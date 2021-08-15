 Skip to content
(CNN)   Boom Boom sports bar lives up to its name   (cnn.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"chaos spilled over into the parking lot, where a man went to his car, grabbed a long gun and started shooting. Five people were struck, McManus said.
Two of the victims are women, the other three are men, all in their 20s and 30s, McManus added."

How, very, very USA. Greatest country IN THE WORLD! Where any pencil-dicked loser can mow you down in hail of bullets over the stupidest shiat.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If the shooter hasn't been killed that's how you know it's a white guy.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus

The last words out of my mouth before getting punched while cuffed would be "Sure thing Officer Mc Anus"
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Excuse me I thought this was America!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Didn't you read the article?

There was an ARGUMENT.

SOMEONE WAS CLEARLY WRONG AND HAD TO BE CORRECTED!!!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.fdncms.comView Full Size

"Any shooting in San Antonio gonna be a mass shooting with the mass of them big ol' women."
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was thinking gas explosion when I clicked the link. I'm too optimist for this world.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  

but but but freedumb
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"grabbed a long gun"
Wow, really?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the kind of Boom Boom I was hoping for.

//But the kind I expected.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Los Lobos - One Time, One Night
Youtube qmgfLI1NBe8



A lady dressed in white with the man she loves
Standing along the side of their pick up truck
A shot rang out in the night
Just when everything seemed right
Another headline written down in America
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chuggernaut is a curse upon this thread.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pat Travers Band - Boom Boom (Out Go The Lights)
Youtube U4XbV3gCm2Y
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your right to live ends at my right to kill you
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yoyopro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shooter says, "hi there"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Didn't you read the article?

There was an ARGUMENT.

SOMEONE WAS CLEARLY WRONG AND HAD TO BE CORRECTED!!!


That or someone was disrespected.  Disrespecting someone is the worst thing you can do.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.seekingalpha.comView Full Size
 
70xlrt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is the gun safe?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
pa1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Paul Lekakis - Boom Boom (Let's Go Back To My Room)
Youtube xXMrDu7374Y
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Biledriver: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/U4XbV3gC​m2Y]


Came in here to post this.

Leaving satisfied.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No way to prevent this, etc.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

70xlrt: Is the gun safe?


It's Texas. The whole state is a Safe Space for gunz.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Well, we don't kill people over their land anymore. That violence had to go somewhere.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I keep telling you all I need to be recused from his shiat State. Example 99999
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is why we need to bring back legal dueling. I'm tired of innocent people getting hurt over one person's frail ego.
If someone steps on your brand new shoes, has the audacity to look at your girlfriend for more than .2 seconds, or is wearing the sportsball jersey of a team you don't like, the answer isn't to just start blasting.
The way it work should be you challenge him to a duel. If he doesn't accept, you can walk away victorious in your knowledge that your alpha maleness and huge throbbing dick intimidated him, and thus the situation is resolved.
If he does accept, obviously he gets to choose the weapons. Now if he's an expert in medieval chainsaw fighting, and he chooses medieval chainsaws, well that just sucks to be you. If you survive, choose your opponents more carefully next time, or just learn to chill.
But this is America so it will probably be guns. Register your duel with the local police, so they know not to waste resources. You can arrange for a private ambulance if you've got the money, but you don't get public first responders because of your insecurities.
You then go to a place either safely away from civilization, or a designated place in the city with adequate backstop in both directions, along with certified seconds, who can witness the duel for a reasonable fee, plus the entertainment they provide.
Standard duel rules apply. 10 paces, turn and fire. Obviously if you fire early, that's murder and you go jail, so don't cheat. All projectile weapons get only 1 round and if no one gets hit, the duel is considered a draw, and both are declared the winner so no one has hard feelings. If you win, good for you. If you lose, well one less asshole in the world.

I think this will go a long way to stopping mass shootings.
 
Don Gato
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Well, we don't kill people over their land anymore. That violence had to go somewhere.


Unless their lawn touches my lawn.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Biledriver: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/U4XbV3gC​m2Y]

Came in here to post this.

Leaving satisfied.


Man, that band was shiat hot live. Too bad Travers ran out of songs halfway into Crash and Burn though. Side one is pretty much all good IIRC, but side 2 is a trainwreck on fire at a dumpster factory.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

enry: If the shooter hasn't been killed that's how you know it's a white guy.


CNN didn't give a description. That's how you know he wasn't.
 
falkone32
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You Just Kissed A Boom Boom Baby
Youtube 0LQRmxPqSEQ
 
mrmaster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This establishment oozes sophistication and Bud Lite.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
On the bright side, the monetary settlement my wife would be gifted after my death at least makes me somewhat look forward to dying in a mass shooting. Which as an American, the odds are pretty good that's going to happen to me.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
