care less.  Irregardless , we should nip it in the bud and take a different tack.Let's do a 180.Last thing we need is a could of/should of/would of.   if worse comes to worst, it will befirst come, first served.Just another day in a dog eat dog world.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
One of my coworkers announced last week that she was confused by the criminal charge brought against someone, because it was just so weird.

"What?" I asked.

"Patronizing a prostitute," says Coworker. Other Coworker and I look at each other, confused. Coworker elaborates: "So, like, he was making fun of her?"

To I think our credit, neither of us laughed at her as we explained the multiple meanings of "patronize." Of course, I'm laughing at her now.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You think im clicking a slideshow?

You must think im a real jackaphedamorbick.
 
mactheknife
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Stop telling me how to speak and write.  English is my gooder language.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
11.  Chomping at the bit. It's *champing* because the bit fits into part of the horse's mouth that has no teeth.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I had the following conversation with my sister in law last night, after describing a business deal I'm planning on offering someone.

"That sounds like a no win situation." she said enthusiastically.
"you mean a win-win situation."
"Oh, yes. that."
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
California is near the Specific Ocean.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Some of those are simply misheard or idiotic adaptations of the actual phrases. Yes, those are dumb.

Others are the author's Grammar Nazi aching to be freed.
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
English is my second language. I know I talk it mucho mas more better then any one.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I hate it when people say "I have to piss like a Russian racehorse."

You see any racehorses in Russia? I think it's maybe because they drink a lot because they're Russian?

I don't get it.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mactheknife: Stop telling me how to speak and write.  English is my gooder language.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gonegirl: One of my coworkers announced last week that she was confused by the criminal charge brought against someone, because it was just so weird.

"What?" I asked.

"Patronizing a prostitute," says Coworker. Other Coworker and I look at each other, confused. Coworker elaborates: "So, like, he was making fun of her?"

To I think our credit, neither of us laughed at her as we explained the multiple meanings of "patronize." Of course, I'm laughing at her now.


A good lawyer can get that reduced to misdemeanor sarcasm.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I hate it when people say "I have to piss like a Russian racehorse."

You see any racehorses in Russia? I think it's maybe because they drink a lot because they're Russian?

I don't get it.


Alliteration is fun
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I hate it when people say "I have to piss like a Russian racehorse."

You see any racehorses in Russia? I think it's maybe because they drink a lot because they're Russian?

I don't get it.


I always say race like a piss-horse
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I had the following conversation with my sister in law last night, after describing a business deal I'm planning on offering someone.

"That sounds like a no win situation." she said enthusiastically.
"you mean a win-win situation."
"Oh, yes. that."


Amway?
 
patowen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I didn't read the article out loud, so it's really just a mute point.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

baronbloodbath: I hate it when people say "I have to piss like a Russian racehorse."

You see any racehorses in Russia? I think it's maybe because they drink a lot because they're Russian?

I don't get it.


1) I've never, ever heard that before.  Where are you?
2) I have to assume that they're implying larger than average.
C) Ghengis Khan would like a word with you about the history of horsemanship in that region.
 
