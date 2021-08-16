 Skip to content
(Slate)   Own a gas stove? Slate wants you to know you're nothing but a lemming who's been utterly propagandized by Big Gas to keep a dangerous, inefficient, and unhealthy appliance in your home instead of its far better alternatives. Also, global warming is your fault   (slate.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eat in a restaurant?
No self respecting chef cooks on electric
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I *wish* I had a gas stove again.  Instant heat control, and it works when the power is out.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why are you going back to articles from February just to submit things to be cranky about?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Induction is nice, but regular electric stove tops SUCK ASS.  Americans like things that suck ass, though, so they remain popular.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Why are you going back to articles from February just to submit things to be cranky about?


So many innovations have happened in electric stove tops since February.  It's such a fast moving field.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You can take my gas stoves when you pry them from my cold, dead hands.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Anyone who thinks gas stoves are just propaganda have never actually cooked on a gas stove. Their idea of cooking probably involves the microwave.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No, it was the Suicide-Industrial complex.  The same people who promoted "Tub Toasters".
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have a glass top electric.  It sucks.  With gas, you can precisely control the heat and it's on and off *now*.  With a glass top, I'm constantly having to make adjustments such as waiting for heat to come on and moving things off heat.  The lame thing is that my house has gas.  It has a gas furnace and gas hot water heater, but they built it in 1964 where I guess they though electric was a hip, new future.  It blows.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I had thought about replacing my water heater and stove with gas. But now gas is expensive. And my power company is activity trying to get people to switch from gas. When we can get enough renewable energy then gas will be a bad thing.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm poor, I'll have a cheap electric stove and like it.  If I want more responsive heat, I can crank it to high for 20 seconds, if I want more responsive less heat, I can remove the pan from the burner.

It's not rocket science.  That said, I wouldn't operate a gas stove for a long period of time without a well ventilated home, or a range hood that vents the air outside.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I mean, filling your living space with carbon monoxide isn't a good idea.   But the perfect demi glace isn't going to make itself either.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: You can take my gas stoves when you pry them from my cold, dead hands.


Your hands must be huge.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Whenever I need to cook I just hold a Bible and say "I support marriage equality" and it instantly ignites on fire.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Should I kill myself now or after work?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's a gas line that runs through my front yard.  The 1954 builder of my home didn't think it important to bother hooking up to it.  Curse them.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Slate can feel free to pay to have the gas uninstalled to my house.  And find me an alternative to cook when a hurricane knocks out the power.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sorry, I need fire. I mean literally/; I sometimes need an available flame to prepare things. Not interested in buying new cookware for induction either.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Sorry, I need fire. I mean literally/; I sometimes need an available flame to prepare things. Not interested in buying new cookware for induction either.


Do you only own aluminum cookware?  If a fridge magnet sticks to it, it works on induction.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: I *wish* I had a gas stove again.  Instant heat control, and it works when the power is out.


It took me a couple of months after moving into my new house before I dared use the lovely gas range in the kitchen for fear of exploding the place. Love it now though. And during a recent outage I did come to the lovely revelation that so long as you have a pack of matches handy, you can still cook stuff and boil water - real handy that. Easier on the utility bills too.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Should I kill myself now or after work?


After work. Put your head in your gas oven, just to make sure this person knows why you did it.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
New developments should have underground electric lines and electric stoves. If you enjoy not losing power during a storm, buy a house in a new development. If you enjoy cooking over an open flame, buy a home in an area that ALREADY has it. I love my gas stove. I bought this house BECAUSE it had gas. I wouldn't, currently, buy a home with an electric stove. Maybe later in life I will have an electric cooking source (camper), but right now I love my gas stove.
 
tom baker's scarf [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
they can say what they want but there is no way our gas stove is putting more pollutants or chemicals in the air than Mrs. Scarfs various and sundry scented candles, lotions, air fresheners, etc. etc. etc.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You're goddamned right I have a gas stove. A Wolf. It's the most important thing in the house. And I will give it up when you pry it from my cold, dead hands.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've always had a gas stove, but honestly, Ive used electrics a few times like in Airbnb's.
I think there's just a learning curve to using them.  They do suck for the time it takes for them to heat up though.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They want people in California to use more of the electric grid.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dual fuel for me. Gas stovetop, electric oven.

(No natural gas line in my area, need to use propane. Had to get the propane accessories kit, I'll tell you what)
 
scanman61
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Gas cooktop, dryer and water heater.

Not changing anytime soon.
 
nanim [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Any kind of gas stove needs good ventilation, and that is not often the case.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
...better alternatives...

Bullshiat.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I bought my new place and did a full gut of the kitchen, it killed me that it just wasn't practical to put in a gas stove.  No way to arrange a ducted vent hood on the obvious wall for the stove, routing the gas would have been a $2000 job.

What I really want is a combination.  There are times when I'm doing things like making stock where I want the liquid to be just barely turning over, for 5 hours - and I'd like to be able to leave the house without worrying that a super-low flame will go out and fill the place up with gas.
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Electric stoves SUUUUUUUUUUCK.  Also, I appear to be old.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I hate this planet anyways.  What has it ever done for me?
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As seen up thread, any transition away from fossil fuels will be harder because of people's attitudes towards convenience. It's the same uphill fight over the car. People want their personal two ton box, no matter how many tons of CO2 it creates, paving it requires, or people they will maim and kill. People are lazy, selfish, and hate to make sacrifices.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No gas lines run by my house so my only option would be those big propane tanks. If I want to cook on flame I can turn on my camping stove or use my charcoal bbq the wrong way.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Slate can feel free to pay to have the gas uninstalled to my house.  And find me an alternative to cook when a hurricane knocks out the power.


