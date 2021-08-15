 Skip to content
(USA Today)   We shouldn't be seeing school board meetings descend into mask idiocy, but here we are   (usatoday.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why wouldn't we? School board meetings are full of idiocy almost exclusively. This is just another kind.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We shouldn't?

Have you been living under a rock the past few years subby? I'm surprised a battle royale hasn't erupted at a school board meeting yet
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect nothing else, subby...even before vaccination was available, we had school boards meeting via Zoom, demanding kids and teachers go to school face-to-face, maskless.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sacrificing the lives of your own children to show loyalty to some insane political ideology?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yokels have taken over school boards. What should be expected?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm 100% sure our school board consists of cowards genuflecting to toxic morons.

It's bad.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's never been to a schoolboard meeting.  Hive of scum and villainy.  And then there's the parents.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The parents need to be the boss of what's best for their children," Anna Penola, a parent of four, told the Michigan State Board of Education, which decided to support local districts' choices on masking.

DAMN RIGHT! Parents know best about everything related to children! Don't let them tell you what to do with your babies!

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In the first place God made idiots. This was for practice. Then He made School Boards."     -- Mark Twain
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst part is knowing that it's deliberate; that, right now, GOP extremists are telling parents to target school board & district meetings. Indeed, there's a campaign going on to convince such folks to run for school board positions specifically so that they can subvert everything from "Critical Race Theory" to COVID-19 mandates.

I'm so farking tired of belligerent ignorance.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local school board meeting near me involved someone comparing vax policies to Dr Mengele and giving the board the nazi salute all on camera.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Segregate the plague rats like they used to (?) do with special education kids.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The school board in a neighboring town has avoided descending into mask idiocy by concentrating on the important issue of banning all Black Lives Matter and Pride imagery on school property. So they've got that going for them.
 
genner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Tenatra
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Mask decision gets determined tomorrow evening in my town 2 days before enrollment deadline.

Last meeting had a board member, against masks, say the vaccine has a greater risk to kill you than just catching covid
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: Local school board meeting near me involved someone comparing vax policies to Dr Mengele and giving the board the nazi salute all on camera.


Yes, not wanting people to get sick and die from diseases that are easily and inexpensively prevented is the lowest form of evil.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The worst part is knowing that it's deliberate; that, right now, GOP extremists are telling parents to target school board & district meetings. Indeed, there's a campaign going on to convince such folks to run for school board positions specifically so that they can subvert everything from "Critical Race Theory" to COVID-19 mandates.

I'm so farking tired of belligerent ignorance.


and training them

but don't call it brainwashing or indoctrination
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I grew up with a lot of assholes, bullies, and generally horrible human beings.

All of them are either teachers or school board members today. It genuinely disgusts me.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: The school board in a neighboring town has avoided descending into mask idiocy by concentrating on the important issue of banning all Black Lives Matter and Pride imagery on school property. So they've got that going for them.


We really need more voting options than Fart or Smunny
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Rarely is the question asked, is our children dying?
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hissatsu: "The parents need to be the boss of what's best for their children," Anna Penola, a parent of four, told the Michigan State Board of Education, which decided to support local districts' choices on masking.

DAMN RIGHT! Parents know best about everything related to children! Don't let them tell you what to do with your babies!

[gannett-cdn.com image 640x481]


Reminds me of the time I realized how crazy it is that we have people writing laws at all levels in this country who have no legal training.  You can't be voted in to be a surgeon but anyone who meets the age and residency requirements can become a legislator if they get enough votes.  (That was actually a pretty recent realization.)
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I mean, wouldn't the boot strappy thing be simply to keep your children home and teach them yourself the values and virtues that the public option isn't providing?  Let the government do it's whole "protect children" thing and you can go find a private school that teaches Supply Side Jesus theory.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I actually just got back to Main from submitting the story linked inside TFA where thirty people in a Buncombe (Asheville, NC) County school board signed a looseleaf paper and declared the board "overthrown."
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: The school board in a neighboring town has avoided descending into mask idiocy by concentrating on the important issue of banning all Black Lives Matter and Pride imagery on school property. So they've got that going for them.

We really need more voting options than Fart or Smunny


Well, There Goes My Last Shred of Faith In Humanity doesn't fit neatly on a voting button unfortunately.
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The worst part is knowing that it's deliberate; that, right now, GOP extremists are telling parents to target school board & district meetings. Indeed, there's a campaign going on to convince such folks to run for school board positions specifically so that they can subvert everything from "Critical Race Theory" to COVID-19 mandates.

I'm so farking tired of belligerent ignorance.


I'm beyond exhausted and into maniacal laughter.

you all know what laughter sounds like
Youtube hmXCvjNAouw
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
School board meetings in general are naturally inclined to descend into idiocy.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
People actively advocating for making themselves more prone to die a lingering, painful death.

