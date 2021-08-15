 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   The fully vaxxed are 4 times less likely to contract the Covid, 14 times less likely to be hospitalized because of the Covid. Anti-vaxxers should be beaten over the head with this news   (ktla.com) divider line
92
    More: Obvious, Vaccine, Vaccination, Immune system, Public health, breakthrough cases, lower risk of hospitalization, health officials, unvaccinated people  
•       •       •

532 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2021 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



92 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If the news doesn't work can we beat them with a baseball bat?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Make it legal to do so and a promising new sport will entertain us for several weeks at least.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It won't work until they are personally affected.

And maybe not then...
 
MathProf [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"The fully vaxxed are 4 times less likely to contract the Covid, 14 times less likely to be hospitalized because of the Covid."

I know it wasn't you, subby. It was the headline itself. But this use of "times" annoys me. Since the rate for fully vaxxed is below the rate for unvaxxed, you can say "the fully vaxxed are 1/4th as likely" or "the unvaxxed are 4 times more likely," but it doesn't make sense to say "the fully vaxxed are 4 times less likely." You don't multiply by 4 to get from the unvaxxed to the vaxxed.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Haven't we tried that already? We've also tried bribing them for fark's sake.

All they did was stomp their feet and wail "I don't wanna!"

I'm almost ready to say "Fark them" but they would be taking the people who can't be vaxxed with them.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

BizarreMan: If the news doesn't work can we beat them with a baseball bat?


Ain't nobody got time to go grab no damn baseball bat!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The fully vaxxed are 4 times less likely to contract the Covid, 14 times less likely to be hospitalized because of the Covid. Anti-vaxxers should be beaten over the head with this news
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MathProf: "The fully vaxxed are 4 times less likely to contract the Covid, 14 times less likely to be hospitalized because of the Covid."

I know it wasn't you, subby. It was the headline itself. But this use of "times" annoys me. Since the rate for fully vaxxed is below the rate for unvaxxed, you can say "the fully vaxxed are 1/4th as likely" or "the unvaxxed are 4 times more likely," but it doesn't make sense to say "the fully vaxxed are 4 times less likely." You don't multiply by 4 to get from the unvaxxed to the vaxxed.


Where were you when I needed you?  I commented that I don't understand how something can cost 5 times less (fewer) and got raked for it, ;-)
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

labman: It won't work until they are personally affected.

And maybe not then...


The problem is that even with these numbers, there are still plenty of people who will never be personally affected.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x290]


(btw I'm stealing this to use as my masthead images for gathering invites for the fall)
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: labman: It won't work until they are personally affected.

And maybe not then...

The problem is that even with these numbers, there are still plenty of people who will never be personally affected.


600K+ officially dead from Covid and at least another few hundred thousand that probably died from it means that the vast majority of Americans probably know at least a friend of a friend (or a somewhat removed) extended family member that was affected. Widen that further to the millions who officially tested positive and I can almost guarantee it.

Question is, will we ever be able to pierce the bubble some of the denialists live in enough so that we all realize we f*cked up?

/"at least we weren't India or Brazil" better not farking be the "rationalization" we use to try to avoid responsibility.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
sure but magnetism tracking device bill gates new world order ergo NO VACKSEEN
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MathProf: "The fully vaxxed are 4 times less likely to contract the Covid, 14 times less likely to be hospitalized because of the Covid."

I know it wasn't you, subby. It was the headline itself. But this use of "times" annoys me. Since the rate for fully vaxxed is below the rate for unvaxxed, you can say "the fully vaxxed are 1/4th as likely" or "the unvaxxed are 4 times more likely," but it doesn't make sense to say "the fully vaxxed are 4 times less likely." You don't multiply by 4 to get from the unvaxxed to the vaxxed.


handle checks out, as always
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is who they are. Stubborn 
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: MathProf: "The fully vaxxed are 4 times less likely to contract the Covid, 14 times less likely to be hospitalized because of the Covid."

I know it wasn't you, subby. It was the headline itself. But this use of "times" annoys me. Since the rate for fully vaxxed is below the rate for unvaxxed, you can say "the fully vaxxed are 1/4th as likely" or "the unvaxxed are 4 times more likely," but it doesn't make sense to say "the fully vaxxed are 4 times less likely." You don't multiply by 4 to get from the unvaxxed to the vaxxed.

handle checks out, as always


So does the post, TBH.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anvil. Trick them into running into an anvil. It always worked for Bugs Bunny.
 
