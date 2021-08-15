 Skip to content
 
A monument to man's arrogance is now America's fifth largest city
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Scottsdale is larger than Phoenix
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's going to be a great place to be when the water runs out
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
ktar.comView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

E.S.Q.: Scottsdale is larger than Phoenix


Not in population.

E.S.Q.: Scottsdale is larger than Phoenix


Not even close. 518+ square miles vs 184.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: That's going to be a great place to be when the water runs out


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Picklehead: [what the wind feels like]


I used to travel via motorcycle. Summertime heatwaves of 116+F+, blocktop radiating magma fumes, roadrash will cook itself into your skin for life if you go down (and if you live)... shiat was horribad
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: E.S.Q.: Scottsdale is larger than Phoenix

Not in population.

E.S.Q.: Scottsdale is larger than Phoenix

Not even close. 518+ square miles vs 184.


Weird, that's what they taught us in high school there

/old
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phoenix has to burn before it can rise from its ashes. Give it a few years.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good luck with the evangelical fundies out there.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Phoenix? Phoenix.
 
TWX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cretinbob: That's going to be a great place to be when the water runs out


Our primary water source isn't the Colorado River itself.  The Salt River is directed in its entirety into a canal system and a water treatment plant East of town, and the Verde River that it used to flow-into on the West side of town is ripe for development to its own treatment plant and subsequent redirection to the city.

The Salt is a tributary of the Verde, and the Verde is a tributary of the Gila, which itself is a tributary of the Colorado, but given how close to the the border with Mexico those merge into the Colorado, I don't expect they have much bearing on the Colorado River Interstate Compact or whatever it's called.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wonder what the current odds are on  how much longer Phoenix has before the water runs out.

Ten years? Less?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I visited Phoenix for the first time a couple of months ago. It wasn't my first time getting screamed at by a white trash land whale that was confused and infuriated by the concept of turn signals, but it was my first time having that happen in the desert.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
On the whole, I'd rather be in Philadelphia.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Weird, I thought they were fifth already. Have they been switching places back and forth a while with sixth place?

Also, Phoenix is a wasteland. Why anyone lives there is beyond me. The politics suck, it's a trillion degrees, it's overrun with racists and Mormons (but I repeat myself), and you have to drive almost literally everywhere you go. And your electric bill is obscene. And the sales tax is over 10%.
 
mjg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Phoenix is a dump.
/nuff said.
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image image 480x343]


Saw a picture in Nat Geo of a trucker. He wasn't as bad as Two-Face, but the window side of his face was aged a lot further than the cab side.

Always wear sunscreen.
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

I was only inside 5 minutes.
 
phishrace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is Phoenix required to add new housing by the feds like many areas are? Jeez I hope not.

Still think it will spontaneously combust at some point. Good luck, Phoenicians. I'll post nothing_to_see_here gifs here when the inevitable happens.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
if only...
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrparks: HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image image 480x343]

Saw a picture in Nat Geo of a trucker. He wasn't as bad as Two-Face, but the window side of his face was aged a lot further than the cab side.

Always wear sunscreen.


This one?

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But it's a dry heat.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Wonder what the current odds are on  how much longer Phoenix has before the water runs out.

Ten years? Less?


No need to fret, the free market will resolve this issue.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A monument to man's arrogance? I thought it was going to be Vegas.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Good luck with the evangelical fundies out there.


Eh when Phoenix burns down, a bunch of fundies will go in flames with it and nothing of value will be lost.
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: ecmoRandomNumbers: E.S.Q.: Scottsdale is larger than Phoenix

Not in population.

E.S.Q.: Scottsdale is larger than Phoenix

Not even close. 518+ square miles vs 184.

Weird, that's what they taught us in high school there

/old


In Scottsdale?

Pedantically Buckeye is the largest city by land area, but that's only because they've annexed an imperial farkton of undeveloped desert.  I think they've overextended themselves and based on the way large, strong communities sometimes annex small, weak ones they might well end up getting into enough trouble that they themselves get annexed.

