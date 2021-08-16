 Skip to content
(Popular Science)   Like to go on vacation? Really hate snakes? Have we got the guide for you...and yes, this is what the internet was created for   (popsci.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to show us the badger, badger, badger areas.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I like snakes
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ireland?
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I grew up in West Texas where the snakes are polite enough to make a loud and distinctive rattling noise when people get too close.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Ireland?


Came here to say this.

Maybe I'll add the artics.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hawaii has snakes.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
TL/DR: The arctic (all of Alaska, Greenland, and Iceland plus the northern bits of Scandinavia, Russia, and Canada), Antarctica, Ireland, Hawaii and New Zealand.
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The line for no snakes in Canada looks a little too far South, we sure as shiat have snakes in BCand the prairies; dunno where they stop moving North, though.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
1. Yes.
2. No. Snakes are cool.

/ was fortunate to grow up playing in the woods every day
// handled snakes from a young age but really didn't live where there were poisonous ones
 
kbronsito
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


Approves.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No snakes in Canada? I find that hard to believe.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: 1. Yes.
2. No. Snakes are cool.

/ was fortunate to grow up playing in the woods every day
// handled snakes from a young age but really didn't live where there were poisonous ones


Fun fact! The only poisonous snakes are garter snakes and keelback snakes, both of which are otherwise completely harmless. They become poisonous because they eat poisonous newts or toads and the poison just kind of sits in their system no affecting them.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ha, might be a good idea.

Got a nice pic of this monster 5-6' Eastern Diamond Back at the end of my driveway a while back. Saw a Eastern Coral snake crossing my driveway not long ago. Saw an Indigo Snake a couple of years ago. Brown Water Snakes in the yard all the time. Yes I do live in north Florida right on a river, why do you ask?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ less than a minute ago  

abhorrent1: No snakes in Canada? I find that hard to believe.


No snakes in the northern parts of Canada where very few people live. There are snakes in the areas near the Southern border where most people live.
 
