(ABC 17 Columbia)   Man steals car, shoplifts, gets cuffed and shackled, put in patrol car, steals it, breaks into a home, and tries to steal a watercraft, damaging two squad cars. He's not the hero the Lake of the Ozarks wants, but he is the hero the lake deserves   (abc17news.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Next time maybe don't leave the keys in the cop car, Lou.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
that is one fine headline, subby!
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It started with shoplifting from a Kohls.  Well la-de-dah look who's too high-falutin' to steal from the Dollar store.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let he who has never stolen a car, shoplifts, gets cuffed and shackled, put in patrol car, steals it, breaks into a home, and tries to steal a watercraft, damaging two squad cars, cast the first stone.
 
silkyjoe7
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's about time to give my idiot state its own tag.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Does Lake of the Ozarks deserve anything except a small atom bomb launched from far away?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

silkyjoe7: It's about time to give my idiot state its own tag.


C'mon Silky you can think up something more dastardly, get out there and get her done
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just needed a train and an airplane - or if he could somehow get the train airborne - to complete the cycle.

So close.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Y'all are brutalizing' him!
 
