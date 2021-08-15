 Skip to content
 
(Daily Kos)   Can you "win" the mask debate?   (dailykos.com) divider line
53
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Its not a debate, its an IQ test
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I guess you can just outlast your opponent.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Why does it have to be a debate?
I am wearing one for reasons. You are not wearing one for reasons.

Nothing to debate.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Xcott: I guess you can just outlast your opponent.


Well isn't the motto of "Survivor" "outwit outplay outlast"?

The plague rats are already outwitted and we're set to outlast them, we just need to guarantee the outplay part.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
No. And what's insane about ALL of this is ... WHY IS THERE A DEBATE IN THE FIRST PLACE LIKE WTF?!
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
By default, yes
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sort of - wear one.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wear masks, so my string of days spent living is thus far unbroken. That's the only winning I have left, but it's a pretty big win.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Last one still breathing wins.

Go.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe hot chicks wearing masks would help.  Let's start there.  Hot dudes are next.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

433: Maybe hot chicks wearing masks would help.  Let's start there.  Hot dudes are next.


You think you can just snap your fingers and we'll start posting pictures of women in masks? Okay.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mofa: You think you can just snap your fingers and we'll start posting pictures of women in masks?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
mm-hm!
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nope. Just ignore anti-maskers/vaxxers and deplatform them whenever possible.

The problem with the proverbial 'market place of ideas' is that it presumes that humans capable of identifying bad ideas when in actuality we're just teaching people about the merits of drinking bleach when we elevate bad ideas by debating them in good faith.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mofa: 433: Maybe hot chicks wearing masks would help.  Let's start there.  Hot dudes are next.

You think you can just snap your fingers and we'll start posting pictures of women in masks? Okay.

[Fark user image image 236x341]
[Fark user image image 236x295]
[Fark user image image 236x378]
[Fark user image image 236x418]
[Fark user image image 236x419]
[Fark user image image 236x236]


am i doing it right?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

educated: Why does it have to be a debate?
I am wearing one for reasons. You are not wearing one for reasons.

Nothing to debate.


I don't drink and drive for reasons.  You drink and drive for reasons.

Nothing to debate.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't have to 'win' it.

I just have to remember the people who are against it.

And avoid them.

/Their families will get to remember many of them, too.
//Now ask me if I can win the debate over drinking cow urine as a cure for covid
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe you can't, Kif, but if I recall correctly, you were court-martialled in disgrace.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: mofa: 433: Maybe hot chicks wearing masks would help.  Let's start there.  Hot dudes are next.

You think you can just snap your fingers and we'll start posting pictures of women in masks? Okay.

[Fark user image image 236x341]
[Fark user image image 236x295]
[Fark user image image 236x378]
[Fark user image image 236x418]
[Fark user image image 236x419]
[Fark user image image 236x236]

am i doing it right?
[Fark user image image 425x530]


Gotta go all the way, Matty.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You can't have a battle of wits with an unarmed person.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No.  After ~18 months of a global pandemic, if someone is still refusing to mask up, they're going to continue to refuse to mask up.  Same goes for vaccination.  No government mandate will change it a this point.

We're intent on destroying ourselves -- by pandemic in the short term, by environmental issues in the long term.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

433: Maybe hot chicks wearing masks would help.  Let's start there.  Hot dudes are next.


So, while doing covud mask enforcement, we found models would want to do photoshoots without masks, in my workplace.

I got through to some of them by saying if they are a clothes model, their job is to make anything they wear look amazing. If they can't make a mask look amazing, how good of a model are they?

Some ignored me, some turned up for future photoshoots with coordinated masks and smug "I totally can make masks look hot" looks. They could, indeed, make masks look hot. I cared more about the plague factor, but whatever gets the message through...
 
Discordulator
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: mofa: 433: Maybe hot chicks wearing masks would help.  Let's start there.  Hot dudes are next.

You think you can just snap your fingers and we'll start posting pictures of women in masks? Okay.

[Fark user image image 236x341]
[Fark user image image 236x295]
[Fark user image image 236x378]
[Fark user image image 236x418]
[Fark user image image 236x419]
[Fark user image image 236x236]

am i doing it right?
[Fark user image image 425x530]


Nope. That fur head doesn't protect sufficiently on its own. If the wearer has a proper mask underneath, then yes.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yes. I can not get sick.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

433: mofa: You think you can just snap your fingers and we'll start posting pictures of women in masks?

