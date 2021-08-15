 Skip to content
(Denver Post)   Tired of being criticized for excessive pepper spray and Tazer usage, the police have a new toy to use indiscriminately: The BolaWrap   (denverpost.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
How long before these get fired at some poor schmuck's face and the hooks wind up in their eyes?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Just what I was thinking as I read about those hooks:  neck, head in general, multiple of them 'just to secure the perp'.  It looks like a good alternative to the taser but the weighted barbed ends need some work.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
The cops would enjoy using that on black subjects that were wearing shorts.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
This device isn't new.
Its existence has been posted on fark multiple times. What's new is its actual implementation in law enforcement.
Be interesting to see how its utilized. It's technically less lethal than a Tazer, and far less lethal than a firearm.
Experience will tell.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Who the farking fark thought we should blast out a whole bunch of fish hooks to stop people?  How is that not going to cause damage?

I thought this was going to be a glue thing, but no, no blood with glue
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Glue? Great idea!
We can just seal their mouths and nostrils shut.
Fark user imageView Full Size

That'll stop them!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just outta curiosity, how would you arrest and detain someone covered in glue?
If the glue got on the handcuffs, it would eventually harden and seize the cuffs. Plus the cops, their uniforms, and car would be covered in the substance while attempting the arrest.
If you're thinking expanding foam style adhesives, those chemicals aren't meant to contact skin, and they're inflammable as f*ck.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

[Fark user image 425x238]
[Fark user image 320x152]

They said they shoot the legs.

maybe glue isn't a great idea either
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I found this. I was curious how it worked.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5Mgc​8​4iLvU
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
great. we definitely needed to give cops a new way to feel like wild gaucho cowboys aggressively taking down straying cattle.

and every single american who is not a cop is merely cattle.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

well, the original bolas used in hunting and warfare and cattle drives had heavy weights on the ends, not hooks.

they were thrown by hand, not gunpowder, and the weights were what made them work. the weights were also often heavy enough to break the leg bones of large birds and smaller quadrupeds. and could give a fatal smack to the skull on occasion, or break ribs.

and you just know some cops would like that much better!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Maybe cops should just invent that stupid thing from the Superman movie.

Family Guy- Superman
Youtube j_zRBULj_PU
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

What article did you read?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

[Fark user image 425x238]
[Fark user image 320x152]

I dunno,
If my person is f*ckin around enough to justify it. I'd rather have my legs tied, than have 2,000,000 volts coursing though my torso...
Legs tied? You fall over.
2,000,000 volts? You're probably gonna poop yourself.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I'm sure they meant to say 'nets' but the idea of cops cooking up something so needlessly cruel would be funny to me how f it weren't already so close to reality.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Seriously, the idea of the fish hook gun is up there with the bean bag bazooka from The Simpsons.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's make the cops liable for their carnage before we let them create more.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because wrapping up the legs of a fleeing person, often on asphalt or concrete, couldn't possibly end in traumatic brain injury.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just like police purposefully aim rubber bullets to permanently blind people, they will aim this thing to rip up the eyes or strangle people.
 
scanman61
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Not too long, I'd say


Smith said the company trains users to not shoot above the elbows, but is aware of two incidents where the tether wrapped around a person's neck.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Now we have a tool to use to de-escalate things very rapidly," Glenwood Springs police Chief Joseph Deras said.

Because Glenwood Springs is such a wretched hive of scum an villainy.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So they can choke a suspect to death without all that pesky kneeling on their neck stuff.  Good thing to because that can lead to knee and back trouble later in life.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size



Yes, a gun powder fire barbed hook is what we should give to the moronic gangsters in blue.
Good thinking.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I don't know..... He looks pretty comfy to me. . .
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Now we have a tool to use to de-escalate things very rapidly," Glenwood Springs police Chief Joseph Deras said.

That tool used to be training, but police departments decided it was a lot more fun to keep buying tools and random TactiCool crap and sticking it to officers to the point where cops are now basically spheres, like a katamari damacy rolled through a military surplus store and a Radio Shack.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 425x238]
[Fark user image 320x152]

Not that I'm a fan of Ted Nugget but if I'm getting farked up by the cops shiatting my pants in the squad car is the least I can do in return.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

It has the perfect built in cop deniability.

Look, the only reason it opened his carotid artery is because HE WAS RESISTING.

STOP RESISTING when we fire barbed hooks in to your flesh and you'll be fine.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Stop getting your ideas from James Bond.

Moonraker (6/10) Movie CLIP - Q's Balls (1979) HD
Youtube tdXshjACQx8
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


"Who's a good little Guardian? Yes, he is! Oh yes, he is!"
 
aagrajag
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The bola is a very, very old weapon, although the nasty little barbs on the ends are a new and unnecessary modification.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Moo are you? Moo, moo, moo, moo
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ah yes, high speed hooks wrapping around people, surely we can trust cops with these.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
ovalkwiki.comView Full Size
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How long until some entrepreneurs decide to mesh this and the projectile taser into one lovely/horrifying device?

If no one has the patent already, I call dibs on "Shock and F(awe)L
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 425x238]
[Fark user image 320x152]

Yeah, well they said they don't shoot pepper balls at people and what happens? Boston kills a college kid with one. Cops don't read the instructions on these things, they just shoot 'em at people.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
theblackwidower.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Is this Matty's alt?  This seems more like something he/they would post...
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

User name checks out.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTFAThe man wandered through the dark parking lot shouting unintelligibly as Glenwood Springs police officers trailed him. He'd been running through traffic and officers wanted to stop him before he got hurt.

Yes, if police behavior has taught us anything, it's that this guy's safety was their primary concern.
 
