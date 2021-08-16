 Skip to content
(Axios)   Not all your coworkers are drunk or on drugs, just a majority of them   (axios.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is assumed in the restaurant industry.

In fact, I've had to send guys home because they're weren't high. That was their normal function, but yeah, it was nicer when Marco got help and was able to deal with his PTSD, and Silvio had a whole raft of issues from prison and growing up...well, there's a reason he went to prison and his Dad really f*cked him up, and Trav...weed was better than heroin, and if he wasn't medicated in some fashion he was a useless ball of depression and bouts of rage, and he did NOT want to talk about his issues.

Mental health IS important. A lot more so than most folks like to think about. Everyone's dealing with something. I was in a bad way for years, until I got up the gumption to talk to a professional. And get the panic attacks chemically sorted for a bit. Mental health is something that society tends to treat like it's YOUR fault that you just can't deal, but considering the level of drug use, and alcoholism that 'dealing with' things replaces, we can do better. If we want to talk healthcare, then we need to address mental health in the same fashion. Chemistry is weird. Some folks are NOT wired the same as others. Some things go off at weird times, and brains do odd things, and sometimes that is heaped on and things KEEP firing, sometimes that exacerbates a condition that they already have, and sometimes people just...break. There's only so much strain that a system can take. And we need to treat people who are asking for help a damn sight better, because asking for help in our culture is a huge show of wherewithal and strength now, because of the stigma of not being seen to be able to handle...well, sometimes the unimaginable to those casual observers who just say, "you need to get your sh*t together,' without knowing WHAT folks are dealing with.

The stigma is a big thing for a lot of folks. Being seen as weak. Broken. And yeah, sometimes we are a li'l broken. And it took a lot of things to do that. But most of us can get better, and others sometimes need a hand. We all need a hand sometimes. From spraining an ankle or breaking an arm, or getting sick, or sometimes with dealing with sh*t from our childhood, or an unimaginable loss. And we need to be able to acknowledge that, and those who pretend that they don't need help...well, there's a reason why alcohol exists because that's a way to try to pretend. Or drugs. Or doing some damn stupid sh*t to stave it all off.

NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What my co-worker may look like:

dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Drugs are never the answer.

Drugs are the question.

And the answer is "YES".
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Allegedly.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: Drugs are never the answer.


People that never smoked a joint or had a real problem in their life.
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I worked hospitality and entertainment in my youth and then oil and gas until that went away... you betcha everyone was drunk and high; hell, most of the o&g companies had office beer fridges.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm on effexor and cannabis
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the military is trying its best to do away with alcohol and tobacco.  That was one thing I don't farkin miss about Japan was them banning alcohol sales on base while restricting people's offbase travel after an incident would happen.

At least the Navy seems to be discovering that people need sleep to function, so....progress?
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lolmao500: dothemath: Drugs are never the answer.

People that never smoked a joint or had a real problem in their life.


I bet you save loads of time only reading one third of things.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A couple of puffs off a vape pen after lunch does make the afternoon doldrums breeze by a little easier.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Having to deal with coworkers is a gateway drug to needing real drugs.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Linux_Yes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Crony capitalists want more and more from labor over time to feed their lazy sit at home stock owners.

Mental health of labor declines.

1 + 1 still = 2
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I swear that the problems I experience from a team in Colorado are because half the bastards are high as shiat on a daily basis.

The other half comes from the fact that they're generally lazy and inept.
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
For me, a little pot goes a long way.
Started using it a couple months back. Now I'm in a MUCH better place mentally and physically, even though the rest of my life hasn't changed much. Even my vision is better. 
Fortunately, most of the pot stereotypes turned out to be bullshiat.

/drugs are cool
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

And alcohol/drug abuse only makes mental health worse
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: Drugs are never the answer.

Drugs are the question.

And the answer is "YES".


People dont abuse drugs
Drugs abuse people
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lolmao500: dothemath: Drugs are never the answer.

People that never smoked a joint or had a real problem in their life.


You get high to escape pain
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lolmao500: dothemath: Drugs are never the answer.

People that never smoked a joint or had a real problem in their life.


Lol woooooooooosh
 