Phoenix itself is largest by population by a considerable amount but it's by no means a majority for the census-designated metropolitan area, or even for the county.  Phoenix is in the awkward position of physical growth requiring going north though, since surrounding cities have it blocked to the West and East, and the one of the Reservations to the South.  They do have land annexed all of the way North to Anthem (around 48,000 North based on Phoenix street address house numbers) and I have no doubt that they've got lawyers aggressively challenging any attempts by Glendale, Peoria, or Scottsdale to annex into the corridor that Phoenix has going North, but eventually the land gets mountainous and it would be very difficult to build neighborhoods.  At some point the city will have to try to annex its neighbors to expand probably West, or will have to focus on infill.
 
Asylum2020
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was in Phoenix a month ago and it was 105 at 9pm.  Only there for 24 hours and it was a day too long.
 
mrparks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dsmith42: mrparks: HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image image 480x343]

Saw a picture in Nat Geo of a trucker. He wasn't as bad as Two-Face, but the window side of his face was aged a lot further than the cab side.

Always wear sunscreen.

This one?

[th.bing.com image 750x500]


Yeah.

Dang.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Are they using the old "our relay team set the record running the perimeter*, now lets make it permanent" size for Philly or some sort of "metro area" (which would include Scottsdale for Phoenix).  Because I strongly suspect that there's a huge difference between the official population of Philly and the nearest 518+ square miles (might include Wilmington).

/* Philly's original size was determined by a deal between William Penn and the local Indians.
// Something like the distance a man could walk in a day
/// William Penn took a casual stroll.  Later, things got serious.  Eventually teams or relay runners were used.  Not sure if this was used for the official boundary.
/[bonus slashie] I think there is a race around the thing (depending on the neighborhoods you'd have to run through).
 
haknudsen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Asylum2020: I was in Phoenix a month ago and it was 105 at 9pm.  Only there for 24 hours and it was a day too long.


Months can go by when the temp never going below 90.  I remember one summer it was like 60 days in a row with the high over 100.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One time I was switching planes at Phoenix Airport in July. I made the mistake of stepping outside for a second.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

austerity101: Weird, I thought they were fifth already. Have they been switching places back and forth a while with sixth place?

Also, Phoenix is a wasteland. Why anyone lives there is beyond me. The politics suck, it's a trillion degrees, it's overrun with racists and Mormons (but I repeat myself), and you have to drive almost literally everywhere you go. And your electric bill is obscene. And the sales tax is over 10%.


Yes, 5th/6th have been switching back and forth for around twenty years.

The municipal politics are fine for most of the cities.  Phoenix itself has voted democratic a lot of the time and the city itself is well run.  Typical purply-blue with the surrounding rural areas being purply-red.

It's not a trillion degrees.  It's hot but it looks like everywhere else is getting hotter, faster than Phoenix is, and those other places still have high humidity to boot.

Lots of places require driving.  Anywhere that's suburban requires driving.

I will acknowledge that electric bills are high.  That's what happens when you air-condition 2500-4000sqft single-family homes.

Combined total sales tax in Phoenix is 8.6%.  Hardly the 10% you claim.  Other cities like Tempe it's lower, closer to 8% flat.
 
melfunction [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Thousands of square miles of cheap, flat desert land. State owned since statehood. It's the state's mission to sell this land for development. Investors buy thousands of acres to park their money for years. It's also cheap and easy to develop. Half of the state drains into Phoenix and water is mined with no restrictions. Like all of the new residential developments in the Arab Gulf region it's going to be a hundred years before it's obsolete. Still better than Mars.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Part of me is curious about Phoenix. It's obviously hell, but people choose it. I'll probably never visit and satiate that curiosity. It's probably just another hot hellhole where dumbwads congregate. Like Florida.
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

haknudsen: Asylum2020: I was in Phoenix a month ago and it was 105 at 9pm.  Only there for 24 hours and it was a day too long.

