(AP News)   Not news: Riding a school bus to high school. News: When you aren't a student there. Fark: And you're 29 years old   (apnews.com) divider line
    Asinine, High school, school bus, School bus, high school, Juan Purkey, Grainger County High School, Bus, Sheriff  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (AP) That's how they date out there. I'm not gonna say who out front shoulda told ya.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fellowkids.jpg
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I can guarantee that was not the strangest thing that happened in Rutledge that day, and they have to kidnap a few travellers to have 1,200 people there.
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That just makes financial sense, really.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So...what, there's an age limit now to going to school?
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've had  shiatty dreams about shiat like that.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
To be charged with trespassing, don't you first have to be told to leave and then refuse to do so after being told?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's hard to spot a 29-year-old on a school bus in Tennessee.  Especially if they look like they are 22 or so.
 
tuxq
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
s2.dmcdn.netView Full Size


/dammit, Billy
 
