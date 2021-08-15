 Skip to content
(Religion News Service)   Jesus to Cardinal Burke: I sent you a vaccine. You didn't take it   (religionnews.com) divider line
55
    More: Stupid, Pope, Vatican City, Bishop, Catholic Church, Pope Benedict XVI, VATICAN CITY, outspoken skeptic of the COVID-19 vaccine, Burke's communication team  
•       •       •

TAOCHOW [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Stupid is as stupid does.
 
Angry Manatee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Did this one specifically diddle kids, or did he just cover for the kid diddlers?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Angry Manatee: Did this one specifically diddle kids, or did he just cover for the kid diddlers?


Yes.  But we only have proof of the covering up.  He was the one who said child rape by priests was wrong because it was sex outside of marriage.

He (along with other bishops who have a say in such things) also accepted bribes from a bishop (Bransfield) who was raping kids, and subsequently looked the other way and also changed policy to lessen the penalties for it.  Burke was basically the equivalent of Chief Justice of  the Church Supreme Court at the time.  Because of his ruling, the people of the Wheeling, WV diocese are still paying Bransfield a stipend and paying his insurance, plus Bransfield is still a f*cking bishop and therefore under the protection of the Catholic Church.  He has not been turned over for criminal investigation.

So... yeah.

Come on, COVID.  You have one job.  ONE JOB.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I feel sorry for the virus
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

baka-san: I feel sorry for the virus


Nope.  I don't.  I'm rooting for it to do an end run around all these deniers and anti-vaxxers/anti-maskers.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A fellow was stuck on his rooftop in a flood. He was praying to God for help.
Soon a man in a rowboat came by and the fellow shouted to the man on the roof, "Jump in, I can save you."
The stranded fellow shouted back, "No, it's OK, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me."
So the rowboat went on.
Then a motorboat came by. "The fellow in the motorboat shouted, "Jump in, I can save you."
To this the stranded man said, "No thanks, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me. I have faith."
So the motorboat went on.
Then a helicopter came by and the pilot shouted down, "Grab this rope and I will lift you to safety."
To this the stranded man again replied, "No thanks, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me. I have faith."
So the helicopter reluctantly flew away.
Soon the water rose above the rooftop and the man drowned. He went to Heaven. He finally got his chance to discuss this whole situation with God, at which point he exclaimed, "I had faith in you but you didn't save me, you let me drown. I don't understand why!"
To this God replied, "I sent you a rowboat and a motorboat and a helicopter, what more did you expect?"
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This guy has a pretty bad track record for cutting deals on pedophile priests. I don't have all the details, but his job was basically to squeeze the devout in St. Louis.

Just another shakedown artist. Kicked an entire parish out of the stl. Archdiocese because they had lots of money and he wanted it. St. Stanislaus iirc.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't let the Holy Spirit slap you on your ass on your way out.

Unless you're into that sort of thing.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


awesome. thanks for the update.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Say hi to your boss's boss, hoss.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burn in hell, dude, burn in hell.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can we get the virus something to cure it from being exposed to this guy?
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
73 and on a ventilator for COVID is pretty much a death sentence.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am not sure he has been taking good care of his flock.  Now someone new will need to fleece them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkman2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He will leave this world worse for having been in it. Death for him isn't justice but please die painfully anyway
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh no!

Anyways
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good. Maybe his death will convince someone to get the vaccine, making his life not totally useless.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I prayed for a vaccine for all of us and God said, Yes.
Cardinal Burke prayed for Trump to be re-elected to continue his reign of hate and God said, No, but here's some Covid for you, lol.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And when he's gone the world will be a slightly better place.
 
cefm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
May his gurgling death inspire the masses to become vaccinated.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I like the whining in the comments about his posting on microchips and the vaccine.

"He didn't say the vaccine has microchips in it! He said they want to force you to get the vaccine and put a microchip in everybody to monitor their health!"

Oh, well that sounds reasonable.
 
chaotey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Looks like he got his nomination for the Herman Cain Award

"He's got 'em on the list - he's got 'em on the list;
And they'll none of 'em be missed - they'll none of 'em be missed"
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I suck at avoiding the schadenfreude.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's the Assumption. That's the day when every half-assed hypothesis, weird-ass conspiracy dream, is automatically assumed to be real and present, hence the name Assumption. Let's all just assume our idiocy is really, really, really real! One, two, three, go!
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm a very lapsed Catholic. From my understanding, Pope Francis, in his passive aggressive way, directed his flock to get vaccinated.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It is unclear whether Burke has received the vaccine

Unclear to who? The virus hit him hard enough to need entubation. He thinks the vaccine has 5G mind control chips.

The hospital should put him on his ventilator in a department store-style display window, so normal people can point and laugh at the consequences of being a far-right asshole.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

1funguy: This guy has a pretty bad track record for cutting deals on pedophile priests. I don't have all the details, but his job was basically to squeeze the devout in St. Louis.

Just another shakedown artist. Kicked an entire parish out of the stl. Archdiocese because they had lots of money and he wanted it. St. Stanislaus iirc.


Yeah. His time as Archbishop of St. Louis is a big part of the reason I became a lapsed Catholic.

I still remember when he quit a board for a local charity in St. Louis, because they held a concert that featured Cheryl Crowe who apparently is pro-choice.

https://news.stlpublicradio.org/other​/​2007-04-26/burke-quits-charity-board-t​o-protest-rocker-sheryl-crow

Guy was a dick that politicized everything. And I just got tired of the political BS.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe someone can give him a refresher course on following false prophets now that he can't interrupt.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Artist: Covid-19

Song: I don't think the vaccine is really a vaccine (and now I'm on a ventilator)

Number of plays: Too many
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Puffy McBooze: I am not sure he has been taking good care of his flock.  Now someone new will need to fleece them.