[Fark user image image 850x1062]

[Fark user image image 850x979]

[Fark user image image 828x1025]

[Fark user image image 850x1062]


I'll be in my bunk...

Or their bunk...

Dunno where, but definitely bunks involved.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No.The people who are dug in and refuse to mask or vaccinate are willing to chance contracting Delta and rolling the dice.

Intelligent successful friends are going out unmasked to restaurants, bars and concerts while there are no beds in Louisiana or Mississippi due to Delta.

They are sorry I feel this way when I warn them and deny it as fake news.

Nature's way of weeding the garden I guess.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sure, I'll just wait around until they die, then win by default.
 
Trik
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The anti-vaxxers I know are wearing masks even when it's not mandated.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Discordulator: MattytheMouse: mofa: 433: Maybe hot chicks wearing masks would help.  Let's start there.  Hot dudes are next.

You think you can just snap your fingers and we'll start posting pictures of women in masks? Okay.

[Fark user image image 236x341]
[Fark user image image 236x295]
[Fark user image image 236x378]
[Fark user image image 236x418]
[Fark user image image 236x419]
[Fark user image image 236x236]

am i doing it right?
[Fark user image image 425x530]

Nope. That fur head doesn't protect sufficiently on its own. If the wearer has a proper mask underneath, then yes.


It could have a filter system in there... Hell, some have A/C, wouldn't be too much of a shock if they had some filtration with it...

/So I've heard
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
WHY WOULD I BOTHER

/angry today
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

433: mofa: You think you can just snap your fingers and we'll start posting pictures of women in masks?

[Fark user image image 850x1062]

[Fark user image image 850x979]

[Fark user image image 828x1025]

[Fark user image image 850x1062]


1) 3 and 4 can sit on my face and pedal my ears like a bicycle any time they want.

2) 
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is a bar mace, a truly devastating blunt weapon, length is under 30" and typically used with one hand.  For nerds who care it was an actual weapon.
While I'm not advocating that we start settling mask debates with bar maces I'm close.
If the twats don't want to listen to science they can listen to catastrophic blunt force trauma and basketball sized hematomas.  At this point you know what you need to do to beat this virus, get on board and do it.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: mofa: 433: Maybe hot chicks wearing masks would help.  Let's start there.  Hot dudes are next.

You think you can just snap your fingers and we'll start posting pictures of women in masks? Okay.

[Fark user image image 236x341]
[Fark user image image 236x295]
[Fark user image image 236x378]
[Fark user image image 236x418]
[Fark user image image 236x419]
[Fark user image image 236x236]

am i doing it right?
[Fark user image image 425x530]


Heart wants what the heart wants boo, you are doing just perfect.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stand your ground and you can win the mask debate.
//They're coming right for me
///Their unmasked face made me scared for my safety.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't wear a mask to win.

I wear a mask because I can and I will.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No, because you're not allowed in the ICU to tell them "I told you so."
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

educated: Why does it have to be a debate?
I am wearing one for reasons. You are not wearing one for reasons.

Nothing to debate.


Because not wearing one
-puts the individual at risk of getting sick and taking up a valuable hospital bed.  There are people who can't get their cancer removed right now because the hospitals are too full. Can you imagine having a cancerous lymph nodes and bring told they can't be removed so just sit tight and they totes won't spread fingers crossed? All because Facebook researchers™ wont wear masks.
2) because it puts vaccinated people like me at risk. I don't even want easy Covid. Testing positive and missing two weeks of work to be confined in my house because of that??? fark no. Let alone the chance of getting side fisted by Delta and getting very sick.
3) because it puts children who are not yet vaccinated at a greater risk.

Wearing a mask is the easiest way to not only signal that you're invested in the community and think about more than only yourself but it also works. Masks are cheap, safe, and proven reliable. Not wearing them at this point with what we know should be criminal.
Let's do what we need to do and get the fark past this shiat, I'm tired of talking about it and much more interested in crushing the limbs of people who refuse.
 
Tinderlicious
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Absolutely.  I goad every Republican into sticking to their guns on this.  Thin the herd of idiots.

Let's make lemonade out this pandemic and kill off the idiots who wont take the cure.  In the end we will have a smaller, less contrarian population wearing far fewer maga hats.  I'm happy to wear a mask for that.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mofa: 433: Maybe hot chicks wearing masks would help.  Let's start there.  Hot dudes are next.