KingOfTown [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: sure but magnetism tracking device bill gates new world order ergo NO VACKSEEN


Every Vaccine in Star Trek: a Supercut of Inoculation
Youtube tD0Bd9lTda8
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exactly why it's pointless to punish the people who are vaxxed by making them wear masks
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like those numbers to be a bit bigger, since i have to teach in classrooms with college students and all the people they've interacted with for the last week or so.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think they care.
They either want people to die, or they think that the disease is fake and doctors are killing patients to keep up the ruse.
Either way, they're mentally ill.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because KTLA 5 in East Los Angeles news said so.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warlordtrooper: Exactly why it's pointless to punish the people who are vaxxed by making them wear masks


Wearing a mask isn't punishment any more than wearing socks is punishment.

/wearing a mask means I can be as lazy about shaving as I am about my toenail trimming habits
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: labman: It won't work until they are personally affected.

And maybe not then...

The problem is that even with these numbers, there are still plenty of people who will never be personally affected.


Sure they will.  I don't see how anyone unvaccinated can avoid it, short of living in a remote cabin and hunting their own food.  Even then they're finding deer that have it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warlordtrooper: Exactly why it's pointless to punish the people who are vaxxed by making them wear masks


It's not a punishment. It's a common-sense precaution which protects the wearer as well as their community. Wear the damn mask. Vaccines aren't perfect, young children still can't get one at all, and even a "mild" case can f*ck a person up for months.

Even if you don't care about protecting the willingly unvaccinated, it's still in everyone's best interest to keep them out of the hospitals.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't work. I hear that they are citing some very rare cases of very bad reaction to the vaccine as "evidence" that it's not safe, they're oblivious to the not so very rare case of very bad reaction to not being vaccinated.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MathProf: "The fully vaxxed are 4 times less likely to contract the Covid, 14 times less likely to be hospitalized because of the Covid."

I know it wasn't you, subby. It was the headline itself. But this use of "times" annoys me. Since the rate for fully vaxxed is below the rate for unvaxxed, you can say "the fully vaxxed are 1/4th as likely" or "the unvaxxed are 4 times more likely," but it doesn't make sense to say "the fully vaxxed are 4 times less likely." You don't multiply by 4 to get from the unvaxxed to the vaxxed.


multiply by 1/4 = '4 times less'

I know English is hard, but that's what people say.

You'll get over it. Unless it's a pet peave. Then you could care less, irregardless.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: MathProf: "The fully vaxxed are 4 times less likely to contract the Covid, 14 times less likely to be hospitalized because of the Covid."

I know it wasn't you, subby. It was the headline itself. But this use of "times" annoys me. Since the rate for fully vaxxed is below the rate for unvaxxed, you can say "the fully vaxxed are 1/4th as likely" or "the unvaxxed are 4 times more likely," but it doesn't make sense to say "the fully vaxxed are 4 times less likely." You don't multiply by 4 to get from the unvaxxed to the vaxxed.

Where were you when I needed you?  I commented that I don't understand how something can cost 5 times less (fewer) and got raked for it, ;-)


How many times colder is -5 degrees than 10 degrees. Show your work.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: Lsherm: labman: It won't work until they are personally affected.

And maybe not then...

The problem is that even with these numbers, there are still plenty of people who will never be personally affected.

600K+ officially dead from Covid and at least another few hundred thousand that probably died from it means that the vast majority of Americans probably know at least a friend of a friend (or a somewhat removed) extended family member that was affected. Widen that further to the millions who officially tested positive and I can almost guarantee it.

Question is, will we ever be able to pierce the bubble some of the denialists live in enough so that we all realize we f*cked up?

/"at least we weren't India or Brazil" better not farking be the "rationalization" we use to try to avoid responsibility.


We?  We farked up?  Who is we?

fark that.  Antimaskers and antivaccers and lockdown breakers farked up.


I did everything right.  Those farking assclowns are robbing me of my life because this should be OVER BY NOW.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warlordtrooper: Exactly why it's pointless to punish the people who are vaxxed by making them wear masks


It's not pointless if the intent is to punish people, vaccinated or not.

I appreciate the spirit of your argument though.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Should be beaten over the head with this news."

This makes me wonder. If you threaten someone with an abstract idea, is that inciting violence? Hmm, but nowadays certain belief systems state that "Words are violence" as well.

Damn this modern world and all its strange practices and divided social norms.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Want to bet the anti-vaxxers are the group that won't buy the A&W 1/3 pound burger because it sounds smaller than a QuarterPounder?

A&W History page
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious tag asks:  Why was this greenlighted?

This is obvious.

Or do we need another thread where we can all discuss how superior we all are over those who have yet to be vaccinated?

Obvious tag wants to know as most any thread these days devolves down to our intellectual/moral/internet superiority.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their answer will, of course, be that they were "told" that the vaccine would be perfect.

