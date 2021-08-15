 Skip to content
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These stories are almost always elderly people who followed their GPS incorrectly.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lsherm: These stories are almost always elderly people who followed their GPS incorrectly.


Plenty of younger people have made a turn they shouldn't have onto trolley tracks for the subway in Pittsburgh. Above ground and sometimes in broad daylight. I don't understand it, at least not the ones that aren't high.
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But the sounds laid down by the underground....
 
TWX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Interesting that the SUV managed to get beyond a station platform before finally stopping, particularly since it's not like these were rails set into concrete less than an inch below the tops of the rails like street-level lightrail or trolley car systems often work.  I can only assume that the driver somehow managed to keep the rubber tires on the rails until finally slipping off.

I'm curious about the two rails positioned very close together.  Initially I'd have thought one of those was the third rail, but the inner of the two is rusty like nothing has ridden upon it in years.  Did they change gauge and run two different sets of rolling stock for awhile on two gauges so they had two sets of rails for that?

What did the people on the platform think when this Grand Cherokee drove by?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Apple Maps at its finest.
 
Insain2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz, Bugs said it best back some 50 years ago........!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Michael Drives Into A Lake - The Office US
Youtube DOW_kPzY_JY
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Okay THAT seems like straight dementia.

I once dealt with that. An old man driving his truck the wrong way down a one-way highway at 3am. He was going slow thankfully. I watched him for about a half mile after I pulled off to the side of the road (because I knew that wasn't right to see headlights coming my way. I was flashing my lights and honking and when he slowly drove by me I was waving and yelling at him, but he just looked like a farking zombie.

/yes I was on the phone with the cops at the time, telling them what was up
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Btw this was in the middle of a CITY. The guy kept driving the wrong way through traffic lights
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i always enter the not enter places. fark the man
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

puffy999: Okay THAT seems like straight dementia.

I once dealt with that. An old man driving his truck the wrong way down a one-way highway at 3am. He was going slow thankfully. I watched him for about a half mile after I pulled off to the side of the road (because I knew that wasn't right to see headlights coming my way. I was flashing my lights and honking and when he slowly drove by me I was waving and yelling at him, but he just looked like a farking zombie.

/yes I was on the phone with the cops at the time, telling them what was up


"Granddad, look out!  The news says there's some crazy guy driving the wrong way on that road!"
"One guy?!  There's HUNDREDS of 'em!"
 
khatores
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You know you came just to make sure this was posted.

Groundhog Day - "What if there were no tomorrow?" (Bill Murray)
Youtube ZHpXxAW3p_o
 
real_kibo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's a good way to lose your six-star wanted level. All you have to do is drive into the subway tunnel and the helicopter will go away five minutes later, as long as you're deep enough into Alderney to be outside the red circle. Then you can murder some prostitutes and Ricky Gervais, then go back to your apartment to watch that cartoon where the Republican Space Rangers can't defeat Wil Wheaton.
 