You own a 70k pick up truck because once every three years you have to move a sofa, don't you?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Galactus:  For every planet you save, I'm gonna eat two.
Omnipotus:  Mind if I nibble on your moon?
 
LikeALeafOnTheWind
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i generate 95% of my power needs from the sun. off grid.. but yeah tell me again how im terrible for cooking over a flame.
 
Gough
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Even though it will probably mean upgrading my house's electrical service, I keep hoping for my gas stove to die so I can switch to induction.  In the meantime, we've added an induction hot plate and a countertop convection oven to minimize having to use the stove.

I should have done more research before making the switch to gas, but only afterwards did I learn about the large difference in efficiency between gas and electric cooktops.  I too got suckered in by the constant ads from the natural gas industry.  It took me even longer to learn about the issues using gas stoves in newer, more energy-efficient homes.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Tough to do this on an electric

wanna-joke.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What these commenters didn't know was that Truong wasn't their neighbor at all. He was writing in his role as account manager for the public relations firm Imprenta Communications Group. Imprenta's client was Californians for Balanced Energy Solutions (C4BES), a front group for SoCalGas, the nation's largest gas utility


Big Coal just needs to start a campaign to make coal-fired brick pizza ovens the next big home appliance.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: I *wish* I had a gas stove again.  Instant heat control, and it works when the power is out.


I *finally* put in one last year - Bosch 800-series cooktop.  It has been awesome.

I have tons of camping equipment but it *was* nice to have around when our "awesome" grid here in Texas shiat the bed.
 
The First Noel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: When I bought my new place and did a full gut of the kitchen, it killed me that it just wasn't practical to put in a gas stove.  No way to arrange a ducted vent hood on the obvious wall for the stove, routing the gas would have been a $2000 job.

What I really want is a combination.  There are times when I'm doing things like making stock where I want the liquid to be just barely turning over, for 5 hours - and I'd like to be able to leave the house without worrying that a super-low flame will go out and fill the place up with gas.


Did you get an Induction stove? Never tried one myself, but those are supposed to be the best of both.  No flame/pollutants but constant controllable heat.

Thinking that maybe the direction I go next time.

I did have a glass top electric in the previous house, wasn't induction, just had the burners under glass.  it was ok.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I went with the glass top stove because cleanup is easy.  I don't exactly regret it, but at the same time I wouldn't say no to a gas stove.  (other than I live on a slab house so digging up concrete to run gas lines just isn't in the budget.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LikeALeafOnTheWind: i generate 95% of my power needs from the sun. off grid.. but yeah tell me again how im terrible for cooking over a flame.


And your wife is Morgan Fairchild. Mine is Canadian. You don't know her.
 
The Brains
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: As seen up thread, any transition away from fossil fuels will be harder because of people's attitudes towards convenience. It's the same uphill fight over the car. People want their personal two ton box, no matter how many tons of CO2 it creates, paving it requires, or people they will maim and kill. People are lazy, selfish, and hate to make sacrifices.


I would LOVE a way to leave modern society and go live in the woods. But I have to participate in the bullshiat in order to be able to afford the land.
 
Gramma
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: UNC_Samurai: Slate can feel free to pay to have the gas uninstalled to my house.  And find me an alternative to cook when a hurricane knocks out the power.

You own a 70k pick up truck because once every three years you have to move a sofa, don't you?


I'm not in hurricane country, but I've lost power twice this summer (for multiple days)  due to thunderstorms.  I have a well so no power = no water. At least I could heat my thawing food and eat it. Had a mountain of dirty dishes by the time I got power restored.

I hate you DTE Energy.
 
Auntie Cheesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: I *wish* I had a gas stove again.  Instant heat control, and it works when the power is out.


THIS.  As one that suffered 60+ hours with no electricity in February, the gas stove is why we had hot food and hot water.  Many of our neighbors have induction cooktops.  When they were stocking up on milk, eggs and bread in the days leading up to the freeze, my household stocked up on cup noodles, spaghetti, soups, tomato sauce makings and macaroni with cheese sauce, as well as tinned chicken, corned beef and tuna.

I'll guarantee the folks to either side of my house were glad I had a gas stove, since I was taking hot meals to them that week.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Children are especially at risk, according to a study by UCLA Fielding School of Public Health commissioned by Sierra Club: Epidemiological research suggests that kids in homes with gas stoves are 42 percent more likely to have asthma than children in homes with electric stoves.

I get the feeling if something else caused such an increase in asthma, a lot of people here would be asking for it to be banned.   Yet what is causing it is something many of us, including myself, find to be very useful so we ignore the risk, not to mention, blow off the environmental aspects of gas.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: There's a gas line that runs through my front yard.  The 1954 builder of my home didn't think it important to bother hooking up to it.  Curse them.


So hook yourself up some afternoon when you don't have much else to do.  Cheaper to that sort of thing yourself.
 