I mean, this is bullshiat, of course, but they'll insist that they were told that the vaccine was the 100% holy grail to end all of this.

Anyone getting infected, hospitalized, or dead to them means that we were lied to about the vaccine, so those numbers will not actually shut them up or get them vaccinated, subby. They're just gonna continue to bang the drum. In fact, this will just make them bang it louder.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We aren't dealing with logic and evidence.
We are dealing with belief, the same thing keeping religion around.
Once someone believes something, evidence proving them wrong just makes them hold on tighter.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: Obvious tag asks:  Why was this greenlighted?

This is obvious.

Or do we need another thread where we can all discuss how superior we all are over those who have yet to be vaccinated?

Obvious tag wants to know as most any thread these days devolves down to our intellectual/moral/internet superiority.


Well yeah. This is Fark. Fark is here so we can feel superior, duh.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warlordtrooper: Exactly why it's pointless to punish the people who are vaxxed by making them wear masks


Um, if you think people are wearing masks as "punishment", you sound like the anti-mask crowd.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti-vaxxers should be beaten over the head, alright.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Want to bet the anti-vaxxers are the group that won't buy the A&W 1/3 pound burger because it sounds smaller than a QuarterPounder?

A&W History page


The third is the word
The Trashmen - Surfin Bird - Bird is the Word 1963 (RE-MASTERED) (ALT End Video) (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Youtube 9Gc4QTqslN4
 
Maktaka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: /"at least we weren't India or Brazil" better not farking be the "rationalization" we use to try to avoid responsibility.


If there's one consistency about covidiots it's that they have no definition of "good", it's merely a synonym for "better". Being "better" than India, or Italy a year and a half ago, or (more recently to really showcase that racism) black people or immigrants, is the same as being "good" in their minds. There is no failure too pathetic that they will not excuse with weak moral relativism. That lack of any grounded understanding of the world without scrabbling for something to compare themselves to, a rudderless boat in a storm, makes them open to anyone or anything that makes a claim about who is worse so they can feel like they're still "good" by doing...absolutely nothing.
 
Keith Moon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: Obvious tag asks:  Why was this greenlighted?

This is obvious.

Or do we need another thread where we can all discuss how superior we all are over those who have yet to be vaccinated?


Yes.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: rfenster: Obvious tag asks:  Why was this greenlighted?

This is obvious.

Or do we need another thread where we can all discuss how superior we all are over those who have yet to be vaccinated?

Obvious tag wants to know as most any thread these days devolves down to our intellectual/moral/internet superiority.

Well yeah. This is Fark. Fark is here so we can feel superior, duh.


We are superior, aren't we Mom?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: If the news doesn't work can we beat them with a baseball bat?


Seems reasonable.

Batter Up - The Untouchables (3/10) Movie CLIP (1987) HD
Youtube QHH9EYZHoVU
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MathProf: "The fully vaxxed are 4 times less likely to contract the Covid, 14 times less likely to be hospitalized because of the Covid."

I know it wasn't you, subby. It was the headline itself. But this use of "times" annoys me. Since the rate for fully vaxxed is below the rate for unvaxxed, you can say "the fully vaxxed are 1/4th as likely" or "the unvaxxed are 4 times more likely," but it doesn't make sense to say "the fully vaxxed are 4 times less likely." You don't multiply by 4 to get from the unvaxxed to the vaxxed.


Stop getting all math rules nitpicky, get the shot you sot.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's anti-vaxx/trump worshiper logic: I haven't died from Covid, so it doesn't exist.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: This is who they are. Stubborn [images.fineartamerica.com image 600x400]


Donkeys are adorable and make positive contributions to the planet.
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warlordtrooper: Exactly why it's pointless to punish the people who are vaxxed by making them wear masks


Fark you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dbearup
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MathProf: "The fully vaxxed are 4 times less likely to contract the Covid, 14 times less likely to be hospitalized because of the Covid."

I know it wasn't you, subby. It was the headline itself. But this use of "times" annoys me. Since the rate for fully vaxxed is below the rate for unvaxxed, you can say "the fully vaxxed are 1/4th as likely" or "the unvaxxed are 4 times more likely," but it doesn't make sense to say "the fully vaxxed are 4 times less likely." You don't multiply by 4 to get from the unvaxxed to the vaxxed.


You are not alone. (I came here to voice this idea myself and was glad to find you beat me to it.)
It's impossible (for me, at least) to read the article when the person who wrote it can't get the basic math right.
Of course, if this was a direct quote from a "scientist" then the "scientist" should be made to re-earn his or her degrees, starting with the high school diploma.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, the news does not make a good bludgeon. to light and lacking in substance to leave a good dent.
 
Displayed 50 of 92 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.