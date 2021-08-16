 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Phys Org2)   Fire near Jerusalem forces village evacuations as more than three wise men join in the fight   (phys.org) divider line
17
    More: Obvious, Tel Aviv, large forest fire, Residents of several villages, Israel, Firefighter, outskirts of Jerusalem, Mediterranean Sea, general inquiries  
•       •       •

359 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2021 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those burning bushes are everywhere and strike without warning
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barging in in the middle of the night? Doesn't sound very wise to me.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The angel guarding the forest of Eden with a flaming sword was on Smokey the Bear's list.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see subby's going for the myrrh appearance of jokes.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It must be frustrating when you build a home for your family, then suddenly you have to evacuate and watch your home get destroyed because of something you have no control over.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's pronounced Frahhn-kincense
 
xiola
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe, just maybe, God is burning it down, reducing it all to rubble.   Solomon's judgement on Jerusalem.   They want to fight without care for humankind, let them fight over who owns the ashes.
Just maybe.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The fark is this on phys.org for....
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Everyone!
Join in the village ejaculations!
Hark!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fire on the silver mountain, run boys, run...
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I hope none of the old timey Jesus stuff gets burned.

And when I say "Jesus" im talking about lightly bearded caucasian Jesus.

Like Mike Piazza.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Huh, Typically the wise men com from a fire.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Seems like a LOT of the world is on fire.  More than usual
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have to admit, this is the best marketing campaign I've ever seen. But is it really ethical?

Fark user imageView Full Size

/how are my ratings?
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just to stir the pot, and cause general anguish and mayhem, imma leave these here:

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/202​1​0505-israel-settlers-set-fire-to-pales​tine-farmland-in-nablus/

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/202​1​0428-israel-settlers-set-fire-to-cars-​in-jerusalem-chanting-may-your-village​-burn/

Gaza fire balloons set fire to Israeli fields

NOTE: The villages on fire are WEST of Jerusalem, they were Israeli before the Six Day War.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.