You think you can just snap your fingers and we'll start posting pictures of women in masks? Okay.

[Fark user image image 236x341]
[Fark user image image 236x295]
[Fark user image image 236x378]
[Fark user image image 236x418]
[Fark user image image 236x419]
[Fark user image image 236x236]


For some reason this girl
Fark user imageView Full Size

Reminds me of this
static1.thegamerimages.comView Full Size


Looks hot as hell, but kinda scares me
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The mask debate can easily be won like every other debate in America. With a gun.
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: Stand your ground and you can win the mask debate.
//They're coming right for me
///Their unmasked face made me scared for my safety.


Debates can be won simply by being louder than the other debaters. I am going to be VERY loud. And I'll move my hands around like a proper Italian.

f4.bcbits.comView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No, not really. Any hope of leadership on this one was drowned in its infancy and corpse farked by T**** and the Republicans initially, and then dug up and shot in the head by Democrats who wanted to declare victory before the war was over back in June when vaccination was half done. Now nobody knows what the rules are and everyone's on their own to decide what they should be doing. Add that to basic selfishness and idiocy plus 18 months and no, you won't be winning any discussions on this topic.
 
tuxq
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't see the point in arguing.

You're wearing a mask, so should you be out and about if you have time to squabble about someone else wearing one? Use curbside or pickup.

What kills me is people will wear a mask, thinking it provides enough protection on its own to justify being out and about as one normally would be. You're just as big of a dumbass as the maskless moron you're so concerned about.

Even a fully vaccinated person wearing an N95 and face shield has a measurable risk out in public. That's why we have hospital staff on ventilators right now.

You farking people.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mofa: 433: Maybe hot chicks wearing masks would help.  Let's start there.  Hot dudes are next.

You think you can just snap your fingers and we'll start posting pictures of women in masks? Okay.

[Fark user image 236x341]
[Fark user image 236x295]
[Fark user image 236x378]
[Fark user image 236x418]
[Fark user image 236x419]
[Fark user image 236x236]


I, for one, have yet to be convinced...

/oh, who am I kidding?
//you had me with the first attractive lady
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why debate?

Chess with a pigeon.
Teaching a pig to sing.
Playing the flute to a buffalo.

"Don't argue with idiots because they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience."

"Never argue with a fool; onlookers may not be able to tell the difference."

"Answer not a fool according to his folly, lest thou also be like unto him."

"If you argue with an idiot, there are two idiots".

I thought a few weeks ago, since authoritarians only react when something directly affects them, I assumed ,unfortunately, that more deaths were needed.

Now some of the articles that I come across, (especially here) suggest that they are doubling down on their idiocies and asking coroners not to list Covid as a death complication.

So cue the Admiral Kirk and Curly Bill memes while we lose a few thousand more health care workers,
and endanger more school aged children.
/and wait with bated breath for the next antics for Gov.Darkseid of FL and Gov.Thanos of TX
 
PunGent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cefm: shot in the head by Democrats


No.

There is no "BSAB" here.

There is "not as competent or forceful as we'd like" on the left, and "downright stupid and evil" on the right.

Those are not equivalent.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

enry: educated: Why does it have to be a debate?
I am wearing one for reasons. You are not wearing one for reasons.

Nothing to debate.

I don't drink and drive for reasons.  You drink and drive for reasons.

Nothing to debate.


Birth or toilet. No debate.
 
PunGent
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

omg bbq: At this point you know what you need to do to beat this virus, get on board and do it.


"I wasn't hitting HIM, your Honor, I was beating the virus so hard its mother cried."
 
PunGent
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: herp a derp


Take some more cattle de-wormer :)

/or stick with your team's tried-and-true hydroxy
//I'm good either way
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: mofa: 433: Maybe hot chicks wearing masks would help.  Let's start there.  Hot dudes are next.

You think you can just snap your fingers and we'll start posting pictures of women in masks? Okay.

[Fark user image image 236x341]
[Fark user image image 236x295]
[Fark user image image 236x378]
[Fark user image image 236x418]
[Fark user image image 236x419]
[Fark user image image 236x236]

am i doing it right?
[Fark user image image 425x530]


Sigh-zip.gif
 