Months can go by when the temp never going below 90.  I remember one summer it was like 60 days in a row with the high over 100.


That isn't natural. You have to be a lizard to want to live there. Or a masochist
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

haknudsen: Asylum2020: I was in Phoenix a month ago and it was 105 at 9pm.  Only there for 24 hours and it was a day too long.

Months can go by when the temp never going below 90.  I remember one summer it was like 60 days in a row with the high over 100.


2020 was hotter overall, but not for consecutive days.

https://www.12news.com/article/weathe​r​/phoenix-breaks-record-for-most-100-de​gree-days-in-a-year/75-486371bd-ce3f-4​fd0-b069-43a8a80262e
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

melfunction: Still better than Mars.


This should absolutely be Phoenix's slogan.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Everything I know about AZ I learned from

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
melfunction [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This story is about the Phoenix Metro area including about a dozen cities that compete for development. The cheapest new housing is on the western side with no limits. It's blocked on east and north by national forest and other federal land and indian reservation. The scenic Sonoran desert people like is on northeast side (Scottsdale, Carefree, Cavecreek).  A few hundred feet of elevation makes a big difference. Cheap and easy to buy your first house for your family.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The convenient part of living in Arizona is that you only have to run your water heater half of the year!
 
raygundan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Asylum2020: I was in Phoenix a month ago and it was 105 at 9pm.  Only there for 24 hours and it was a day too long.


Oh nice!  You caught one of the handful of cool summer evenings we get now and then!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Kudos on the headline subby

I spent a weekend in Phoenix in the winter. I enjoyed it, but it was like 50 and sunny every day
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cosmic Cowboy: A monument to man's arrogance? I thought it was going to be Vegas.


That would be a monument to man's greed.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Are they using the old "our relay team set the record running the perimeter*, now lets make it permanent" size for Philly or some sort of "metro area" (which would include Scottsdale for Phoenix).  Because I strongly suspect that there's a huge difference between the official population of Philly and the nearest 518+ square miles (might include Wilmington).

/* Philly's original size was determined by a deal between William Penn and the local Indians.
// Something like the distance a man could walk in a day
/// William Penn took a casual stroll.  Later, things got serious.  Eventually teams or relay runners were used.  Not sure if this was used for the official boundary.
/[bonus slashie] I think there is a race around the thing (depending on the neighborhoods you'd have to run through).


It's not MSA, because 1.9M would be tiny for a top ten MSA. The Rochester, NY MSA is 1.1M, & that's #51.

Phoenix MSA is #11 at 4.8M

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Wonder what the current odds are on  how much longer Phoenix has before the water runs out.

Ten years? Less?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Metro or nothing.  Indianapolis and Jacksonville are larger "cities" than Miami and Atlanta.   Where does that get them?
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

andrewagill: yet_another_wumpus: Are they using the old "our relay team set the record running the perimeter*, now lets make it permanent" size for Philly or some sort of "metro area" (which would include Scottsdale for Phoenix).  Because I strongly suspect that there's a huge difference between the official population of Philly and the nearest 518+ square miles (might include Wilmington).

/* Philly's original size was determined by a deal between William Penn and the local Indians.
// Something like the distance a man could walk in a day
/// William Penn took a casual stroll.  Later, things got serious.  Eventually teams or relay runners were used.  Not sure if this was used for the official boundary.
/[bonus slashie] I think there is a race around the thing (depending on the neighborhoods you'd have to run through).

It's not MSA, because 1.9M would be tiny for a top ten MSA. The Rochester, NY MSA is 1.1M, & that's #51.

Phoenix MSA is #11 at 4.8M

[Fark user image image 425x621]


Sorry, Phoenix was 1.6M, not 1.9.
 
melfunction [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mega Steve: The convenient part of living in Arizona is that you only have to run your water heater half of the year!


People living in the desert used to  turn off their water heater and store the cold water in it and use "cold" tap water for showers.
 
