(Christianity Today)   New study finds teen Christians skeptical of evangelism, but still having deep and personal peer-to-peer conversations that are hyper-considerate to their non-Christian peers. "The friend accepted Jesus before he got out of the car"   (christianitytoday.com) divider line
27
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I suspect the friend just really needed a ride.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus is pretty acceptable his followers not so much.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are Christians always the most obvious liars?
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No doubt also accepted Jesus's wife, Morgan Fairchild.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Why are Christians always the most obvious liars?


Maybe because Christianity makes the most obvious lies?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My opinions and beliefs change rapidly.  That's why I love the PolTab, it tells me the truth, too.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I remember the hottest girl in middle school invited me to a party.  I was beyond excited until I got there to see 20 other disappointed dudes from my grade and a stack of BIbles by the chips.  I wasn't converted, but I clearly exposed myself as easily susceptible to any Russia spy efforts.
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"The friend accepted Jesus before he got out of the car"

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: I remember the hottest girl in middle school invited me to a party.  I was beyond excited until I got there to see 20 other disappointed dudes from my grade and a stack of BIbles by the chips.  I wasn't converted, but I clearly exposed myself as easily susceptible to any Russia spy efforts.


Troy. Man that sucks. What sucks worse is how our memory can retain that and not the important stuff we try to remember.

For example, when I was young one of our buddies dads invited us all out to the ranch for a cookout.

Then the hard sell. Anybody else remember the melaluca MLM?
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I know how I'll react if they try to get me to "accept Jesus."

stoneywageslave.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Why are Christians always the most obvious liars?


It is the shibboleth effect.

People have certain things about them that instill trust or allay suspicion. On the internet, the Russian shills or whatever will paint themselves as hyper religious, ex law enforcement, ex military, etc. People giving financial advice use jargon, most of which makes no sense. They make predictions, and then deny it.

Those who are "the real thing" can spot the poseurs, but most people can't. They rely on cues. Praise Jesus. God bless you. Etc.

I knew a guy who operated/ managed commercial real estate, and some residential. By far his worst tenants were the ones who were most vocally "Christian." His worst case by far was the guy, with a family of 2 or 3 kids, who did not pay his rent for a few months, then packed up his truck and a trailer and was all ready to skip town. My friend showed up in the parking lot and confronted him after after doing some "packing" of his own. The tenant was a real praise Jesus type. He paid up when Officer Smith and Wesson said hello. He lied to his wife and kids. Lied to my friend. A really deceitful guy.

For anyone looking to establish trust among large numbers of gullible people, masquerading as a religious believer is super easy and super effective. Just learn a few key words and you don't need to do the heavy lifting of being a stand up guy or spend years getting a track record together.

If you read this far, you can see that I have also argued the opposite. If some/most religious people were not the kindest, most trusting people on the planet, then the con would not work. Therefore, "trust but verify," as they used to say.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I just ask "Does Jesus save bad women? Then get him to save me two for Saturday night."

/yes, I've actually said that to bible thumpers at my front door
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Pretend you're listening to them before dropping Jesus into the mix!"
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Listening to someone talk about their religion is like listening to someone talk about their fantasy football team.

I get the concept, but it bores the hell out of me.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"New study finds teen Christians skeptical of evangelism, but still having deep and personal peer-to-peer conversations anal that are hyper-considerate to their non-Christian peers."

/ftfy
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I just ask "Does Jesus save bad women? Then get him to save me two for Saturday night."

/yes, I've actually said that to bible thumpers at my front door


No one would say just "yes" to that setup line, though, it would always be something like "Jesus gives everyone a chance to turn their life around no matter what they've done in the past", or something.
 
Insain2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When I was those kids age I became Agnostic, mainly because I was totally Cornfused about all so called Religions.

I started out as Pentecostal, then I got shipped off to Catholic school & was forced into their teachings, then the Holy Rollers w/the Holy Ghost........So when I turned 18, I asked my Mother if it would be ok if I could choose what Religion I could follow.
She of course said Yes so I did what I felt was best for me.

Being Agnostic makes it waaaaaay easier to deal w/some folks who just wanna argue on the subject.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Listening to someone talk about their religion is like listening to someone talk about their fantasy football team.

I get the concept, but it bores the hell out of me.


