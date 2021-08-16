 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Step 1: Poison lake with fish poison... to save fish. Step 2: Hmm, not so sure. Hope fish don't die?   (ca.news.yahoo.com) divider line
5
    More: Ironic  
•       •       •

216 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2021 at 5:35 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
PunGent
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's possible these days to fairly precisely target an invasive species.  They did it on the Mystic River, near me, to the Asian water chestnuts.

This doesn't sound like that.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Step 3: Profit
 
Jeff5
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wonder why they aren't restocking the mature native species in the Spring?
 
PunGent
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jeff5: I wonder why they aren't restocking the mature native species in the Spring?


$
 
PunGent
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jeff5: I wonder why they aren't restocking the mature native species in the Spring?


Actually, with salmon, you'd probably have to do it every year, since they wouldn't come back to the right place to spawn.

So, $.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.