The utter depravity and stupidity of conservatives is nearly too much for words
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Considering school boards aren't paid (or barely paid), why not tell the parents to go f*** themselves? It might cost you re-election, but I would bet a fair amount of people would make that trade.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jtown: hissatsu: "The parents need to be the boss of what's best for their children," Anna Penola, a parent of four, told the Michigan State Board of Education, which decided to support local districts' choices on masking.

DAMN RIGHT! Parents know best about everything related to children! Don't let them tell you what to do with your babies!

[gannett-cdn.com image 640x481]

Reminds me of the time I realized how crazy it is that we have people writing laws at all levels in this country who have no legal training.  You can't be voted in to be a surgeon but anyone who meets the age and residency requirements can become a legislator if they get enough votes.  (That was actually a pretty recent realization.)


Acres of Diamonds, Russell Conwell

has a few tales of how politicians should be boring and not really want the job.   One was from the author and other attributed to Lincoln. Also has Lincoln discussing his retirement plans mere days before assassination.  Onion Farmer, as was the style at the time.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Remember when school boards were full of good people?
 
powhound
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hissatsu: "The parents need to be the boss of what's best for their children," Anna Penola, a parent of four, told the Michigan State Board of Education, which decided to support local districts' choices on masking.

DAMN RIGHT! Parents know best about everything related to children! Don't let them tell you what to do with your babies!

[gannett-cdn.com image 640x481]


Right? That young gal who needed intubation to survive Covid and the parents said "NO" sure doesn't think so now.

/Can't believe the doctors didn't do it anyway
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jtown: hissatsu: "The parents need to be the boss of what's best for their children," Anna Penola, a parent of four, told the Michigan State Board of Education, which decided to support local districts' choices on masking.

DAMN RIGHT! Parents know best about everything related to children! Don't let them tell you what to do with your babies!

[gannett-cdn.com image 640x481]

Reminds me of the time I realized how crazy it is that we have people writing laws at all levels in this country who have no legal training.  You can't be voted in to be a surgeon but anyone who meets the age and residency requirements can become a legislator if they get enough votes.  (That was actually a pretty recent realization.)


Don't worry, at the state and national level our legislators have lots of experts helping them write laws, people who work for industry and other groups of citizens. Heck, many times they'll save time and write the laws themselves to be rubber stamped, more efficient that way.

They'll even subsidize politicians' compensation so that taxpayers don't have to pay them high salaries.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Considering school boards aren't paid (or barely paid), why not tell the parents to go f*** themselves? It might cost you re-election, but I would bet a fair amount of people would make that trade.


Definition of "more trouble than it's worth" being a school board member.
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: jtown: hissatsu: "The parents need to be the boss of what's best for their children," Anna Penola, a parent of four, told the Michigan State Board of Education, which decided to support local districts' choices on masking.

DAMN RIGHT! Parents know best about everything related to children! Don't let them tell you what to do with your babies!

[gannett-cdn.com image 640x481]

Reminds me of the time I realized how crazy it is that we have people writing laws at all levels in this country who have no legal training.  You can't be voted in to be a surgeon but anyone who meets the age and residency requirements can become a legislator if they get enough votes.  (That was actually a pretty recent realization.)

Don't worry, at the state and national level our legislators have lots of experts helping them write laws, people who work for industry and other groups of citizens. Heck, many times they'll save time and write the laws themselves to be rubber stamped, more efficient that way.

They'll even subsidize politicians' compensation so that taxpayers don't have to pay them high salaries.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sometimes I'm surprised that the majority of mass shootings don't occur at school board meetings.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: Local school board meeting near me involved someone comparing vax policies to Dr Mengele and giving the board the nazi salute all on camera.


Like I said in another thread recently, Germany mandated smallpox vaccines up until the Nazis stopped. Germany reinstated them after the fall of the Third Reich.

These idiots' vocal rampages always basically boil down to one word, no matter how inaccurate their postulation.

NAZIS!
JESUS!
VENEZUELA!
BABIES!
IMMIGRANTS!
OBAAAAAMAAAAAA!

And they think their arguments are iron-clad.

I'd like to see them clad in irons, alright.
 
EL EM
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fireproof: I actually just got back to Main from submitting the story linked inside TFA where thirty people in a Buncombe (Asheville, NC) County school board signed a looseleaf paper and declared the board "overthrown."


But was it legal? "Whereas" and "hereby" have to be in such documents.
 
ThePea
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
OAN, Newsmax, & the like, on behalf of their Russian overlords, are telling their devoted maniacs to pack these meetings regardless of their kids going there - if they even have kids. The Salt Lake school board had a row of 3% white supremacist flags, & deeply racist though the area's main church is, the 3% white supremacy movement doesn't have THAT strong a foothold here.
Yet.
So it's astroturfing for evil, who'da thunk?
 