[Fark user image 480x626]


awesome.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I guess Covid really has the Cardinal's number.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minnkat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
...adding that Burke "faithfully prayed the Rosary for those suffering from the virus. On this Vigil of the Assumption, let us now pray the Rosary for him."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 370x551]

awesome. thanks for the update.


It's almost like the assholes are getting shown some reality.

But I know someone who was a covid disbeliever who spent a week in the hospital with it snd is now a long hauler, and that farking moron can't pay her medical bills and insists she was never in there, despite her own Facebook posts all about it.

So I expect a shiatball in actual power to act even less responsible.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Die, trash.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Pope got the jab. "I believe that ethically everyone should take the vaccine,"   Does this Bishop not believe in Papal infallibility?

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-he​a​lth-coronavirus-pope/pope-francis-to-h​ave-covid-19-vaccine-says-it-is-the-et​hical-choice-for-all-idUSKBN29E0LY
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 804x445]

Die, trash.


Cardinal Comorbidity
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rereading TekWar: The Pope got the jab. "I believe that ethically everyone should take the vaccine,"   Does this Bishop not believe in Papal infallibility?

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-hea​lth-coronavirus-pope/pope-francis-to-h​ave-covid-19-vaccine-says-it-is-the-et​hical-choice-for-all-idUSKBN29E0LY


Him and Pope Francis have butt heads, especially when it comes to Francis' more liberal policies.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

theteacher: A fellow was stuck on his rooftop in a flood. He was praying to God for help.
Soon a man in a rowboat came by and the fellow shouted to the man on the roof, "Jump in, I can save you."
The stranded fellow shouted back, "No, it's OK, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me."
So the rowboat went on.
Then a motorboat came by. "The fellow in the motorboat shouted, "Jump in, I can save you."
To this the stranded man said, "No thanks, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me. I have faith."
So the motorboat went on.
Then a helicopter came by and the pilot shouted down, "Grab this rope and I will lift you to safety."
To this the stranded man again replied, "No thanks, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me. I have faith."
So the helicopter reluctantly flew away.
Soon the water rose above the rooftop and the man drowned. He went to Heaven. He finally got his chance to discuss this whole situation with God, at which point he exclaimed, "I had faith in you but you didn't save me, you let me drown. I don't understand why!"
To this God replied, "I sent you a rowboat and a motorboat and a helicopter, what more did you expect?"


I always think of this when people say they would rather pray to God to save them than accept the help offered, wryly shaking my head the whole time.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Maybe someone can give him a refresher course on following false prophets now that he can't interrupt.


Prophets!?!  JFCOAC I could have sworn it was Profits!  What is a good Cardinal to do with all of this cash I've stashed away?

You should have thought of that before you got COVID, I guess.  Too late now.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Rereading TekWar: The Pope got the jab. "I believe that ethically everyone should take the vaccine,"   Does this Bishop not believe in Papal infallibility?

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-hea​lth-coronavirus-pope/pope-francis-to-h​ave-covid-19-vaccine-says-it-is-the-et​hical-choice-for-all-idUSKBN29E0LY

Him and Pope Francis have butt heads, especially when it comes to Francis' more liberal policies.


tvline.comView Full Size


uh...
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pope Francis said Catholics are morally obligated to get vaccinated; he likened not getting vaccinated to suicidal ideation.

On the fetal cell issue, I believe he said Pfizer & Moderna are preferable, but Catholics should get J&J if it is the only one available.

https://www.ncronline.org/news/vatica​n​/pope-francis-suggests-people-have-mor​al-obligation-take-coronavirus-vaccine​

/ thou shalt not kill.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hissatsu: 73 and on a ventilator for COVID is pretty much a death sentence.

[Fark user image image 600x300]


Even for someone who looks to be in such good physical shape?
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Shamrock1: Pope Francis said Catholics are morally obligated to get vaccinated; he likened not getting vaccinated to suicidal ideation.

On the fetal cell issue, I believe he said Pfizer & Moderna are preferable, but Catholics should get J&J if it is the only one available.

https://www.ncronline.org/news/vatican​/pope-francis-suggests-people-have-mor​al-obligation-take-coronavirus-vaccine

/ thou shalt not kill.


John Paul was likeable, but Francis is actually divine.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
thisispete
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rereading TekWar: The Pope got the jab. "I believe that ethically everyone should take the vaccine,"   Does this Bishop not believe in Papal infallibility?

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-hea​lth-coronavirus-pope/pope-francis-to-h​ave-covid-19-vaccine-says-it-is-the-et​hical-choice-for-all-idUSKBN29E0LY


I'm glad the Pope got vaccinated and is encouraging people to do the same. But papal infallibility doesn't work that way. It's only been specifically invoked once, and it must be on an issue of faith or morals that all Catholics must adhere to.

The thing people need to understand about the Catholic Church is that it is not a monolithic entity. With a billion members it is rife with its own politics, factions and interests and these are all informed by locality. What's important to a bishop in the developed world might not be as important to his counterpart in the developing world.

Hence you get ones beating the drum about abortion and captured by conservatism while others are focused on feeding the hungry and favour social democracy.
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I forget the ghouls name who was between them.
 