I think this is actually a decent metaphor.

Fantasy football is fun to play, and fun to talk about with the other players in your league because they probably know you, know your team and can relate. However, talk to someone outside your league about it and they're not particularly going to care. Every league is different and you kinda have to get into the league to know the vibe.

Religion has a lot of good aspects for people who need some moral guidance. It's good to discuss it with other members of your church because you probably share similar beliefs. However, talk to someone outside of it and they're probably not going to care. Every religion is different and you kinda have to get into it to know the vibe, but outside your own leagues, it's not worth taking the time to understand anyone else's.

Now imagine a fantasy football player who thinks the way they manage their team is the one, true way and anyone who doesn't think so will die and go to hell. Unfortunately, that's what a lot of evangelicals are.

At least the article seemed to imply that young people get that telling others what they should be, or must be, or really being super judgmental is going to turn others off.

In general, I think there's a difference between heartfelt evangelicals that really believe in helping others and "You should believe in Jesus because me and my gun say so" evangelicals. It's the latter that are the problem.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
falkone32
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I remember trying to convert someone once in my youth (middle school). Brought everything I was supposed to bring, did everything I was supposed to do, and my friend said "That sounds great but I just don't believe it." I agreed that was perfectly reasonable and I left feeling really stupid because I had forgotten to bring the most important thing: the evidence.

So, next sunday, my mother and I consulted with people at church (who I assumed, given how they talked about the topic, did this kind of stuff all the time). However, instead of providing the evidence ( that we obviously must have because we know this for certain ), all they could do was "pray that God opens his heart." Well now I felt even more stupid, betrayed, thrown under the bus, etc. Of course, I decided that the people at church were just morons (as the alternative, that they were false prophets, was unacceptable).

So I began reading apologist literature from the church library. Unfortunately, those books didn't even attempt to provide evidence and focused entirely on explaining away problems with the Bible. Even worse, they did such a shiat job of explaining away problems that it was the beginning of the end for my faith. The biggest example I recall was one explanation of the contradictory accounts of Judas Iscariot's death. In Matthew, he commits suicide by hanging. In Acts, he trips and falls.

The apologist's resolution was that the author of Matthew visited the site and saw that Judas was hanged and then, later on, the rope broke at which point the author of Acts visited and assumed that Judas had died by falling. According to the apologist, there was no problem because neither author was lying with the intention to deceive. Of course, this struck me as quite strange because we had quickly gone from "the inerrant word of God" to "What some dudes thought happened based on flimsy evidence".

Anyway, it took quite a few more years of desperately trying to find evidence and recovering from years of semi-weekly conditioning. Turns out that Christians are either dumber than a middle school kid and/or just plain evil people. Ironically, it made me wish that it was true and that hell existed because, by their own standards, they deserve to be there.


"And the Devil who had deceived them was thrown into the lake of fire and sulphur, where the Beast and the false prophet were, and shall be tormented day and night forever and ever." - Revelation 20:10.

Ironically, I used to have nightmares about being tortured for all eternity because I just didn't "get it" like everyone else did. I was also taught that I was constantly being judged and that even my thoughts were not private. If I didn't follow the extremely vague rules, I was in for an eternity of torment. I still wish this was all true so that Christians could suffer the thing that they threatened and traumatized other people with.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I should start a new credit card and electronic payment system called JESUS.  Once we hit critical mass everyone will have to accept JESUS.
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Jesus is pretty acceptable his followers not so much.


Jesus is just alright with me.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Russ1642: I just ask "Does Jesus save bad women? Then get him to save me two for Saturday night."

/yes, I've actually said that to bible thumpers at my front door

No one would say just "yes" to that setup line, though, it would always be something like "Jesus gives everyone a chance to turn their life around no matter what they've done in the past", or something.


You don't wait for an answer when telling off annoying door-to-door assholes. You say that to them and slam the door in their face.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is Jesus a metaphor for 'my penis' in this parable?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Megathuma: I suspect the friend just really needed a ride.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Jesus christ i will survive - WOMBO.AI
Youtube U656nC19g3c
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was vice president of a millwork distributorship for a number of years. Invariably when a customer brought up religion you could bet the farm that before the dust completely settled there would be money trouble of some sort.....late check, bounced check, partial payment...you name it.
 
