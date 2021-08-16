 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Don't worry, m'lady. I shall carry you across this torrentially flooded street   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
9
    More: Fail, Water, Black-and-white films, English-language films, cellphone video, Rain, overnight storms, Northern Virginia, Debut albums  
•       •       •

293 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2021 at 12:05 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That must be prime recruiting territory for future Arizona drivers who drive into flooded washes.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So the other day I learned this actually exists:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Put a sport coat over it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I didn't see that in the video.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The true fail is the name of the bar.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Someone was swept off their feet
 
go_Oilers_go
‘’ 1 minute ago  
videos are so 2019
aint there something better?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.