(WPXI.com)   Police relocating an alligator not news in Florida. Goes right past news to Fark when it is in Pennsylvania   (wpxi.com) divider line
Habitual Cynic
Climate change?  Is Western PA gonna be the new Florida?
 
veale728
That... is a small alligator.

That... is a small alligator.
 
born_yesterday
Police are still searching for a frog wielding a hammer.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
Also a small PA man.
 
dr_iacovone
What did you expect?  For it to be living off the dead carcasses of animals laced with illegal experimental growth hormones?
 
