 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9News (Australia))   Nobody knows what or why the puddle that keeps growing is but it's definitely not pineapple juice   (9news.com.au) divider line
5
    More: Weird, number of nearby residents, concern  
•       •       •

237 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2021 at 7:35 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's only two things it can be in my puddle experience over the years, pineapple juice, or human waste. Some use the taste test, but I frown on it.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My safe word is pineapple juice!!
Youtube iVAZL7zzzqI


Watch the entire video.  I promise, it's worth it.
 
go_Oilers_go
‘’ less than a minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I recall a similar story from the UK. A guy wanted to do something with his property but the council told him he couldn't because of a wetland area. He thought, "What wetland?" There were months of back and forth about it until the argument was settled by fixing a leaky water main.  No more wetland.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lambskincoat: There's only two things it can be in my puddle experience over the years, pineapple juice, or human waste. Some use the taste test, but I frown on it.


Yeah to me it looks like an over following septic tank.

I'm curious as to why the initial thought was pineapple juice. Kind of a random suggestion.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.