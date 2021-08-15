 Skip to content
(Metro)   Of all the places for a fifty-person melee to break out, an Aldi parking lot has to be pretty far down on the list   (metro.co.uk)
414 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2021 at 7:05 AM (37 minutes ago)



arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: [Fark user image image 350x264]


My first thought too. Seems rather appropriate, in fact.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Could be worse.  Could be a 50 person Mỹ Lai.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Battle over a free grocery cart?  Seen that.
Or a dozen healthy folk fighting over the electric cart.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Could be worse.  Could be a 50 person Mỹ Lai.


penalty on the post

extreme frown

ten yards
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
First rule about fight club...

Man, these cops are gonna have a difficult time getting people to answer questions
 
tuxq
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is Aldi becoming Europe's Denny's?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Battle over a free grocery cart?  Seen that.
Or a dozen healthy folk fighting over the electric cart.


Nah, someone dropped a quarter.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MythDragon: arrogantbastich: [Fark user image image 350x264]

My first thought too. Seems rather appropriate, in fact.


Makes one wonder if Subby has ever been to Aldi.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
pumpkin spice hummus is back.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Madchester.

Also:

4am this morning.

::eye twitch::
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good... different!
 
Jz4p
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It didn't have to end this way.  Just give a quarter to the next guy so he can use the carts.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Of all the times I've been to Aldi, there has never been 50 people there including the 2-3 employees in the store.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just another sign of the pending Apocalypse.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't know about you subby, but when they get those wonderful little Taste of Greece spanakopita (sp?) Curse you autocomplete for not having it.

I love those little snacks.  I will fight for the last box
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tuxq: Is Aldi becoming Europe's Denny's?


They're scattered over America now. They've got a nice selection of relatively inexpensive European foods. The Deutsche Kuche product line is the stuff. The rent a cart thing is a silly contrivance so I just bring a nylon bag.
Fark user imageView Full Size
These contain addictive psychoactive compounds that have yet to be identified
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The next German revolution begins at Aldi.
 
